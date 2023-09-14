Here Are 5 Underrated Cities To Visit In India

For quite some time, Dubai has reigned as the premier destination for Americans traveling near the Persian Gulf. Mega tall buildings, luxury accommodations and eastern charms continue to attract visitors as the city employs tourism to enhance its landscape. While Dubai is a unique and beautiful city, it’s not the only thing this region has to offer. There are a lot of underrated destinations not too far away in India guaranteed to fuel your cultural and travel curiosities. Here are five underrated cities to visit in India.

Srinagar

Photo credit: Duke.of.arcH –

The largest city in the Indian region of Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar, is a beautiful place. However, it has just as much to offer as Dubai in the UAE.

Srinagar is an ancient city with structures dating back centuries. The city is best known for its bountiful gardens. Some are more popular than others, like the Pari Mahal. Nature comes alive in Srinagar.

For those visiting between mid-March and May, be sure to check out the Indira Gandhi Memorial Tulip Garden. The tulip display here is often compared to the ones in Amsterdam. Once you’ve had your share of nature’s delight, head into town for some Srinagar street food.

For the travel historians, the Shankaracharya Temple sits above the Dal Lake. Previously known as the Throne of Solomon, this temple dates back to the 5th century. As one of many ancient relics in Srinagar, this city has a historic charm surrounded by smaller towns and villages.

Auli of Uttarakhand

Auli of Uttarakhand is India’s top skiing destination. It may be surprising that skiing is taking place in the middle of India. However, people are taking to the slopes and catching high speeds down some of the country’s most beautiful peaks.

During the winter months, Auli hosts a variety of skiing events and classes. However, snow capped mountains aren’t the only thing the town has to offer. Panoramic views of India can be seen from atop Nanda Devi. Tourists can check out the Valley of Flowers National Park and the Hemkund Sahib gurdwara, a holy pilgrimage site. Auli is like a picture out of a fairy tale book and an excellent destination when traveling to India.

New Delhi

Photo credit: hadynah

New Delhi is the capital of India. Many travelers overlook India’s capital for other destinations in Asia. However, the heart of India dwells here in a city settled over 2000 years ago.

Many travelers suggest exploring the city by bus tour. These tours will allow you to see history monuments, like Humayun’s Tomb, the Red Fort, and through the India Gate. Surround yourself with nature, butterflies and Mughal monuments at the Sunder Nursery. Art lovers will love the dose of Indian culture and creativity at the National Museum. There’s plenty of exquisite cuisine to try around the city from fine dining to street fare.

Mumbai

Formerly known as Bombay, Mumbai has a lot to offer travelers visiting India. More than 12 million people call the city home and it’s the country’s entertainment center. Bollywood is on full display in Mumbai and the creme de la creme of India work and play here.

Due to its fluctuating weather, many say the best time to visit the city is between October and February. Similar to the rest of India, Mumbai has plenty of centuries-old temples, national parks and monuments to explore. There are movie studios to check out, the Rajabai Tower, Esselworld Amusement Park, and a plethora of other attractions for visitors of all ages.

Rajasthan

Photo credit: hadynah

The Indian state of Rajasthan is a majestic place with a ton of cities and towns to explore within it. It’s known for the amazing palaces and castles built centuries ago. Rajasthan is the perfect place to go back to times of years past. Visitors can see the Jal Mahal in Jaipur, check out the City of Lakes Udaipur or enjoy beautiful sunsets in the religious city of Pushkar.