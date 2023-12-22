73 Toxic Workplaces That Need To Be Left In 2023

1.What a lovely Christmas bonus! That's sure gonna help them make rent!

M&Ms as a bonus
u/Virtual-Nobody-6630 / Via reddit.com

2.Though this EMPTY BAG meant for you to use to GIVE GIFTS TO OTHERS at work is a far worse holiday "gift."

"That's a wrap!"
u/Ill-Simple1706 / Via reddit.com

3.This workplace literally wanted you to PAY to wear comfier clothes.

a paper telling employees they have to pay to dress comfortably
[deleted] / Via reddit.com

4.Correct me if I'm wrong, but we're all working because we need money to survive, yes?

"A raise in pay"

5.Why did I automatically know this was in America?

"After the ambulance left, my manager walks back and asked if anyone clocked him out"
u/tony_andrson / Via reddit.com

6.This person was literally forgotten about at work.

"I was forgotten about at work again"

7.And yet the reason millennials can't afford a house is avocado toast.

A person's pay stub
u/RunKind4141 / Via reddit.com

8.I don't know about y'all, but I have never trusted any checkout charity collection. I'm not giving a multimillion dollar company MORE money, then just trusting they give it all to people in need, without collecting any tax benefit for themselves.

"Give today"
u/Pretend_Tourist9390 / Via reddit.com

9.This person was asked to come to a "cleaning party" at work with two hours notice, and got fired when they couldn't go.

"I unfortunately I don't think this will be a good fit for you."
u/L3wdMegumin / Via reddit.com

10.This manager approved PTO then went ahead and scheduled the person anyways.

screenshot of someone's schedule
u/Broad_Friendship_858 / Via reddit.com

11.Clearly, some bosses reallyyyy don't understand the concept of PTO.

"It already said approved"
u/revilolages / Via reddit.com

12.Especially the "off" part.

Missed calls on someone's call log
u/lilant702 / Via reddit.com

13.Is this even allowed?

"No-calls out allowed due to short staff"
u/OkDelivery4270 / Via reddit.com

14.This is not how this works!

"I don't cover shifts"
u/SSRworldwide / Via reddit.com

15.This employee got in trouble for wearing a sweater AFTER their shift was over.

"Got chewed out for wearing a sweater after clocking out"

16.This workplace expected you to be unemployed before even interviewing for another job, because it makes total sense to completely give up your income on the off chance you may get this other job.

"This position is always available..."
u/Clid51 / Via reddit.com

17.Look, I get that starting salary is sometimes a negotiation, but this person gave a clear range, and this recruiter's basically suggesting they could manipulate her into taking less.

"Company got caught lowballing me"

18.This company basically told a (former) employee if they keep expecting their workplace to follow the law and pay people for work, nowhere else will hire them.

"Yes, we will pay you."
u/Kalli672 / Via reddit.com

19.This boss also conveniently "forgot" the law.

"I swear I'm not trying to be obtuse but im in law school so whatever..."

20.And this one said "it's not illegal" not to pay an employee.

"It's not ilegal and I told y'all when u started if u don't show up I will chart y'all what they charge me."
u/kissmaryjane / Via reddit.com

21.This person was fired after asking for a raise, which is definitely 100% unconnected!

"Please drop off your key when you pick up your check."
u/ItsMyCandyStore / Via reddit.com

22.This boss demanded an employee come in on their off day, and then — when the employee said they couldn't — insulted them.

"You better not be moping around BOH complaining anymore."
u/snowy_blissful / Via reddit.com

23.This boss is frankly unbelievable.

"Any help would be appreciated."
u/ProfessionalFuture25 / Via reddit.com

24.As is this one.

"Boss made me read her dad's erotic writings as a 'work assignment'"

25.This list of rules made it seem a lot less like a workplace and a lot more like military school.

"2023 New Rules"

26.This workplace had appearance and age requirements, which is definitely illegal.

"Urgent Hiring!!"
u/sinayaax / Via reddit.com

27.This poor employee tried to take some food that was being thrown out because he was struggling to afford food and got chewed out by his manager, and it's giving ✨dystopia✨.

