7 Design Trends Set to Make a Comeback in 2024, Experts Say

As we close out another year, it’s also time to look ahead to all the trends on the rise for 2024. While no one could have seen Barbiecore taking over the way it has in 2023, other trends are truly cyclical and often come back in style.

With this in mind, we turned to a few of our favorite design pros to ask them which previous design trends are set to come back around in the months ahead.



Bold, Nostalgic Patterns

According to Artem Kropovinsky, the founder and principal designer of Arsight, we’re going to see a subtle return of bold, geometric patterns from the '80s. This is sure to bring a little bit of nostalgia into our homes.

“Expect these patterns to be integrated into homes not just on wallpapers, but also as intricate tile layouts, upholstery accents, and even art pieces,” Kropovinsky says.

Midcentury Modern

We took a little break from midcentury modern, but Kropovinsky says he sees it inching its way back in—though with a fresher take this time around.

There is a new focus on organic curves and classic charm, and that will come back in 2024. But it’s also about the principles of this era, which were often a nod to functionality and simplicity.

“Anticipate these designs to be enhanced with innovative materials or juxtaposed with contrasting styles for a fresh twist,” he says.

Rich Color Palettes

Design: Tyler Karu / Photographer: Erin Little

As we veer toward more maximalist spaces, we’ll also see bolder, richer color palettes, Kropovinsky says.

“Richer palettes reflect a craving for opulence, but in a modern way,” Kropovinsky says.

Before you go out and invest in grand, opulent sets, Kropovinsky says he predicts this look will be best in smaller doses. Instead of overwhelming rooms, try statement pieces or highlighting architectural details, he explains.

Bespoke Furniture Pieces

Artem Kropovinsky of Arsight

As we become more and more eager to create personalized spaces that truly reflect our tastes, Kropovinsky says he sees more bespoke furniture options entering the scene. This shift is something Kropovinsky feels is a result of shifting societal values, too.

“People are seeking authenticity and stories behind their possessions,” he says. “Homes in 2024 will likely treasure these pieces, not just for their craftsmanship, but for the narratives they bring into a space.”

Textured Fabrics

Artem Kropovinsky of Arsight

Kropovinsky predicts we’ll continue to drift further and further away from the stark minimalism of recent years, and 2024 will only bring more textured fabrics—from plush velvets to ornate brocades.

“Homes are no longer just about looking pristine, but feeling cozy and tactile,” Kropovinsky says. “Spaces in 2024 might juxtapose these fabrics with smoother surfaces, creating a sensory-rich environment.”

Amanda Wiss, founder of NYC-based home staging company Urban Staging, agrees.

“I certainly think we'll be closing the chapter on stacking fifteen pillows on a king-sized bed in exchange for a few statement pieces—textured throw pillows are where we're headed,” Wiss says, who also loves a shearling, wool, or linen throw, too.

Dedicated Rooms with Purpose

Design: Tyler Karu / Photographer: Erin Little

Monica Breese, founder of the home design and staging firm The Designed Domicilio and a real estate broker with Compass, says open-concept plans are officially dated.

“I love dedicated separate spaces,” she says. “Giving each room a dedicated purpose feels more organized.”

Simple Walls

Design: Tyler Karu / Photographer: Erin Little

While ornate wall paneling, bold wallpaper, and board and batten have all been huge in recent years, Breese says she sees this trend on the way out. It can be hard to keep up with what’s in style, and people are finding they want to keep it simple.

“It’s such a fun way to update a room or add a new texture or element to design, but there are other ways to add more texture that aren’t as permanent," she explains.

Laura Williams of ATX Interior Design agrees, noting she predicts picture molding will make a huge comeback in 2024.

“I think board & batten is on its way out and detailed picture molding wall treatments are on their way back in,” she says.

