The '60s Headband Trend Is the Quickest Way to Look Like a Vintage Starlet

There is no hair accessory with a better utilitarian-to-chic ratio than a headband. And yes, I'm including the humble hair tie in this statement. It does its job well, but the item itself doesn't give in quite the same way.

The headband, on the other hand? A perfect specimen! Besides keeping your hair out of your eyes, headbands add a little something to any outfit. Toss on a bedazzled band mid-crown and poof, you're wearing a Blair Waldorf costume (in a good way, obviously). Add a wide, stretchy version, and your bad hair day becomes French cinéma chic.

From Paris Fashion Week to your gym bag, keep reading to discover the magic of the simple, classic '60s headband.

The Trend

History tells us that headbands have existed since at least 700 BC, when the ancient Greeks sported hair wreaths (what goes around comes around, baby). But really, they might as well have been invented in 1963, when Brigitte Bardot appeared in Jean-Luc Godard's film Contempt wearing a wide, black headband that changed the tousled hair game forever.

Sixty years later, Bardot's thick jersey band (paired with a cat eye and teased blonde hair) is the perfect look for the era of low-maintenance beauty. A completely different creature than the skinny, hard '90s headband, '60s headbands are soft and super wide. In October, Sydney Sweeney gave the accessory a whirl when she showed up at a Miu Miu-hosted Paris Fashion Week dinner with her blonde locks pulled back in a black jersey band. (Complimented by a sequin mini dress, I should add.) Bella Hadid also has quite the collection of mod accessories, in an entire range of neutral hues.

Another stretchy headband starlet? Rosalía, who took the look from the plane to the palazzo on a recent trip to Italy.

How to Get the Look

I have to say, this is a pretty easy trend to tackle. It doesn't need to be a good hair day (messiness is honestly in your favor here!), you just need a jersey headband and some old photos of Bardot for inspiration.

"This is the perfect style to do on a day when you wake up and your hair is a bit messy… work with it!" hairstylist Elle Westby told Byrdie while previously discussing the style. "Give a bit of tease to the crown and the ends of the hair by doing a little backcombing on the ends and spritz in a texturizing spray to play that up. Pop the headband right above the ears, allowing any face framing pieces to fall forward for a soft look."



If you're looking to match your headband to every outfit, Los Angeles Apparel's Garment Dye Cotton Spandex Headband ($14) is the way to go with an impressive range of colors. Want something a little wider? Try Free People's Super Wide Soft Headband ($14).

And if you want to get really utilitarian? Take it from day to gym with Lululemon's sweat-wicking, quick-drying, and (most importantly) machine washable option: the License to Train Wide Headband ($18). Throw on a pair of sunnies (we like the '60s-inspired Ida from Lexxola) and you'll look straight out of a Godard film yourself.

