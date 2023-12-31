56 restaurants open on New Year’s Day because you probably won’t feel like cooking

After a night of drinking, dancing and celebrating as we welcomed 2024, what is the first thing on our minds when we wake up? Food, of course.

If you’re the rare type who hops out of bed bright-eyed and bushy-tailed on Jan. 1, good for you — and here are some New Year’s Day brunch recipes for you tackle.

But if you’re struggling to get out of bed and would much rather order in or plop down at a restaurant and be handed food, we get it.

With that in mind, we’ve rounded up a list of restaurants open on New Year’s Day. Whether you’re seeking a quick bite from a greasy spoon or would prefer a proper sit-down situation, there is an establishment open to meet your needs. Just remember to hydrate.

Applebee’s

You could be eatin’ good in the neighborhood at select Applebee’s locations this New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. Check with your local restaurant as hours may vary.

Bar Louie

This New Year’s, Bar Louie is open and ready to greet you with open arms and delicious gastrobar fare. On New Year’s Eve, it will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 a.m., and on New Year’s Day, it will be open from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. Find your closest location here.

Bob Evans

Bob Evans restaurants will be open during regular business hours, so you can dine in on New Year’s Day or pick up a Farmhouse Feast that serves four to 10 people. This offering includes a choice of entrée (ham, turkey or pot roast) plus sides, rolls and pie. Find your nearest location here.

Bonefish Grill

American casual dining seafood restaurant chain Bonefish Grill will be closing at 10 p.m. on New Year’s Eve, but on New Year’s Day, it will be open for normal operating hours. Find your nearest location here.

Buffalo Wild Wings

Wing in the new year at Buffalo Wild Wings, which will be open during its regular hours. Find your closest location here.

Burger King

Burger King’s holiday hours vary by location, so it’s best to check with your nearest restaurant for specific hours. BK’s store locator can help with that.

Carl’s Jr.

Grab a Double Western Bacon Cheeseburger for your first meal of 2024. Many Carl’s Jr. restaurants will be open on New Year’s Day, but hours may vary by location.

Carrabba’s Italian Grill

New Year’s is the time to carb-load. Carrabba’s will be open on both Dec. 31 and Jan. 1, but hours may vary, so check with your local restaurant here before heading out.

Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen

Bring comfort food with you into 2024. Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen will be open on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. Find your closest location here.

Cheesecake Factory

Celebrate the new year with a big slice of cheesecake. All Cheesecake Factory locations will be open on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day, but select locations will be offering extended hours and a complimentary Champagne toast. Check in with your local restaurant here to find out more.

Chick-fil-A

New Year’s Eve falls on a Sunday, meaning that Chick-fil-A will be closed that day (like it always is), but luckily, since New Year’s Day falls on a Monday, it’ll be open for business on Jan. 1. Check the website for hours.

Chili’s

Chili’s says to contact your local restaurant for Christmas Eve hours as they may vary by location. Its restaurants will be open on New Year’s Day, but again, hours vary by location, so check with your preferred location before heading out.

Chipotle Mexican Grill

Grab yourself a big burrito bowl — you deserve it. Chipotle restaurants will be open on New Year’s Day from 10:45 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Cooper’s Hawk

Cooper’s Hawk, the Illinois-based restaurant and winery chain, will be open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on New Year’s Eve, and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on New Year’s Day. Find your closest location here.

Cracker Barrel

Need Momma’s Pancake Breakfast after a boozy night out? Cracker Barrel restaurants will be open regular hours on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. Guests should visit its website to confirm their local store hours.

Denny’s

If you’re hankering for a bite at a time when other restaurants are usually closed, you can always count on Denny’s. All locations of America’s Diner will be open 24/7 for New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. Find your nearest location here.

Domino’s

If your hangover can only be cured by thin-crust pizza and cheesy bread, you’re in luck. All Domino’s stores will be open on New Year’s Day. Find your closest location here.

Dunkin’

Start your year with a dozen doughnuts and some hot coffee. Most Dunkin’ locations are open on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. Check the Dunkin’ mobile app or store locator to confirm if your local store is open before visiting.

Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar

Enjoy a decadent steak dinner on New Year’s Eve or New Year’s Day — Fleming’s will be open for both. Find your nearest location here.

Fogo de Chão

Got meat on the mind? Fogo de Chão will be open regular hours on Christmas. Find your nearest restaurant location and its hours here.

Golden Corral

Golden Corral restaurants will be open on both New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day, so pile up that buffet plate high. Find your closest location here.

Hardee’s

Welcome the new year with biscuits! Many Hardee’s restaurants will be open on New Year’s Day, but hours may vary by location.

Huddle House

If all-day breakfast is what you seek, head to Huddle House, which is open on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. Hours vary by location.

IHOP

If starting the new year emans eating a big pile of pancakes, IHOP is open on both New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. Just double check the hours at your nearest location.

Jimmy John’s

Need your food Freaky Fast? Most Jimmy John’s locations will be open. Confirm hours with your closest location here.

KFC

Start the year off on a finger-lickin’ good note with a bucket of fried chicken from KFC. The majority of locations will stay open during normal business hours on New Year’s Day, but be sure to check with your local restaurant here.

