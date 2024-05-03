At 67, Denise Austin Shares 3-Minute Workout to ‘Burn Fat‘ and ‘Boost’ Energy

Denise Austin, 67, just shared a “simple” cardio workout video on Instagram.

The fitness star demonstrated “three cardio moves in three minutes.”

Austin explained the moves help “get your heart rate up” and “burn fat fast.”

Denise Austin never ceases to amaze fans with her easy workout videos for women over 50. Thankfully, the fitness star is back with another fun yet effective workout—this time focusing on “simple” cardio moves to “burn fat” in a quick (three-minute!) video.

The 67-year-old demonstrated the moves in a recent Instagram post encouraging followers to “get up with me and get moving with these simple moves.” In the caption, she explained the exercises “will get your heart rate up, which will, in turn, boost your energy and your mood—win-win!!”



Below, we’re breaking down Austin’s fun and fast-paced cardio moves so you can join in on all the energy-boosting benefits. “Do each move for at least one minute, and if you can repeat two or three times,” Austin suggests.

Side heel digs with overhead reach

The first move Austin demonstrates is heel digs with an overhead reach. To perform this bouncy movement, Austin elevates both arms above her head while popping one leg out to the side, touching her heel to the mat, with a slight hop on her grounded leg. As she brings her arms down to chest level, she hops back to center and repeats on the other side without pause. “The more muscles you use, the more calories you burn,” Austin says while performing the movement. “So really move side to side and work those arms. Do this for a full minute!”

Side punch with lunge

To perform side punches, you’ll need to “punch it out” and “really get low.” Austin begins her demonstration by stepping one leg out to the side, coming into a wide, side-lunge stance while quickly punching the same arm out, extending past the front (bent) leg. Then, she steps back to the center to repeat on the other side in one, swift motion. “Really feel it in the arms, the legs, work those buttock muscles,” Austin says. She adds that this move is also a “lower body exercise” while “the arms work to burn fat fast.” Like the other exercises, Austin recommends doing this move for one minute.

Front heel digs with pull-down

“These are heel digs, but you add a little plyometric to it,” Austin says of the final exercise. To perform this variation, Austin begins with her feet close together, in a slight squat, and quickly kicks one leg out to the front, tapping her heel into the ground before bringing it back to center and repeating on the other leg. While she moves her legs, she adds “a little lift” by repeatedly reaching her arms overhead and pulling them down to chest level. “This will really get that heart rate up and burn fat,” she explains. “Go! One minute!”

As usual, fans enjoyed Austin’s informative video. “Thanks, Denise! I will add these to my workout!” one follower wrote. “I am so fan of you and your positivity 🔥🔥❤️❤️” another added.

When you’re done trying out these incredible cardio moves, be sure to check out some other fan-favorite workout videos from Austin below.

