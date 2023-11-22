

Dads are notoriously impossible to shop for. What do you get for the man whose thoughts are dominated by the protection of his kids, surveillance of his home, and the latest World War II historical fiction? The urge is to fall back on clichés — ties, golf clubs, novelty coffee cups — is strong, but dads don’t have to open slight variations of the same presents every year. There’s another way.

The best gifts for dads reflect “dad” values: durability, adventure, and fun. They vary widely but share certain qualities — dependability and functionality among them — that dads more than most will appreciate when they, even if begrudgingly, unwrap them.

Not every gift on this list is right for every dad, but there’s a gift on this list for most dads, from the iPad homebody to the amateur tour guide.



What the Experts Say

We spoke with Duy Vo, gifting expert and founder of Sandjest, a brand for personalized gifts, to help sort through the best gifts for dads. His biggest takeaway for any gift is that it isn’t “just about the material possession but the message it carries — that you understand and cherish that person’s preferences and comforts.”

This advice is particularly salient for a population that’s more prone to say “I don’t need anything” than most. Honing in on who a dad is as a person, even apart from being a father, is a good way to approach selecting a gift. Vo recommends gifts “that contribute to our daily lives yet feel like an indulgence, a bit of luxury.”

Combining these two lines of thought, the best gifts for dads are those that both add that bit of indulgence and show an understanding of who they are and what they’re into. There’s no set price point for a great gift for dads, but most of our picks are on the pricier side because, let’s face it, he’s worth it.

Nikon Prostaff P3

BEST OVERALL

Nikon Prostaff P3

Buy Now

Price: $136.95 $96.95

Buy Now

Binoculars are an ideal dad gift because they’re practical and aid with vision, a common concern amongst men of a certain age. They can be used to spot everything from the striking plumage of a Painted Bunting or the streaking form of De’Von Achane running down the field, and it’s hard to put a pair up to one’s eyes and not feel a tinge of adventurousness surveying the surrounding scene.

Mark Steinberg, senior technologist at B&H Photo Video, says this Nikon model is “not too heavy to hold, doesn’t require a tripod, and also gives a lot of magnification in a relatively compact size. Plus, the price is phenomenal.” It offers 8x magnification, fogproof lenses, and turn-and-slide eyecups (that dads with glasses will appreciate). They also have enough water resistance that they can be used on the beach or a boat.

Hexclad 6-Piece Hybrid Cookware Set w/ Lids

BEST FOR CHEF DADS

Hexclad 6-Piece Hybrid Cookware Set w/ Lids

Buy Now $229.00

Buy Now

Made For: Dads who do the bulk of the cooking. Chef and restaurateur Robbie Felice says “Cooking and getting amazing results is easy when using HexClad because they ”heat up quicker and disperse heat more evenly than any other cookware I have ever used.”

Why It Stands Out: The “hex” in Hexclad refers to the hexagonal design etched into the stainless steel, which is designed to create searing points over the nonstick surface. It’s a real best-of-both-worlds situation.

Garmin Dash Cam Mini 2

BEST FOR DADS WHO DRIVE

Garmin Dash Cam Mini 2

Buy Now

Price: $129.00 $99.99

Buy Now

Made For: Dashcams are the source of many a viral car crash video, but they’re even better at capturing footage that dads can use to prove they aren’t at fault when some maniac (their phrase) decides to change lanes without signaling. Steinberg says it’s “an unusual gift for somebody on the road [that shows] you’re thinking of their safety.”

Why It Stands Out: This camera is just over two inches on its longest side. That means it’s small enough not to block dad’s field of view while driving and light enough that a compact suction cup is more than enough to hold it to the inside of the windshield. Inside, there are a lot of clever features like auto-recording accident footage, automatic uploads to the Garmin app, and voice control that keeps hands and eyes firmly on the road.

Bamix Hand mixer

BEST FOR HEALTHY DADS

Bamix Hand Blender

Buy Now $229.00

Buy Now

Made For: Quick and easy blending. Executive Chef Andrew Ayala of the Michelin-starred Le Jardinier in New York City calls this immersion blender his “favorite kitchen tool” capable of more efficient mixing, pureeing, and blending. It’s great for making baby food and sauces, as well as smoothies and shakes — whatever a father with kids of any age might need.