"This is your first and only warning"
u/heartsofdownfall / Via reddit.com

28.This workplace considered charging your phone while at work "theft of electricity."

"Phones should be switched off."
u/Soaphed9997 / Via reddit.com

29.This boss tried to schedule their employee last-minute for a weekend shift because THEY didn't want to work, claiming the employee had the "last few weekends off." But according to OP, it "was ONE weekend, which was LAST weekend for my daughter's birthday! I worked Thanksgiving, the day after, that Saturday, AND my birthday. I’ve worked almost every weekend since September."

"Good afternoon Taylor"
taywildd / Via reddit.com

30.This workplace charged people to use the microwave in the break room.

"Microwave $2.00"
u/Berezis / Via reddit.com

31.And this workplace charged employees for coffee.

"Coffee $1.00 per cup"
u/codybevans / Via reddit.com

32.This employer gave out candy for a special occasion...and then threatened employees who might dare to take more than a single fun-size piece. Because nothing says employee appreciation like increased surveillance!

"Take one (1) piece of candy please."
u/free_range_discoball / Via reddit.com

33.This workplace took screenshots every 10 minutes and counted mouse clicks to make sure employees are working all day.

A computer screen
u/botcraft_net / Via reddit.com

34.This workplace asked other employees to donate PTO to a hospitalized worker instead of just giving them more PTO.

"If there is anyone who would like to donate one or more days of their PTO, please let..."
[deleted] / Via reddit.com

35.This workplace asked workers injured on the job *not* to go to the hospital, which is definitely illegal.

A notice for employees asking them not to go to the ER if they get injured at the job site
u/petalios / Via reddit.com

36.This workplace gave employees a single mint for generating an extra $6 million in sales.

"For your.... EncourageMint"
u/Lilgermanboy321 / Via reddit.com

37.This workplace put up this infuriating poster — and to make things worse, they added a minion meme.

"Work is not your daycare Truth"
u/DiorRoses / Via reddit.com

38.This workplace texted an employee who was in the hospital facing surgery telling them they'd have to come into work anyways, because they'd "already paid for an Airbnb in Cleveland."

"If you can't make it Thursday I'll just take Monday off!"
u/moonlightbabytears / Via reddit.com

39.This workplace hired people based on attractiveness — which a prospective employee realized when she saw her job application.

"fits our look when she puts on makeup"

40.This workplace gave a pregnant person absolutely zero PTO or maternity leave when they had a child.

"My wife is returning to work with zero sick time or PTO after giving birth to our child."

41.This awful restaurant has its employees pay a "tip refund" every time a customer pays with a card.

"Tip Refund"
u/AffectionateFix5067 / Via reddit.com

42.This workplace changed their schedule and put an employee on the day of the week that they said they could never do, didn't tell the employee about it, then got mad when they didn't come in.

"It's your response to check the schedule every week"
u/jeffyjeffs / Via reddit.com

43.This job gave employees their tips via rolls of coins.

Rolls of coins
u/LennyLegend800 / Via reddit.com

44.This boss asked their employee to work 17 hours on the Fourth of July so that they wouldn't have to work a 12-hour shift.

"I'll end up working 33pm-830am. Thanks man."
u/szej1992 / Via reddit.com

45.This hospital made ICU workers say why they didn't receive their legally-mandated lunch break, but really only gave the option of "I chose to work" (since you can only click "manager request" if the manager actually requested it in writing, not if you were forced to keep working because a patient was dying and your manager was nowhere to be found).

"Mgr Request"
u/ink-nurse-toyota / Via reddit.com

46.This person got fired (along with 80% of the workplace) due to budget cuts, then saw the CEO post this that same night.

"Let's get it"
u/idkbrosorry / Via reddit.com

47.This employer gave employees a literal rock as an appreciation gift.

"You rock!"
u/nhge / Via reddit.com

48.This employee appreciation gift was literally just air.

"I know this bag looks empty, but it's actually filled with our love"
u/crudolph0828 / Via reddit.com

49.This person just didn't get paid because their boss was on vacation, which their boss thought was totally fine and normal.

