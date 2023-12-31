At 72, Lynda Carter Shares the ‘Slip-On’ Sneakers She Calls ‘Really Comfortable’



Lynda Carter just shared the “slip-on” shoes she calls “really comfortable.”

The actress says she wears the Vince Warren Platform Slip-On Shoes “more than anything.”

“I wear them as often as I can,” Carter said.

Whether she’s acting, singing, or posing on the red carpet, Lynda Carter always shows off incredible style. So naturally, when the Wonder Woman star shared her favorite pair of shoes, we took note. The 72-year-old recently named the Vince Warren Platform Slip-On Shoes her “go-to” shoes, and you can find them on Amazon.



The sneakers are cool and casual looking, with a white platform base and a suede leather upper. They sit low on the ankle and have an elastic material on the side for an easy, comfortable fit. Plus, the slip-on design makes taking them on and off a breeze. The shoes are available in black, white, tan, pink, grey, and brown.

“They’re platforms. I don’t have to wear heels. I have a lot of sneakers. Because the Vince ones are just slip-on, I find that I wear those more than anything. They’re my go-to easy slip-on shoes, and they’re really comfortable,” Carter told The Strategist. And of course, I wear my Nikes, and I wear my NoBull, and I wear the other ones too. But I’m just happy that they are all flat shoes, because I’m done with heels. I’ll wear heels on a show, but then I take them off as soon as I leave the set.”

“For Thanksgiving, I wore some oversized sequined pants with Vince sneakers, a T-shirt, and a white Stella McCartney jacket,” Carter continued. “I wear them as often as I can.”

Carter isn’t the only one who loves the Vince shoes. “I love these shoes,” one Amazon shopper wrote. “These sneakers are chic and yet are very comfortable. They have arch support and memory foam which is perfect for me. Every time I wear them, I receive a lot of compliments.” Another shopper wrote: “These may be the perfect shoes...They run true to size and feel like walking on clouds. I am petite, so I appreciated the slight height of the platform style and the cut is very flattering—kind of makes your foot and your legs appear longer and slimmer. I have had strangers stop me to compliment me on these shoes!”

Carter’s recommendation is one reviewers stand behind. We don’t know about you, but we’ll be adding them to our shopping cart, along with some of her other recommendations, ASAP.

