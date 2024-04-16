This 693-Square-Foot Seattle Apartment Has a Darling Dining Nook

Adrienne Breaux
·3 min read
Grey couch with wooden coffee table with floral arrangement.
A reading nook in a corner of the living room with a chair, ottoman, and bookshelf.
Coffee table with decorative items below a ceiling lamp.
Framed imaged above a bed with two golden lamps and plants.
Desk in the corner of a bedroom with a small gallery wall and shelf with decorative items.

ABOUT THIS TOUR

HOME TYPE: Apartment

LOCATION: Seattle, Washington

STYLE: Minimal, Organic Modern, Scandinavian

BEDROOMS: 1

SQUARE FEET: 693

Sita Poudyel and her husband began renting this 693-square-foot apartment in Seattle in 2022. Although the one-bedroom space is small, Sita says their biggest goal when decorating the rental was to try and “make the space look and feel spacious without sacrificing the design aspect.”

A reading nook in a corner of the living room with a chair, ottoman, and bookshelf.

Sita is an interior design student, and her husband works from home two days a week, so they needed to make areas in the small space that they each could work from. They have a “little corner desk” in the living room that’s “dedicated to his work,” but Sita explains that the desk in the bedroom is one of her favorite places to tackle college assignments.

Desk in the corner of a bedroom with a small gallery wall and shelf with decorative items.

Sita describes their apartment as “peaceful, fun, and warm” and explains that while everything in the apartment reflects her identity, she’s got a favorite tool for decorating. “I must accept that, out of all the things, floral arrangements are my favorite way to decorate the space,” she writes. “It makes a colorful difference.”

Resources

Grey couch with wooden coffee table with floral arrangement.

LIVING ROOM

  • Couch — IKEA

  • Coffee Table — Homary

  • Lamp — Amazon

  • Chair and the Ottoman — Target

  • Shelf — IKEA

  • Art — The Poster Club

Coffee table with decorative items below a ceiling lamp.

DINING ROOM

  • Chairs — Amazon

  • Bench — Target

  • Table — Homary

Framed imaged above a bed with two golden lamps and plants.

BEDROOM

  • Bed Frame — CB2

  • Lamps — Amazon

  • Art — Theposterclub

  • Vase — Anthropologie

  • Desk and Lamp — Target

  • Chair — Amazon

Thanks, Sita!

This tour’s responses and photos were edited for length/size and clarity.

