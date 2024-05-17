517 Day is here! How to get your shuffle on and celebrate all things Lansing

LANSING ― Lansing's annual 517 Day, May 17, is finally here.

Across the city, events are being hosted for Lansing residents to enjoy and celebrate the city they call home. One day isn't enough for all the things you can see across the city, so the celebrations will be held on both Friday and Saturday.

Here's some ideas for how to spend your weekend and immerse yourself in everything Lansing has to offer:

517 Day at the Lansing Shuffle

Friday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Lansing Shuffle − located at 325 Riverfront Drive − is hosting "517 Day." Those looking for local art, food and music are invited to "dance the day away and try delicious local cuisine." The long-awaited shuffleboard courts will also be opening to the public with a ribbon cutting ceremony and free shuffleboard lessons.

From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Lansing Shuffle will host a "517 Day R&B and Soul Lunch." The event will feature live gospel, soul, jazz and R&B performances and Lansing trivia for prizes. Those who wear Moneyball Lansing gear will be entered into a raffle to win a four pack of Lansing Lugnuts tickets for Friday night's game.

Lansing Lugnuts game

Those wanting to cap off 517 Day watching Lansing's local baseball team are in luck. Not only is there a 7:05 p.m. game Friday but also a special promotion for $13 tickets that includes a hot dog, chips and a large drink. These tickets will be on sale until 5:05 p.m.

The Best of Lansing Festival

A group of students head inside the Michigan State Capitol for a tour, Monday, June 5, 2023.

But the events don't stop Friday. Saturday, Lansing 5:01 is hosting "The Best of Lansing Festival," from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Capitol. Guests can browse over 100 vendors showcasing Lansing's best creations. The Capitol lawn will be transformed into a "playground for people of all ages" with giant inflatables and obstacle courses for those brave enough to try.

Lansing City Pulse’s Top of the Town winners will also be showcased at the event.

Shop and restaurants located in the nearby 100-400 blocks of South Washington Sq. will have special promotions and sales during the event, and other activities will be hosted across the downtown.

