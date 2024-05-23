The 50 most popular baby names of the 1920s

Some baby names stand the test of time. Some baby names fall in and out of fashion, topping baby name charts and disappearing, only to appear again years later.

Take the name James, the number three baby boy name of the 1920s. In 2022, James still held up as one of the most popular baby boy names, coming in at number four. William is another example of a baby boy name that has stood the test of time: It was the fourth most popular baby boy name in the 1920s and was number six in 2022.

As for baby girl names, Elizabeth seems to be one baby girl name that has held strong through the decades; it was in the top 20 in both the 1920s and 2022. Evelyn is another baby girl name that’s remained popular — it was ranked number nine in 2022 and number 12 in the 1920s.

According to the Social Security Administration, the most popular baby names of the 1920s were “taken from a universe that includes 11,372,808 male births and 12,402,235 female births.” Today.com has taken the top 25 baby boy and 25 baby girl names from that list.

Top 25 baby boy names during the 1920s, according to the Social Security Administration

Robert John James William Charles George Joseph Richard Edward Donald Thomas Frank Harold Paul Raymond Walter Jack Henry Kenneth Arthur Albert David Harry Eugene Ralph

Top 25 baby girl names during the 1920s, according to the Social Security Administration

Mary Dorothy Helen Betty Margaret Ruth Virginia Doris Mildred Frances Elizabeth Evelyn Anna Marie Alice Jean Shirley Barbara Irene Marjorie Florence Lois Martha Rose Lillian

This article was originally published on TODAY.com