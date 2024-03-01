51 Things People Posted On The Internet This Month That Are Funnier Than They Should Be

February has sped by, and there have been too many hilarious jokes from Twitter this month that you might've missed! So here are some of the funniest viral tweets from this February:

when you brush ur teeth and spit out blood it’s like ok nice that was a good brush — fortunate son (@apbofficial) February 22, 2024

Someone said "30 years ago", and my mind went to the 1970s, but they meant 1994, and now I need to lie down. — John Paul (@IAm_JohnPaulAF) February 27, 2024

Please stop letting Tesla owners be Uber drivers how the Fuck do I get out — ash (@ANGELBABYBITTY) February 19, 2024

I heard someone refer to a person who likes multiple genres of music as "Polyjamorous" and that is how I'll be identifying from now on. — ᴎiɿɘ (@erinh5995) February 22, 2024

I hope this email blows your back out — tj (@trapfairyT8) February 23, 2024

i physically cannot make a spotify playlist without adding every song i’ve ever liked. i’ll start one called “sad :(” and it’ll end up with temperature by sean paul on it — chase (@_chase_____) February 23, 2024

Everytime I open Peacock it tries to get me to watch Oppenheimer… girl I am here to watch Couple to Throuple please be serious — macklin (@saintmacklin) February 17, 2024

men will turn 30 and still be like “idk what i want :/“ & like u have 5 more years with hair so please figure it out — gen🥂 (@genmxn) February 13, 2024

love smoking with paranoid bitches like yes girl they’re coming but we stronger!!! — b 𐙚 (@taurusidiot) February 20, 2024

I just said “type shit” in a meeting man, smh who hiring — DJ parlay dior (@DJJordanJetson) February 22, 2024

Me: These drinks taste like juice Me an hour later pic.twitter.com/afGXUnaDzy — Fredo (@FredoInDaCut995) February 24, 2024

what’s the lowest stakes conspiracy theory you have? i think airplane mode is a hoax because they don’t want you texting your friends and telling them you’re not having fun on the plane — soul nate (@MNateShyamalan) February 26, 2024

when ur card declines in therapy so they bring out the friends u made first week of uni — ayaan (@ayaankhawn) February 6, 2024

*horniest dude who’s ever existed*that’s sick 😃 what does being a project manager entail? — lil arab (@sweatyhairy) February 27, 2024

A married man just complained to me about how hard dating is for him these days pic.twitter.com/7Hrn6lu68k — Nader (@NKinRealLife) February 13, 2024

Bravo

mcdonalds should have to say "Excellent choice sir" to whatever you order — Max 🪻 (@ImSmilingRn) February 27, 2024

the weed telling me to get scared pic.twitter.com/6eD1DMr8FH — ryan 🌙 (@ryxn888) February 26, 2024

Netflix

catholics every friday during lent pic.twitter.com/JmKXpcfGU9 — kim (@KimmyMonte) February 26, 2024

NBC

6 year old me in the car thinking the moon is following me pic.twitter.com/Af0n9s4PFM — ☔ (@Whotfismick) February 26, 2024

NBC

This is what my mom sees when I say I haven’t been dating anyone pic.twitter.com/BFgBOS4Quh — Hunter (@highendhomo) February 25, 2024

HBO

ex bf’s twin brother is my hinge most compatible pic.twitter.com/P0qndcMAK3 — casey anthony funko pop (@homeofsexuals) February 20, 2024

Twitter: @homeofsexuals

Turn those ig likes back on baby we know you’re flopping and we love you for it !!! — serena shahidi (@glamdemon2004) February 26, 2024

Twitter: @glamdemon2004

long distance couples be like “i can’t wait” and then wait — ☔ (@Whotfismick) February 12, 2024

Twitter: @Whotfismick

Calling me at 3am for sum 🍑 is DISGUSTING !! Where is yo morals?? Where is yo self respect?? What is your address? Where is yo house? Where do I park? 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 — Augustin ⋆.˚⭒⋆.˚ (@avggiee) February 8, 2024

