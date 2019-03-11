7 Reasons Your Crotch Is So Damn Itchy

From Men's Health

An itchy crotch can be a bummer. But scratching only makes the situation worse. In order to soothe that sensitive skin in your groin area, you need to figure out what’s behind the itching in the first place.

There are a number of causes, says dermatologist Joshua Zeichner, M.D., director of cosmetic and clinical research at Mount Sinai Hospital. Some of these can be innocent-say, a new laundry detergent-but others, like infections, can be more serious.

Here, your cheat sheet on 7 conditions that could be behind your itchy crotch-and what you can do to stop the scratching, stat.

Fungal Infections

How you know you have it: You’ll likely develop a rash along with the itching, though its appearance varies depending on the type of fungus causing it. For instance, if a yeast infection is responsible, you may notice shiny, moist areas of skin on your penis, and possibly some white stuff in the skin folds, along with the red, itchy rash, according to the Mayo Clinic.

Yeast is normally present in small amounts on your skin, but an overgrowth of it can cause an infection. This tends to occur in moist places that don’t get much light, says Jason Reichenberg, M.D., director of dermatology at the University of Texas Austin. So it usually shows up on the sides of your groin, between your genitals and thighs.

Other fungal infections look a little different: They appear dry and flaky, and usually crop up on your thighs, Dr. Reichenberg says.

One to look out for is tinea cruris, also known as having a case of jock itch. Tinea cruris affects the genitals, as well as the inner thighs and butt. Similarly, it is caused by increased moisture. To help prevent this and other types of fungal infections, avoid staying in wet clothes too long, such as after exercising. On top of that, try to avoid wearing any tightly fitting clothing if you’re planning on getting sweaty. Fungus thrives in the moist, warm environment created by tight, wet clothing.

View photos Photo credit: Geber86 - Getty Images More

How to treat it: Whatever the type of fungus responsible for your itching, a topical antifungal cream like Lotrimin AF should do the trick. The cream attacks the fungal cells that cause the infection, while leaving your healthy skin cells unscathed.

Pat the region dry before rubbing on the cream. That will help get rid of moisture, keeping the fungus from growing and allowing the antifungal medication to work better, Dr. Reichenberg says.

Chafing

How you know you have it: Chafing occurs when your skin rubs together-commonly your thighs. It usually develops when you’re doing an activity that involves a lot of friction, like running.

The rubbing can disturb your skin barrier, causing tiny cracks and inflammation on your outer layers of skin. This causes a red, irritated rash that burns and itches. Your skin can also grow scaly, too, Dr. Zeichner says.

How to treat it: Your goal is to protect your irritated skin and prevent any additional rubbing. A moisturizer like Aveeno Skin Relief Moisturizing Cream will help repair the skin. It also contains colloidal oatmeal, which works to soothe irritation, Dr. Zeichner says.

Pair that with a zinc cream, like Desitin, which protects your skin from future rubbing by adding a protective barrier. And then use a cream that contains petroleum, like CeraVe Healing Ointment, which helps hydrate and restore your skin.