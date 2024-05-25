5K brings runners to Casa Vieja brewery, encourages fitness in community

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Keeping healthy was the focus of a 5K hosted in Corrales by RunFit Albuquerque and other businesses like Rio Ranchos Surf Pro. It was held at Casa Vieja Brewery.

RunFit is known for holding fitness events throughout the summer months across the city, and officials say it’s all about business exposure and bringing the community together.



A complimentary glass of wine was offered at the end of the run. Other refreshments and food trucks were also on site to help feed the hungry racers. Each runner also got a commemorative t-shirt and Run Fit said running awards will be handed out to age group recipients at a special ceremony.

