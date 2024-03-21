5 tips for restoring and decorating a mid-century modern home in Palm Springs style

This restored 1949 home designed by architect Herbert Burns features horizontal-laid sandstone and terrazzo floors. The home received recognition on May 12, 2022, as a Designated Class 1 Historic Site in Palm Springs, California.

Palm Springs is known as a mecca of mid-century modern homes designed by prominent architects such as Albert Frey, William Krisel and Hugh Kaptor, so it's no surprise that restoration is in vogue.

There are plenty of ways to restore a modern home that won't diminish its authenticity, sacrifice comfort or create a dull setting. A mid-century modern home is a blank canvas with endless possibilities, but it requires access to the right materials and a bigger budget than the average homeowner can afford.

Here are five steps to restoring a mid-century modern home in true Palm Springs style, regardless of where you live in the valley.

Step 1: Do your research

Thomboy Properties owners Jackie Thomas and DeAnn McCoy have restored many mid-century modern homes in Palm Springs, and the first thing they suggest is find out who the architect was and find a local organization focused on restoring properties through usmodernist.org

It does require some time, but it's a labor of love, and you can get information from around the country and the U.S. Historical Society," said Thomas.

Understanding the architect's original vision and intention can help in contemporizing the interior, designing an open kitchen or customizing other spaces in the home. McCoy also suggested another valuable resource for archival material: city hall.

"Often times, we go down to the city to pull the original permits and find out when additions were done. There's a lot of pockets you can mine for information," said McCoy.

Examining the exterior, interior and materials of your home also provides essential information for restoration, especially with historic authenticity in mind. Scraping the layers of paint might provide the original color to build a palette or help select a mid-century inspired tone.

Step 2: Consider the period of construction

There's a good chance the home you've purchased might retain its original structure that has never been renovated. Before you decide to take on any projects or hire a contractor, Hanson Remodels & Landscapes owner Anders Hanson said it's important to test for asbestos, a natural mineral and carcinogen that causes mesothelioma and was used before 1980 in building materials such as cement, vinyl flooring and insulation. This can be done by contacting a environmental consulting company or industrial hygienist.

Hanson said it's also important to have an evaluation done on the air ducts, HVAC system, plumbing and the insulation effectiveness of windows and sliding doors.

"You have to treat (mid-century modern) homes individually because some of them have been restored before and maybe it wasn't done properly and you'll have to start all over," Hanson said.

Restoration also means you'll find features inside and out that are damaged and no longer in production. Thomas and McCoy used an example from a 1948 Palm Springs home designed by architect Herbert Burns, who was prominent for using an exterior block known as "Arizona Sandstone." During the restoration, the couple found it was no longer made as a veneer and only available in a slab, which required a mason to cut it by hand.

"(Restoration) doesn't always work for everyone, but if that's what you want, there's always a way if you have a budget. There's also almost always a way to find the materials, it might just take a little bit longer. But if that's your aim, then there's always a path to getting it done," Thomas said.

Step 3: Find the right materials

With materials and budget in mind, Thomas said it's best to "value engineer" a property. If restoring a terrazzo floor at $50 to $70 a square foot is too costly, porcelain tiles are a cheaper alternative and will look just as good. Too expensive to replace the original kitchen countertop? Use formica to match the original countertop color.

"You can select areas that are going to have the most impact. Maybe you don't build out your primary closet because you've taken some of that money to put someplace else that will have more of an impact. You can balance the budget, but overall if you want to do a restoration, it's probably going to cost you more money."

There are many options for creating a kitchen in a mid-century home with modern appliances and cabinetry on the market. Manufacturers have stainless steel appliances that blend in with counters and wall spaces. For the purists who want a '50s theme, Big Chill has retro designed refrigerators, stoves, ovens, dishwashers, toasters and more.

Step 4: Pair furnishings and decor to create unique interiors

One of the bedrooms in the Wexler designed home at 1177 E. Mesquite Ave in Palm Springs, Calif., Feb. 16, 2024.

There's no shortage of mid-century modern interior and furniture retailers in Palm Springs. Whether your preferred interior decor is minimalist or eclectic, you'll find what you need. According to Hanson and H3K Home+Design Co-owner Howard Hawkes, one of the remodeling and restoration trends is the return of wallpaper. Hawkes said his preference for all four walls in a bedroom would be something conservative, such as a warm-toned grass cloth with gray, beige and taupe to blend with artwork, furnishings and headboards.

"If you're going to go with a bright color, harlequin pattern or some kind of organic scene palm frawns, I would do that type of wallpaper on just one featured wall in a room because too much of a good thing kind of spoils the whole look," Hawkes said.

But for a mid-century home, it's best to have a theme. Hawkes said previous clients have approached him with themes such as the 1968 film "Barbarella," Marilyn Monroe and James Bond. For a 1954 home designed by architect Donald Wexler featured during Modernism Week in February, H3K installed a theme in each of the four bedrooms. One room featured a mawkish '50s science fiction theme with toy robots on the dresser, another room was decorated with mid-century modern patterned wallpaper with abstract portraits of artists such as Salvador Dali, Frida Kahlo, Andy Warhol and Pablo Picasso above the headboard.

"I would say make a room your own first by having a portrait of an actor, movie poster or something over the bed (that) can really dictate the whole vibe of the room. Oftentimes, people will call the room like 'The Marilyn Room.' If it's a color, a lot of different greens or yellows, you call it the 'Yellow Room' or the 'Green Room.' Sometimes color itself can be a theme," Hawkes said.

For those with a minimalist theme, a large piece of artwork such as an abstract painting with lighting, a long sofa or an Eames chair can highlight the architecture of a space complimenting ceilings, large glass sliding doors, windows and more.

"If you make a room too minimal, you have a boring room," Hawkes said.

Step 5: Don't forget the exteriors

For all of the Thomas and McCoy's restorations, the element that defines the home is the exterior and where they focus the most on authenticity. The couple will seek old photos or study a neighborhood to determine how it was intended to look to restore exteriors.

For the patio, Thomas said "ask yourself how you plan to use the space." Mid-century modern often blends the indoors with the outdoors, so integrate spots for sitting, entertaining and relaxing by the pool into your plan.

"You see more concrete in the desert, whereas in Los Angeles you see more wood decks," McCoy said. "For utilizing that space, ask yourself questions like 'Which direction does the house face?' and 'What's the direction of the pool?' You need to have shaded spaces while having the notion of being able to lay back in the chaise lounge and relax while facing the sun."

Hawkes suggests taking advantage of any unique views when considering seating areas such as a pergola or seating with sun umbrellas.

"Not everyone has a pool, but it's nice to have poolside dining and make it a nice experience. If you have furniture that has mesh, it's a lot easier to take care of than a lot of fabric and cushions, so you want to be mindful of how much you want to maintain your outdoor furniture if you're going to leave it as is for a season. Instead of dusting cushions, consider things you can hose off."

