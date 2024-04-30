5 Most Valuable Lenox China Patterns to Check Your Cabinet For

From Autumn to Aristocrat, Lenox china values can depend a lot on the specific pattern of the pieces. Certain designs, especially patterns that have timeless appeal, can be worth hundreds of dollars a place setting. If you have one of these high-value patterns, it's worth a second look.

Five of the Most Valuable Lenox China Patterns

Although Lenox china values can depend on a lot of factors, the pattern is a big one. These are some of the ones to watch for.

Lenox China Pattern Price per Place Setting Fountain $227 Autumn $190 Aristocrat $167 Charleston $160 Caribee $130

Lenox China started making dinnerware as a regular product in 1906, and many of the earliest patterns are a combination of letters and numbers (you can see them on the back of the piece). Many of these early patterns are very valuable, but they're difficult to find and compare.

Lenox Fountain

Made between 1926 and 1948, Fountain is one of the most valuable Lenox china patterns you can buy. It's rare enough that it's hard to find a five-piece place setting for sale. This ivory bone china design has a center medallion of a fountain with birds on it, and there's a turquoise border with gold accents. A 115-piece set of Lenox Fountain with about 11 place settings sold for $2,500, making it about $227 per place setting.

Lenox Autumn

Originally designed in 1918, Autumn is one of the longest-running and most popular Lenox china patterns, and it's also one of the most valuable. There are several variations on the pattern, but the most common is an ivory bone china with fruit, blue scrolls, and gold trim. Replacements.com sells a five-piece place setting for about $190, and pieces with older backstamps can be worth even more. An 86-piece set of Lenox Autumn sold for $1,400 at auction.

Lenox Aristocrat

A simple ivory Lenox china pattern with a gold beaded rim, Aristocrat has a classic beauty that never goes out of style. This timeless vintage design was made between 1967 and 1993. It's easier to find than some others, but it's still one of the most valuable patterns. Twelve place settings sold for about $2,000, making it about $167 per place setting.

Lenox Charleston

Made between 1982 and 2008, Lenox Charleston is a vintage pattern that's also a classic. The ivory bone china is decorated with a pastel-colored border of scrolls and geometric designs. The rim is accented with platinum. Replacements.com sells a four-piece place setting for about $160, and a set of 69 pieces sold for just under $900.

Lenox Caribee

With tons of mid-century style that's somehow also timeless, Lenox Caribee is gorgeous and understandably valuable. It was made between 1954 and 1970. The bone china pattern has a soft pink rim with gold accents. It's simple and pretty, and Replacements.com sells a five-piece place setting for about $130. A 60-piece set sold for about $1,200.

Other Factors Affecting Lenox China Values

The pattern is one factor affecting the value of Lenox china, but it's not the only one. If you have a piece or a set of china you're wondering about, there are a few other things to consider.

Type of Piece

A dinner plate or place setting is an easy thing to compare, but it's also not always the most valuable piece of china. Serving dishes are often worth more because they're rarer. If you have a covered vegetable dish or platter, it could be worth a lot.

Condition

Like any antique or vintage item, the condition matters a lot when it comes to the value of your china. Cracks, chips, crazing (those tiny cracks in the glaze), stains, or any other condition issues can detract from the value. Even marks from utensils can decrease what your Lenox china is worth.

Age

An older piece of Lenox china may be more valuable than a more modern example, especially if it's a rare pattern. If the piece has letters and numbers on the back to denote the pattern, it was probably made in the first half of the 20th century.

Patterns That Are Just as Pretty Today

Although antique china sets aren't the sought-after items they once were, certain Lenox china values have stayed high over the years. Often, this is because the pattern is a classic that's just as pretty on your table today as it was on your grandmother's a few generations ago.