At 57, Shania Twain Bares It All In A See-Through Dress Flaunting Her Toned Arms And Legs

Shania Twain rocked a see-through dress and a platinum blonde wig in a recent Instagram post.

She wore the daring number on the stage in Dublin for her Queen of Me tour.

Fans are losing it over the stunning look.

Shania Twain has given us some unforgettable looks on her Queen of Me tour with a different stunning outfit in every city. Her recent stop in Dublin proved that she has plenty more looks up her sleeve, so to speak. Twain wore a stunning striped see-through dress paired with her favorite platinum blonde wig and fuchsia platform heels for her show in Ireland.

The singer shared photos of her look on the flaming hot stage (literally) on Instagram. In one snap, she posed in a powerful stance with flames engulfing the background, in others, she showed her iconic Shania smile while singing loud and proud, her guitar in hand.

“Dublin I had so much fun with you!! 🫶🥰” she captioned the post. “The best thing about a Shania Twain show is you never know what to expect at a Shania Twain show—Taking requests, meeting lots of you, and forgetting the lyrics of my own songs. 😂”

Fans could not get enough of Twain and her daring look. Flame and heart-eye emojis abound in the comments, as well as some written praise from her devoted followers. One wrote: “Killer pics, so beautiful,” while another hoped that she would break her outfit-changing streak and “OMG USE THIS HAIR AND THIS OUTFIT EVERYTIME ❤️❤️❤️❤️”

Twain has said before that there’s a story behind every outfit on her tour. In a recent clip she shared on Instagram, she took fans through the story behind one of her looks for her Glasgow show.

In the video , she explained: “Well this dress was actually a jacket, so now this denim jacket has been ‘Shania’d.’ But a fan did all the patchwork, the embroidery, and everything on the denim jacket and I literally just modified it into a dress, and now it’s a mini dress! …The whole thing is a patchwork fashion so thank you very much to the fan that sent me the jacket. It inspired me to get glamorous and make it one of my numbers on the Queen of Me tour!”

She captioned the post with another thank you to her followers: “Fans do amazing things and I so appreciate it and I want to wear that on my sleeve… quite literally!! 🫶 Glasgow you’re up again—See you in just a few hours! Let’s party! 🤠”

We don’t know about you, but we can’t wait to see what Twain takes the stage in next. No matter what she wears, we know that it will no doubt be a look for the books.

