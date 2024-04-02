62 Hysterical Things People Posted On The Internet That I've Been Laughing At All Month

Another month has come and gone and Twitter helped us get through it again. So, as usual, here are some of the funniest tweets from this month:

And follow the accounts that made you laugh so your Twitter timeline will be even better!

1.

“i’m just a boy” why my homegirl ain’t smile in months then — Noor ✭ (@Noorthevirgo) March 16, 2024

Twitter: @Noorthevirgo

2.

Bring back MCM and WCW!! We used to be real lovers — Sa. (@savonniee) March 17, 2024

Twitter: @savonniee

3.

white people need to bring "booyah" back — Rebecca (@femceldorito) March 17, 2024

Twitter: @femceldorito

4.

I had a dream i was at the club & this girl said “hey girl you don’t look nothing like your pictures on social media” i said what ??? and ran to the bathroom, i looked in the mirror why tf i was Steve Harvey 😭😫 i never ran out the club so fast crying wow. — 𝕽ude Gyal Re 🩷 (@JealousOfRere) March 18, 2024

Twitter: @JealousOfRere

5.

i’m crying why she called me ran thru pic.twitter.com/IvdCUZESfd — ceren (@turk1shprincess) March 20, 2024

Twitter: @turk1shprincess

6.

Got my bidet all set up pic.twitter.com/Cqqp2VNVxm — Ricky Knuckles (@TheRickDoofus) March 21, 2024

Twitter: @TheRickDoofus

7.

i don't think the desk is that tiny. no shade..... — Iris Lewinsky (@1R_1S) March 24, 2024

Twitter: @1R_1S

8.

gay couple at the train station just looked me up and down twice pic.twitter.com/MPo6sIE7TM — yusuke (@juanvenchy) March 23, 2024

HBO / Twitter: @juanvenchy

9.

Really resonating with this close friends post from last year pic.twitter.com/874AW3Vbs3 — Marisa (Normal Girl) (@VEINSVEINSVElNS) March 23, 2024

Twitter: @VEINSVEINSVElNS

10.

Twitter: @VaahNana

11.

Dudes that are 5’8” love saying “I’ll be there shortly” like yea man we know — DeWitt B. Fartin (@DeWittBFartin) March 11, 2024

Twitter: @DeWittBFartin

12.

nothing more embarrassing than killing the chat on a gc.. and sometimes its so bad no one says anything for like 6 hours and ur message is just.. sitting there… i get shivers. — janito (@yassnito) March 14, 2024

Twitter: @yassnito

13.

(me with my alien) this is a chilis margarita you drink it — Chris (@citehchris) March 28, 2024

Twitter: @citehchris

14.

Once u catch me cheating we doneU to nosey for me — kat (@kitkatstx) March 27, 2024

Twitter: @kitkatstx

15.

Twitter: @Chefsaddles

16.

the first half of the alphabet is simple baby stuff but when u get past lmnop it's like ok... we're getting into dangerous teritory now — PJ (@kickthepj) March 19, 2024

Twitter: @kickthepj

17.

Can’t even use “get a job” as an insult anymore cause it’s actually hard asf to get one — 4quest.❤️🔱🖤 (@thinkpiecetribe) March 21, 2024

Twitter: @thinkpiecetribe

18.

HOW AM I SUPPOSED TO EAT THIS FOOD WITHOUT MY VIDEO ESSAY? pic.twitter.com/kiRBl9p2dF — Reecee (@Reecee_yt) March 21, 2024

Nickelodeon / Twitter: @Reecee_yt

19.

HE SAID YES (i asked if he was mad at me) — redacted (@aquariusdays) March 21, 2024

Twitter: @aquariusdays

20.