Twitter: @avggiee

i miss him (he was one of the shittiest people i’ve ever met) — ronald (*˘︶˘*).｡.:*♡✧*。 (@seismically) February 9, 2024

Twitter: @seismically

whatever gets her into that therapist’s office https://t.co/rfARxXbwhT — redacted (@aquariusdays) February 6, 2024

Twitter: @aquariusdays

“tHaNkS fOr YoUr pAyMeNt!”Shut up. I paid that bill against my will. — krismadarame (@krismadarame) February 1, 2024

Twitter: @krismadarame

how i feel waking up from a weed coma, mouth dry, phone dead, light on and still kinda high pic.twitter.com/QaF5vlHkLE — Kash⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@kailakkash) February 10, 2024

Universal Pictures

god forbid i help sell hotdogs on the street https://t.co/CSD4hwSmMW — raechel 🌟 (@raechelg_) February 10, 2024

Twitter: @raechelg_

Home remodeling is my passion pic.twitter.com/qzyslC5fgB — zone too thanker 🍉 (@christweetsllc) January 30, 2024

Twitter: @christweetsllc

going to the gym consistently requires so much laundry pic.twitter.com/sEGlJQWN3W — 𝓚𝓮𝓵𝓵 ♰ (@kellthegal) February 5, 2024

HBO

saying “who’s this little guy!” when friends introduce me to their boyfriends — miss worm (@missuswormy) February 5, 2024

Twitter: @missuswormy

I lied there’s no sex put your clothes back on lets play wordhunt — Rolls Reus (@D9N9ABI9) February 11, 2024

Twitter: @D9N9ABI9

going on reddit for me is like going into spencers in the mall. i need to find something very specific but im uncomfortable the whole time and dont want anyone to know im there — archivist barbie 💌 (@daiquiriheiress) February 5, 2024

Twitter: @daiquiriheiress

my friends needa get it together.. i wanna go to a wedding — luv (@luvvt23) February 7, 2024

Twitter: @luvvt23

Wow Presents Plus

“Are you gay?”Me in middle school: pic.twitter.com/MizcgxavI1 — Brian Scally (@Brian_Scally) February 9, 2024

Peacock

I CANT BREATHE THIS IS SO pic.twitter.com/9YxyOoqcvX — naia ☆.ᐟ (@biforvi) February 2, 2024

Twitter: @biforvi

boys shorter than 5'9 be cool asf like you know what tinkerbell i kinda fw you — Isaac (@i_zackito) February 7, 2024

Twitter: @i_zackito

when your card accepts at therapy and they bring out meeeee!!! :3 and then we get to hang out <3<3<3 — Fat Bella Hadid (@jambettestan) February 7, 2024

Twitter: @jambettestan

“have you ever watched the godfather?” pic.twitter.com/d9U4H8rKX7 — Brooklyn (@bklynb4by) February 8, 2024

Bravo

i love when a crush wears off like yes i am free — 3rd grade spelling bee champion (@thecliquelover) February 8, 2024

Twitter: @thecliquelover

she was my lab partner in organic chemistry. and she carried us https://t.co/S8eEa503pD — megan (@chismosavirus) February 8, 2024

Twitter: @chismosavirus

You ever think about how peaceful it must be inside the brain of a stupid person? — chris evans (@notcapnamerica) February 7, 2024

Twitter: @notcapnamerica

me when they’re grating the parmesan cheese at olive garden pic.twitter.com/mrAxsodfa4 — peri ❄️ (@osnapitzperi) February 4, 2024

MTV

beyoncé watching the super bowl and pretending like she didn’t just break the internet pic.twitter.com/BnijUYr3N3 — wiLL (@willfulchaos) February 12, 2024

NBA

the freest person in the world is a 34 year old white woman who clocks into work and greets her coworker with “hey chica” — james (@jms_tny) February 13, 2024

Twitter: @jms_tny

when ur card declines at therapy so they bring out the 19 year old version of u — trish (@ULTRAGLOSS) February 7, 2024

Twitter: @ULTRAGLOSS

damn february got somewhere to be don’t it — nyny. (@imjustnyaa) February 21, 2024

Twitter: @imjustnyaa