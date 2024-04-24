6 tips to help you stay off the phone

Comedian Pete Davidson looks at his smartphone during the first half of an NBA basketball game between the Brooklyn Nets and the New York Knicks, Nov. 30, 2021, in New York. | Mary Altaffer

If you feel like you’re on your phone too much, you’re not alone. More than half of Americans feel that they’re addicted to their phone, according to a 2023 Reviews.org study, while the average American spends around four hours a day on their phones.

If you want to get away from your phone more often, we have some tips that could help.

How do I stop spending too much time on my phone?

1. Go outside more

Going outside has a multitude of health benefits, according to WebMD. You get more vitamin D, less anxiety, better sleep and a stronger immune system.

Anastasia Dedyukhina, a digital well-being expert, told CNBC that it’s better to add more healthy habits instead of limiting bad ones and spending time outdoors is one of those healthy habits anyone can use.

2. Exercise

Another healthy habit Dedyukhina suggests is to move your body more.

Exercising helps you improve your mood, boosts your energy and helps you get better sleep, according to the Mayo Clinic. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also explains how exercising “can improve your brain health, help manage weight, reduce the risk of disease, strengthen bones and muscles, and improve your ability to do everyday activities.”

3. Spend time with friends and family

According to Reviews.org, 69% of Americans have used their phone to text someone who was in the same room as them. But Dedyukhina says we should schedule time to be with family and friends and it’s an even better idea to do participate in an activity together.

The New York Times also suggests assigning someone as your “accountability partner,” who will remind you to get off your phone if you’ve been on it too long or if someone is trying to talk to you.

4. Put your phone in another room

Dedyukhina says that a mindful way you can create distance between you and your phone is by putting it away in another room or keeping it out of sight completely. This helps you become more productive.

According to The New York Times, you should avoid using your device while on the move, such as when you’re taking a walk or using transportation.

5. Mute notifications

USA Today has suggested that turning off your notifications or putting your phone on Do Not Disturb mode can help you spend more time with the people you love. You can especially do this during the weekends, holidays and vacations.

According to Reviews.org, 75% of Americans will check their phones within five minutes of receiving a notification.

6. Set time limits

Many mobile devices come with apps that track how much you use your phone.

According to USA Today, iPhone devices have the Screen Time function, while Android devices come with the Digital Well-Being app, and both allow you to set time limits and enable a lock-out function to stop using an app you may spend too much time on.