Everything runs out at once. You are knocked breathlessly to the ground by having to replace laundry detergent. You are out of spinach. No:..no you’re out of hand soap…. Oh my god. I’m so sorry. You are out of olive oil. When your house of cards stood tall did you feel strong — KILLER MEG (Interdimensional entity..) (@horse_feedbag) March 7, 2024

Twitter: @horse_feedbag

21.

me preparing to drink strawberry lemonade pic.twitter.com/zbFQfjDMzB — ponyboy✨ (@staygvlden) March 15, 2024

HBO / Twitter: @staygvlden

22.

Just saw someone wearing a shirt that says “London, Paris, and New York.” I love that. Those are some of the biggest cities out there — donald boat (@laserboat999) March 7, 2024

Twitter: @laserboat999

23.

The sun to the people on Earth pic.twitter.com/RJbrs3S79h — A (@fofequis) March 27, 2024

NBC / Twitter: @fofequis

24.

lips? chapped. skin? dry. sleep schedule? fucked. cuddling? not happening. going a little insane? definitely. — Noor✰ (@itsdaaboi2) March 21, 2024

Twitter: @itsdaaboi2

25.

girl i thought these was cinnamon bites, don’t make this shit again. https://t.co/ATKt1JiHTN — AB (@CarelessAB) March 22, 2024

Twitter: @CarelessAB

26.

My favorite Grindr bios are the ones where you can clearly tell the person is so angry that they are even on the app — diet drake (@kadeemsonline) March 22, 2024

Twitter: @kadeemsonline

27.

when I said “because of the pandemic I feel like I’ve been 24 for 4 years” and oomf said “well you’re not” pic.twitter.com/JwBUTztVDx — Mike’s Mic Charts (@mikesmicYT) March 23, 2024

Searchlight Pictures / Twitter: @mikesmicYT

28.

“If he wanted to.. he would.”But I want to and I don’t???? pic.twitter.com/raUuU0DJu2 — SummerClub (@sumerclub) March 22, 2024

HBO / Twitter: @sumerclub

29.

“You masc” Yeah girl — Head DEI in Charge (@justbrestill) March 23, 2024

Twitter: @justbrestill

30.

Got banned for life from my church for asking the priest if his pronouns are he/hymn — FᎪᎢ ᏩᎪNᎠᎪᏞF (@sofarrsogud) March 27, 2024

Twitter: @sofarrsogud

31.

Imagine something funny. Now imagine if it wasn’t. Not so funny now is it? — e 🇵🇸 (@tms_75) March 11, 2024

Twitter: @tms_75

32.

Dudes will be like "You didn't deserve to be hurt like that.... you deserve to be hurt like THIS" — Noor ✭ (@Noorthevirgo) March 11, 2024

Twitter: @Noorthevirgo

33.

Spirit flight attendant just said “and to those of you who said you’d never fly with us ever again, welcome back” ☠️🤡 — katie jo(hantgen) (@katiejoyofosho) March 10, 2024

Twitter: @katiejoyofosho

34.

I haven’t worn a trench coat since a random man in his 60s said to me “what are you looking for detective” 😭😭 — OFFICIALGRACIE (@OfficialGracie) March 10, 2024

Twitter: @OfficialGracie

35.

the log truck driver in final destination 2 pic.twitter.com/kzbz286jZh — shivers (@thecroakerqueen) March 7, 2024

Paramount Pictures / Twitter: @thecroakerqueen

36.

Being queer summed up pic.twitter.com/9npiInHAt8 — ginger rail (@attemptingbutch) March 6, 2024

Twitter: @attemptingbutch

37.

US Department of Transportation's National Highway Traffic Safety Administration / ://Twitter: @genderatio

38.

when coworkers start asking about my weekend plans I feel like I’m talking to cops — first ethical space cowboy (@cowboybecsbop) March 5, 2024

Twitter: @cowboybecsbop

39.

(on a first date watching her bowl her ball right into the gutter) hey something just came up i have to leave it was nice meeting you — Chris (@citehchris) March 5, 2024

Twitter: @citehchris

40.