ROI: Immersion blenders are much easier to clean than their countertop equivalent, leaving dad more time to enjoy the blended fruits of his labor.

Rawlings RSB 13-Inch Softball Infield/Outfield Glove

BEST FOR ACTIVE DADS

Rawlings RSB 13-Inch Softball Infield/Outfield Glove

Buy Now

Price: $46.95

Buy Now

Why It Stands Out: Lindsey Naber, senior director of brand marketing at Rawlings, says that the breakage factor — how “broken in” the glove is on the shelf — is an important consideration when buying a glove. “You want it to form to your hand and you want to do that process [yourself]” if you’re a serious player, she says. More casual players, like dads who want to throw the ball around with their kids, don’t want that. They’ll appreciate the fact that its full-grain oiled shell leather is 80 percent broken in right out of the box.

Hot Take: Playing catch with your son is a hokey tradition, but it endures for two reasons: the opportunity to teach skills, namely throwing and catching, early in life and the opportunity to engage in activity later in life that allows for conversation and connection.

Rimowa Original Cabin

BEST FOR DADS WHO TRAVEL

Rimowa Original Cabin

Buy Now

Price: $1,430.00

Buy Now

Made For: Serious travelers. The iconic grooved aluminum construction is a striking aesthetic choice that’s hard to beat and creates a suitcase strong enough to last through years of heavy use. Rimowa is a 125-year-old brand and this pricey suitcase is what it’s known for.

Why It Stands Out: Aluminum is tougher than polycarbonate, the material used on most hardshell suitcases. The brand’s customer service, however, is our primary reason for picking this as a gift for dad.

Alex Miller, the founder of travel website Upgraded Points, said “Rimowa has service centers throughout the world in major cities, so if you need a repair, you can go to one of their many locations to either get an on-site fix or have it shipped out to a central repair warehouse, which is very convenient.” Anyone whose dad has been going to the same mechanic for decades knows that they appreciate high-quality service like this.

Reqteq RT 590 Pellet Grill

BEST FOR DADS WHO GRILL

Reqteq RT-590 Pellet Grill

Buy Now On Amazon

Price: $809.10

Buy Now

Made For: Ambitious al fresco chefs. Smoking represents a bigger time commitment than grilling, but the food is better and hobby more rewarding. This pellet grill makes things easy for beginners, with two included meat probes to monitor food temps, push-button start-up, and a wifi PID (Proportional–Integral–Derivative) controller that regulates conditions inside the smoker and allows remote monitoring and control via the Recteq app.

ROI: The odds that dad will ever have to replace this smoker are very low. “Because of the stainless steel construction on all new Recteq models, they never have a problem with rust,” says Chris Olds, pitmaster of the Tipsy Brisket competition team. He also lauds Recteq’s “incredible customer service” and “one of the best warranties” on the market, factors that mean you can give this gift with confidence.

Darn Tough Socks1

BEST FOR DADS WHO HAVE EVERYTHING

Darn Tough Socks

Buy Now

Price: $25.00

Buy Now

Made For: The hardest-to-shop-for-fathers. Is buying dad socks something of an admission of defeat? Yes, but his feet will appreciate a good pair of socks. These, from Vermont-based Darn Tough, are the definition of a good pair of socks. “The quality is incredible. I’ve had the same pair for over 10 years,” says personal trainer David Rosales. “They’re comfortable, my feet just feel better when I’m wearing them, and I can count on the quality.”

Why They Stand Out: The unconditional lifetime warranty means that if these socks get a hole, dad gets a new pair — it’s that simple. Dads will appreciate the simplicity of this guarantee and the confidence the company clearly has in its Made-in-the-USA products.

Frequently Asked Questions About Gifts for Dads

What makes a goos gift for a dad?

Something well-made that’s also aligned with who he is as a person, whether it’s a gift to help him pursue a particular hobby or one that feeds into some aspect of his personality, whether it’s sentimentality, adventurousness, or something else entirely.

My dad says he doesn’t need anything. Am I off the hook?

If you’ve ever given a gift that isn’t food, water, or shelter, then you know that gifts aren’t about needs. That means you’re free to give him something he’ll want (even if he doesn’t know it yet).

Do I have to get dad a Christmas card too?

The cup that you glued macaroni to the side of when you were eight is still holding the pens on his desk, so we’re gonna go out on a limb and say a nice handwritten note is probably something he’ll appreciate.

