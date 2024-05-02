5 South Shore summertime spots reopen for the season. Where to go

Daffodils blooming. Leaf buds appearing on trees and shrubs. The return of wintering birds to backyard feeders. All signs that nicer weather might actually be ready to stick around for more than just a day or two at a time.

Another sure sign of spring has a little more flavor than flowering as seasonal restaurants and ice cream stands along the South Shore open their doors in anticipation of sunny days and warmer temps.

Here's a few of those spots.

Jake's Seafood in Hull

Jake's Seafood Restaurant is located at 50 George Washington Blvd. at Nantasket Beach. Visit Jakesseafoods.com for its hours and menu.

Chef David Dang shows off his lemon garlic shrimp and pasta dish at Jake's Seafood Restaurant and Fish Market on Hull Harbor

What to know: While Jake's offers summertime staples like fish and chips and clam strip platters, the dine-in menu kicks things up a few notches with a host appetizers, entrees, salads, sandwiches and cocktails to go with meals like David's Vietnamese Halibut, baked seafood casserole and lemon garlic shrimp. Chicken and steak meals are also available.

Jake's also includes a seafood market for customers to come up with their own creations.

Hornstra Farms' Norwell ice cream stand

Hornstra Farms is located at 246 Prospect St. in Norwell and 60 Bedford St./Route 18 in Whitman. Visit Hornstrafarms.com for more information.

What to know: The Hornstra family has maintained and expand its dairy delivery service ice cream and other offerings- made fresh from the cows at its farm in Norwell for 100 year or so, so they have things pretty well down pat -and that includes it's seasonal ice cream stand.

The stand – or dairy bar, as Hornstra calls it – opened a few weeks back for another season of scooping its homemade ice cream while offering customers a chance to say thank you and good job to the cows who made it all possible.

Hornstra Dairy Farm in Norwell makes its own ice cream on site.

The company's acquisition of the former Peaceful Meadows site in Whitman through an auction last summer included its year-round ice cream stand, which has remained that way under Hornstra.

The Norwell location is open daily from noon to 6 p.m. The one in Whitman is open daily from noon to 8 p.m.

Doctor's Island Brewing now open for first full season

Doctor's Island is located at 19 Hull Shore Drive in Hull. For hours and more, visit Drsislandbrewing.com.

What to know: Doctor's Island Brewing opened towards the end of last summer, but closed for the season not long open. The microbrewery on Hull Shore Drive in Hull reopened for its first full season on Friday, April 26.

The taproom's owners, husband and wife Greg and Michelle Hoffmeister, purchased the 1,200-square-foot former home of Hull Kitchen in 2020 after dabbling in home brewing for years.

Doctor's Island Brewing Company in Hull is now open for the season.

The opening selection of six brews covers a lot of tastes. There are two IPAs and a stout, lager, pale ale and golden ale. More offerings will be introduced throughout the season.

The new business and its deck looks out at Blake Rock Island, colloquially known as Doctor's Island. Local legend says the name comes from a group of socializing doctors who tended to the original owner, Horace Cook, until his death in the early 1940s. The Hoffmeister family inherited the island decades ago.

Sandy's Restaurant at Plymouth Long Beach

Sandy's is located at 132 Warren Ave. at Plymouth Long Beach. Visit Zmenu.com for its hours and menu.

What to know: Sandy's Restaurant has been a summertime staple in Plymouth for 30 years. It opens for the 2024 season on Friday, May 10.

Sandy's serves batter-dipped fried clams with tartar sauce.

While the main menu offers much of what you would expect from a beachfront restaurant – hot dogs, burgers, grilled cheese and clam strips – there is also salmon, swordfish, shrimp, fried lobster and steak tips. Their entree salad offerings have also expanded as part of the couple's goal of including healthier plant-based options.

Sandy's expanded dinner menu kicks in after 4 p.m.

Cocktails and other adult beverages are available all day at their colorful and eclectically decorated bar that would make Jimmy Buffet proud..

The restaurant is cash-only, but there is an ATM available on site.

The Clam Box at Wollaston Beach

The Clam Box is located at 789 Quincy Shore Drive. To view its menu and hours, visit Clamboxquincy.com.

The Clam Box across from Wollaston Beach has been a summertime staple for almost56 years and counting.

What to know: The Clam Box across the street from Wollaston Beach on x has been a local favorite since it first opened in 1968.

Although it has changed a few time over the last 56 years, the Clam Box has always been about the seafood, whether a lunchtime clam strip or lobster roll or full entrée meals such as broiled scallops or a plate of oysters.

The restaurant has come to accommodate other tastes over the years, and it now includes subs, salads and dinners that have never come anywhere near the sea. A kids menu is also available.

This article originally appeared on The Patriot Ledger: South Shore seasonal restaurants open for the season