Krispy Kreme

Doughnut kick off the new year without a doughnut. Krispy Kreme shops will be open under normal operating hours for New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. Find your nearest location here.

La Madeleine

French bakery and cafe chain La Madeleine will be open on New Years Day from 9 a.n. to 9 p.m., though hours vary by location. Guests can confirm café hours by calling the café. Find café contact information here.

Long John Silver’s

We fish you a happy New Year! Guests can expect a majority of Long John Silver’s locations to be open on New Year’s Day on adjusted hours. Find your nearest location and confirm its hours here.

McDonald’s

Most McDonald’s are open on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day, but you should check with your local store to confirm before heading out. Hours vary by location.

Morton’s The Steakhouse

Grab a glass of bubbly and a steak dinner at Morton’s The Steakhouse, which is open on New Year’s Day from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Confirm hours with your nearest location here.

Noodles & Company

In Asian cultures, noodles symbolize longevity. So, luckily, Noodles & Company will be open on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. Just check your local restaurant’s hours here before heading out for a slurpfest.

Olive Garden

There’s no hangover that endless breaksticks can’t fix. Olive Garden will maintain its regular hours on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day, and is doing curbside pickup everywhere. Find your nearest location here.

Outback Steakhouse

Celebrate the blooming of a new year with a Bloomin’ Onion. Outback Steakhouse will be open on New Year’s Day, but there are some exceptions, so guests should check hours of operation here before heading to their local restaurant.

Panda Express

Got a hankering for orange chicken? Panda Express restaurants will be open on New Year’s Day and operating under normal hours. Find your closest location here.

Panera Bread

There’s nothing like a bread bowl for sopping up a hangover. Many Panera Bread locations will be open on New Year’s Day. Check with your local restaurant here to confirm hours.

Papa Johns

Desperately seeking a slice? All Papa Johns restaurants are open on New Year’s Day. Find your closest location here.

Perkins Restaurant & Bakery

Grab yourself a big pile of pancakes from Perkins on New Year’s Day. Hours vary by location.

Popeyes

Ring in the new year with some Cajun Sparkle. Popeyes restaurants will be open on New Year’s Day, but some locations may have limited hours, so check in with your preferred location here.

Qdoba

Qdoba is open on New Year’s Eve but closes by 8 p.m. On New Year’s Day, it will be operating under normal hours. Franchise location hours may vary, though, so confirm hours here before heading out.

Ruth’s Chris Steak House

Seeking out steak? Many Ruth’s Chris locations will be open on New Year’s Day from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. You can find your preferred location’s holiday hours here.

Sizzler

All Sizzler locations will be open for business on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day, serving its traditional menu. All locations will be operating under normal hours, but hours may vary by location. Click here to find your nearest Sizzler location.

Smith & Wollensky

If you’re seeking a more white-tablecloth experience for your New Year’s celebration, look no further than Smith & Wollensky. The steakhouse chain will be open on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. Confirm hours with your nearest location here.

Smokey Bones

Barbecue chain Smokey Bones will be open on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day, operating under regular hours. Find your nearest location here.

Sonic

Many Sonic drive-in restaurants will be open on New Year’s Day, but most are franchised, so hours will vary by location. Check with your closest location here before heading out for a corn dog.

Starbucks

If you’re planning to swing by Starbucks on New Year’s Day, your best bet is to check to see if your local store will be open before heading out because, according to a Starbucks spokesperson, “Store hours vary by location and stores may occasionally adjust their hours based on business and customer needs.”

STK Steakhouse

The steakhouse chain will be open on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. It’ll be serving up a “Holiday Cheers” menu, a midnight Champagne toast and more festive surprises. Learn more and find your nearest location here.

Subway

Craving a sandwich? Many Subway restaurants will be open on New Year’s Day, but since they are locally owned and operated, you should confirm here with your preferred location before heading out.

Taco Bell

Need a late-night or wee-hours-of-the-morning Crunchwrap? Taco Bell is open on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day, though hours vary by location.

Texas Roadhouse

Treat yourself to a bone-in rib-eye on Jan. 1. Texas Roadhouse restaurants will be open on New Year’s Day, but hours will vary by location.

TGI Friday’s

New Year’s Day may not fall on a Friday, but you can still go to TGI Friday’s to celebrate on Monday. Restaurants will be open, but hours may vary by location.

Waffle House

The 24/7/365 chain is an easy choice for a New Year’s Eve or New Year’s Day meal. After all, waffles are a good way to kick off any holiday. Find your nearest location here.

Wahlburgers

Wahlburgers — which is offering its limited-time ‘Tis The Season Burger — will be open on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. Find your nearest location here.

Wendy’s

Many Wendy’s locations will be open on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day, but restaurant hours may vary depending on location. Customers can visit Wendy’s location finder for the most up-to-date information on the location nearest to them.

White Castle

Slide into the new year with a box of sliders. All White Castle restaurants will be open for business during their usual hours on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. Find your nearest location here.

Zaxby’s

In desperate need of chicken fingers? Head to Zaxby’s on New Year’s Day. Some may close early at 6 p.m., so guests should contact their local restaurant prior to visiting to confirm hours.

This article was originally published on TODAY.com