This 693-Square-Foot Seattle Apartment Has a Darling Dining Nook

Sita, an interior design student, created a little reading nook in one corner of the living room. The chair and the ottoman are from Target, the shelf is from IKEA, and the art is from The Poster Club. "Make a dedicated place for everything and put them back to its place after every use," Sita advises about small-space living. Credit: Sita Poudyel Credit: Sita Poudyel



Credit: "This is our dining/breakfast nook. The chairs are from Amazon, the bench is from Target, and the table is from Homary."Credit: Sita Poudyel Credit: Sita Poudyel

"This is our bedroom but I have been working and changing things around. The bed frame is from CB2 and the lamps are from Amazon," she begins, explaining that the bedroom is one of her favorite rooms because it has her working desk in the corner... Credit: Sita Poudyel Credit: Sita Poudyel

Sita recently completed a DIY in the corner of her bedroom she features on her instagram: a linen bulletin board. "It was expensive to purchase a new one," she begins. "I bought a cheap board from target and bought some peel and stick linen fabric from Amazon and laid the fabric on top of the board." Credit: Sita Poudyel Credit: Sita Poudyel

ABOUT THIS TOUR

HOME TYPE: Apartment

LOCATION: Seattle, Washington

STYLE: Minimal, Organic Modern, Scandinavian

BEDROOMS: 1

SQUARE FEET: 693

Sita Poudyel and her husband began renting this 693-square-foot apartment in Seattle in 2022. Although the one-bedroom space is small, Sita says their biggest goal when decorating the rental was to try and “make the space look and feel spacious without sacrificing the design aspect.”

Sita is an interior design student, and her husband works from home two days a week, so they needed to make areas in the small space that they each could work from. They have a “little corner desk” in the living room that’s “dedicated to his work,” but Sita explains that the desk in the bedroom is one of her favorite places to tackle college assignments.

"I purchased the big art from Theposterclub, The vase is from Anthropologie and the desk and the lamp are from Target and the chair is from Amazon home." Credit: Sita Poudyel Credit: Sita Poudyel

Sita describes their apartment as “peaceful, fun, and warm” and explains that while everything in the apartment reflects her identity, she’s got a favorite tool for decorating. “I must accept that, out of all the things, floral arrangements are my favorite way to decorate the space,” she writes. “It makes a colorful difference.”

Resources

LIVING ROOM

Couch — IKEA

Coffee Table — Homary

Lamp — Amazon

Chair and the Ottoman — Target

Shelf — IKEA

Art — The Poster Club

DINING ROOM

Chairs — Amazon

Bench — Target

Table — Homary

BEDROOM

Bed Frame — CB2

Lamps — Amazon

Art — Theposterclub

Vase — Anthropologie

Desk and Lamp — Target

Chair — Amazon

Thanks, Sita!

This tour’s responses and photos were edited for length/size and clarity.