I think parents did a shitty job of conveying how much they were going through as adults. Because if I knew you was getting disrespected & harassed all day then maybe I’d be more eager to defrost the meats. — 🇬🇩 (@OhCoco) March 5, 2024

Twitter: @OhCoco

41.

once i see you can’t spell, I lose entrance… — mk (@onemeaux) March 5, 2024

Twitter: @onemeaux

42.

Hate the concept of “catching up” like… you just had to be there idgaf — timmygami eyes (@deliclit) March 13, 2024

Twitter: @deliclit

43.

Twitter.com / Twitter: @88hdee

44.

True Life: I Survived Telling My Friends I’m Not Coming Out Tonight pic.twitter.com/vSEciQxrUw — 🤠 (@bblackgoldd) March 9, 2024

ABC / Twitter: @bblackgoldd

45.

never let ur job prevent you from acting unemployed — abrish (@cxrnerrstone) March 13, 2024

Twitter: @cxrnerrstone

46.

me on top for ten secs n thats it https://t.co/fE4CHJh2x6 — n (@nydiarubyr) March 12, 2024

SKIMS / Twitter: @nydiarubyr

47.

Job sent out a rejection email 10 seconds after the interview call ended, never been this gagged before pic.twitter.com/uAuwKOyVbx — Chuu 3 (@Chuu4Lenin) March 13, 2024

Lifetime / Twitter: @Chuu4Lenin

48.

Yall: I wouldn’t wish this on my worst enemy Me: pic.twitter.com/qKXnbO5xZ2 — Kay (@KaylarWill) March 7, 2024

Nickelodeon / Twitter: @KaylarWill

49.

how it feels like to fight the urge to DOORDASH pic.twitter.com/bhG9SZfFh9 — ميرا (@soenbyvibes) March 12, 2024

Hulu / Twitter: @soenbyvibes

50.

this is what going to the grocery store on the weekend feels like pic.twitter.com/U2BjMrwt6Q — wiLL (@willfulchaos) March 9, 2024

FX / Twitter: @willfulchaos

51.

they kill you in ny if you’re not poly — saint leeb (@leebyyy) March 10, 2024

Twitter: @leebyyy

52.

me when i rediscover bread and butter every 3 months pic.twitter.com/bytdq6rZHN — anania (@Anania00) March 4, 2024

Twitter: @Anania00

53.

this comment on the inside out 2 poster is killing me pic.twitter.com/s25zdBCLfA — isaiah’s #1 fan (me shoobie) (@soncadventure2) March 7, 2024

Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection / Twitter: @soncadventure2

54.

How about you develop some male pattern kindness — Meth In June (@Meth_In_June) March 5, 2024

Twitter: @Meth_In_June

55.

They look like they just saw her across the theater concessions and loved her vibe pic.twitter.com/YGj9Q9sgor — rev (@whyrev) March 4, 2024

Cinepolis / Twitter: @whyrev

56.

this site has broken me pic.twitter.com/kXREO94Qwq — tennessee moltisanti (@tn_mltsnti) March 5, 2024

Twitter: @tn_mltsnti

57.

Twitter: @venusflowermp3

58.

gr*bh*b officially got me y’all after 345 orders refunded i’m banned :/ — iris ❤︎ ‧₊˚ (@irisdelany) March 4, 2024

Twitter: @irisdelany

59.

ppl hate zelle because they’d have to face the facts lmao — 🐅 (@sweetsinting) March 3, 2024

Twitter: @sweetsinting

60.

I’m trying to be on my phone less to focus on being on my computer more I hope you understand — tara (@proletarat) March 8, 2024

Twitter: @proletarat

61.

Twitter: @MATCHALUV3R

62.

goin thru my archived posts on ig is so humbling cuz no wayyyy y’all seen me post those photos proudly — ɳყαɦ! (@JINKIESBTCH) March 25, 2024

Twitter: @JINKIESBTCH