79 Tortured Dogs, Cats Rescued From Caribbean Island

At least 79 tortured dogs and cats were rescued from the small Caribbean Island of Dominica and flown into the United States over the weekend, NBC Chicago News reports.

While on the island, the animals experienced horrific abuse, including being beaten, tortured, and poisoned. Officials said the dogs and cats had been left for dead before the area’s only animal shelter took them in. Unfortunately, the shelter had to shut down abruptly, resulting in an emergency rescue mission to save the abandoned animals.

Without hesitation, PAWS Chicago (Pets Are Worth Saving) joined hands with Wings of Rescue — a charitable organization focused on transporting pets caught up in disasters and other threats to safety— to facilitate the rescue. So, on Saturday, Dec. 2, the rescued dogs and cats arrived in the U.S. after volunteer pilots flew the pets from Dominica to DuPage Airport. From there, the animals were transported to PAWS Chicago, where they immediately underwent medical examinations and any necessary treatment.

Speaking on their participation in the rescue, PAWS Chicago CEO Susanna Wickham stated, “We just had to step in when we heard what was happening.”

Plans to adopt out rescued animals

At this now, some of the animals are being treated for minor human-inflicted injuries and health problems. Concurrently, a few are awaiting spay or neuter procedures. Sadly, PAWS veterinarians determined that several animals are suffering from more complex issues that require surgery.

According to Fox 32 Chicago, one dog had four broken ribs and a fractured leg. Another had suffered spinal damage. Shockingly, some kittens were found thrown into the island’s river before being rescued.

PAWS Chicago intends to put the animals up for adoption and fostering upon their recovery.

“We’ve been blown away by how resilient and trusting and loving all of the animals are,” Wickham said. She added, “And that’s going to be great because they will find homes despite what they’ve suffered.”

If you’d like to make a contribution towards the rescued animals’ recovery or want more information about when they will be available for adoption, visit PAWS Chicago’s website.

