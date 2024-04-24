It's 5 o'clock somewhere: When is it OK to start drinking? Here's what NJ residents say

New Jerseyans are among the earliest drinkers in the United States, with the average resident feeling comfortable grabbing a drink by 2:43 pm. However, a survey by Zinnia Health reveals a more nuanced picture of our relationship with daytime drinking.

While 2:43 p.m. might be the average, the survey highlights variations. Weekends and holidays are fair game for earlier tippling, with 38% and 36% of respondents feeling free to indulge earlier, respectively. This aligns with the "five o'clock somewhere" mentality, but should it influence our habits?

While some embrace early drinks, others are more cautious. Nearly two-thirds (60%) wouldn't drink alone before 5 p.m., suggesting a social aspect to daytime drinking. Interestingly, lighter options like beer and wine are seen as more acceptable for earlier consumption.

The survey also explores the social responsibility surrounding daytime drinking. Almost half (44%) would confront a loved one with a potential problem, indicating concern for unhealthy habits.

Rebecca Hill of Zinnia Health warns against romanticizing daytime drinking.

"Regularly consuming alcohol before 5 p.m. can be a sign of unhealthy habits," she said.

The survey serves as a reminder to be mindful of our drinking and seek help if necessary.

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Daytime Drinking: What Time is Too Early for New Jersey?