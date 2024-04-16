This 693-Square-Foot Seattle Apartment Has a Darling Dining Nook
ABOUT THIS TOUR
HOME TYPE: Apartment
LOCATION: Seattle, Washington
STYLE: Minimal, Organic Modern, Scandinavian
BEDROOMS: 1
SQUARE FEET: 693
Sita Poudyel and her husband began renting this 693-square-foot apartment in Seattle in 2022. Although the one-bedroom space is small, Sita says their biggest goal when decorating the rental was to try and “make the space look and feel spacious without sacrificing the design aspect.”
Sita is an interior design student, and her husband works from home two days a week, so they needed to make areas in the small space that they each could work from. They have a “little corner desk” in the living room that’s “dedicated to his work,” but Sita explains that the desk in the bedroom is one of her favorite places to tackle college assignments.
Sita describes their apartment as “peaceful, fun, and warm” and explains that while everything in the apartment reflects her identity, she’s got a favorite tool for decorating. “I must accept that, out of all the things, floral arrangements are my favorite way to decorate the space,” she writes. “It makes a colorful difference.”
Resources
LIVING ROOM
Couch — IKEA
Coffee Table — Homary
Lamp — Amazon
Chair and the Ottoman — Target
Shelf — IKEA
Art — The Poster Club
DINING ROOM
Chairs — Amazon
Bench — Target
Table — Homary
BEDROOM
Bed Frame — CB2
Lamps — Amazon
Art — Theposterclub
Vase — Anthropologie
Desk and Lamp — Target
Chair — Amazon
Thanks, Sita!
This tour’s responses and photos were edited for length/size and clarity.
Share your style: House Tour & House Call Submission Form