"i will sign it when i return"
u/baeheartsyou77 / Via reddit.com

50.And this person didn't pay employees because it was "slow" at work.

"you are not the only one and you live with three people who are sharing the bills"
u/queermarxisttrekkie / Via reddit.com

51.There's no way this is allowed.

"Our workplaces are strictly vegan"
u/Reezeyyy / Via reddit.com

52.This company gave good employees "work bux" (with cringey bitmojis on them, no less) that could be used to redeem top ramen and granola bars.

Work bux
u/familiar-face123 / Via reddit.com

53.This workplace decided to completely return to the office with no warning.

"Office going back in office 5 X a week with no warning"

54.This workplace posted this whole rant about tipping your server and how the servers deserve the money, when they could've just, y'know, paid their servers more.

"Rant over...."
u/UnitedLab6476 / Via reddit.com

55.This workplace got their employee's name wrong on their uniform, then told the employee they'd have to pay for a new uniform if they wanted it fixed.

"Micheal"
u/GT227 / Via reddit.com

56.This elderly employee injured their foot AT WORK, and their boss's first reply was if they'd be in the next day.

"Do you think you will be in tomorrow?"
u/6rynn / Via reddit.com

57.This boss refused to let staff take certain days off, then took them off themselves.

"Ethan and I will be on vacation..."
u/hedorahbruh / Via reddit.com

58.This workplace's toilet paper literally looks like tissue paper.

see-through toilet paper

59.This company gave their employee an extra 10-minute break as a reward for work well done...but the 10 minutes had to be asked for a day in advance and could not be added to existing breaks.

"You won an extra 10 min break!"
u/No-Satisfaction-749 / Via reddit.com

60.And this job gave out Monopoly money that could be used at the company's "store" of random items...which were "prohibitively expensive" according to the original poster: "There's close to 400 Bux in the picture, and I couldn't afford anything but free snacks," they wrote.

Monopoly money
u/TrashbagTatertots / Via reddit.com

61.This employee got a coupon for being a loyal employee who never missed a day of work for five years.

Coupons for free breakfast or coffee
u/Ushan_De_Lucca / Via reddit.com

62.Though I gotta say, these prizes for Employee Appreciation Day — which include "a head of lettuce" — are even worse.

A list of prizes for employees
u/meatkazoo420 / Via reddit.com

63.This workplace gave their employee a "party" for 15 years of employment, then started it early and let everyone else eat all her food so she didn't get any.

"Fifteen years for this..."

64.Instead of getting raises to, y'know, afford to buy food, NHS workers apparently got advice on how to access a food bank.

"Your Financial Wellbeing Guide"
u/bethisdank / Via reddit.com

65.This person got a voucher for £2.50 for a job well done.

This voucher entitles the bearer to obtain food from the canteen...
u/Vast-Membership3581 / Via reddit.com

66.This workplace tried to schedule an interview, then asked for a more enthusiastic cover letter.

"I'd like to rescind my application."
u/hiturtleman / Via reddit.com

67.This workplace required a doctor's note but didn't give employees health insurance.

"Im out"
u/trustmebrotrust / Via reddit.com

68.This workplace used some backwards logic to explain why they could legally pay someone below minimum wage (they can't).

"You are working as a sub contractor"
u/ashhekitty / Via reddit.com

69.This boss bragged about being cruel just for the sake of it.

"Employment is a 2 way street."
u/LaughElectronic8033 / Via reddit.com

70.This boss also bragged about clearly having a toxic workplace.

"The ensuing silence is pretty palpable"
u/Local_Manufacturer14 / Via reddit.com

71.This workplace was *definitely* not toxic!

"Got asked in an interview if I was 'sensitive'"

72.This workplace accidentally ended up with more keyboards than they ordered, so they literally threw the extras into the trash instead of giving them away — and cut the cords so no one dumpster diving could use them.

disposed of keyboards

73.And finally, this workplace — and every single other workplace that does this — needs to leave this stupid requirement in 2023.

"In addition to your resume..."
u/MothersMiIk / Via reddit.com

