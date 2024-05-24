Here are the 5 best ice cream spots in Hilton Head to beat the summer heat, ranking shows

Summer will unofficially kick off with Memorial Day weekend this week and while families are out enjoying their time in the sun, they may soon crave a frozen treat to cool down.

Hilton Head Island is home to a plethora of establishments that advertise the most delectable ice creams.

To help you decide which one you may want to stop by this summer, here are the five best ice cream shops on Hilton Head Island, according to an updated list by Tripadvisor from May 2024.

Hilton Head Ice Cream

Located toward the south end of Hilton Head Island in the Fountain Center at 55 New Orleans Road #114, Hilton Head Ice Cream attracts numerous guests each year and can frequently be seen with lines out the door during the summer.

The local establishment has been open since 1982 and serves homemade, ‘award-winning’ ice cream for locals, visitors and local area restaurants. Hilton Head Ice Cream received Tripadvisor’s “Travelers’ Choice” 2022 award and has an overall score of 4.5 with 602 reviews on the site.

If you’re specifically craving one of the shop’s seasonal flavors, you can contact Hilton Head Ice Cream at least 48 hours in advance and they’ll make the flavor specially for you, according to the ice cream locale’s website.

The ice cream shop is open daily from 11 a.m. until 10 p.m.

A recent Tripadvisor review from August, 2022 states, “We’ve been going to Hilton Head for a decade and Hilton Head Ice Cream is the best ice cream shop on the island. The selection is great and the staff breezes through even a line of 50 people in no time. Cookie Monster ice cream is a must for the young ones. But beware to not get it on “picture night” because the kids WILL have a blue mouth. We will continue to frequent Hilton Head Ice cream every time (read as multiple times per trip) we are on the island!”

The Ice Cream Cone

The Ice Cream Cone in Coligny Plaza Shopping Center on Hilton Head Island’s south end can be found at 1 N Forest Beach Drive. The establishment is open daily from 11 a.m. until 10 p.m. from Memorial Day until Labor Day, noon until 8:30 p.m. from Labor Day until November and 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. from November until February.

This ice cream locale has been serving soft-serve ice cream, shakes, malts, floats, old-fashioned sodas and sundaes since 1971, according to the shop’s website.

The Ice Cream Cone in Coligny Plaza features 78 hand-scooped flavors, signature sundaes, sherbets and homemade waffle cones, as well as specialty items such as their blueberry cheesecake frozen yogurt and vegan options that include pineapple, strawberry, or twist Dole whip.

Described as a vacation staple by one Tripadvisor member in March 2023, the commenter continued their review with the following comment.

“Holy childhood memories in a hand dipped waffle cones. The Ice Cream Cone is a family tradition. They have every kid’s favorite flavor (Superman, mint chocolate chip, cookie dough...the list goes on). We’ve made it our new regular (a.k.a. daily) vacation stop after a hot day at the beach. The ice cream is that creamy, rich, unforgettable kind (Hershey’s AND Blue Bell). The flavor options are endless. I can die happy.

We stopped here because of a local friend’s recommendation and they couldn’t have been more right. Aside from the ice cream, the staff is incredible and the owner is a dedicated community member, HHI born and raised. We love the Ice Cream Cone and we know you will, too!”

Salty Dog Ice Cream Shop

The Salty Dog Ice Cream Shop accompanies the Salty Dog Cafe at South Beach Marina in the island’s south end in Sea Pines and is crafted locally at the destination.

The shop is open daily for guest convenience from 11 a.m. until 10 p.m. and is located at 232 S Sea Pines Drive #304.

Although the Salty Dog Ice Cream Shop has a general toppings menu guests can rely on, flavors at the locale are ever-changing and vary depending on the season. The establishment also offers root beer floats among their offered drinks if you have a hankering for one while the rest of the family may be craving ice cream.

One Tripadvisor member described the ice cream as delicious and furthered their review by detailing, “Highly recommend, enjoyed a medium waffle cone with key lime pie (so so good) and cookie batter. Yum! Get a medium 2 scoops or large 3 scoops and get different flavors so you can try more than one. Homemade and worth the short wait in line.”

Frozen Moo

The Frozen Moo on the south end of Hilton Head Island in Coligny Plaza is always busy in summers, but helps minimize wait times by opting for a lineless system for payment, so guests may browse the expansive list of flavor options and simply approach the counter to request their order when they are ready.

The popular ice cream destination is a family-owned dessert parlor that serves over 90 flavors of ice cream, frozen yogurt and sherbet that optimizes the options for anyone on the hunt for classic or different ice cream flavors, kids flavors, low fat yogurts, sorbets, ices, or no sugar added ice creams.

Kids may even enjoy seeing the locale’s own cow statue and mural during the visit.

The Frozen Moo is open daily from 11 a.m. until 10 p.m. and is located at 1 N Forest Beach Drive near the Frosty Frog.

The locale has amassed a 4.5 rating on Tripadvisor with 506 reviews and even described as a “Goldmine” by one reviewer in June, 2023.

Many Tripadvisor members comment on the large portion size and many flavors served at the destination with another reviewer writing in June, 2023, “No Skimping on Flavors or Serving Size- My husband and I were looking for an afternoon treat and we were in the shops near Coligny Beach. We stopped in this shop and with 92 flavors we knew we’d find a flavor we would like. My husband got the chocolate fudge (very dark chocolate) in a waffle cone and I got butter pecan sundae with whipped cream, hot fudge sauce, nuts and cherry on top. The serving size was huge. No skimping here. Prices were very reasonable. It was the perfect afternoon treat.”

Rita’s Italian Ice & Frozen Custard

Rita’s Italian Ice & Frozen Custard in Coligny Plaza is so popular in the area that the company recently opened another franchise location in Bluffton.

The Hilton Head Island locale is open to guests daily from 10:30 a.m. until 10 p.m.

The establishment serves a myriad of frozen treats, including Italian ice, frozen custard, gelato, milkshakes and several specials.

For those concerned about allergies or added dyes, the company’s website offers an allergen chart as well as a natural and artificial dye and gluten chart for concerned parents and individuals to consult before selecting any of their menu items.

One Tripadvisor member commented, “We stopped by Rita’s three times during our week long vacation and it still wasn’t enough! In addition to the delicious treat, Rita’s is located by the best beach and shopping area in Hilton Head. A Must on any vacation agenda.”

Looking for more?

Aside from these five stellar ice cream choices, there are several options for you to choose from on the island that also serve sweet, summer treats, such as gelato, frozen yogurt and Italian ice.

Some examples of other shops on the island to choose from include,

Sweet Frog: This frozen yogurt shop is located at 33 Office Park Road Unit 1

Nonna Marie’s Gelato & Coffee Bar: This gelato establishment can be found in The Village at Wexford at 1000 William Hilton Parkway g1.

Frosty’s Italian Ices: This locale, which serves guests ice cream, gelato, Italian ices, candy and fudge, can be found at 9 Harbourside Lane suite g along Shelter Cove Harbour.

Cinnamon Bear Country Store: This ice cream and gift shop is located in Harbour Town in Sea Pines at 49 Lighthouse Road #F.

C’est Bon: This locale features an array of coffee shop beverages, gelato and pastries and can be found in The Shops at Sea Pines Center at 71 Lighthouse Road #318.

Kilwins: This franchise locale serves chocolates, fudge and original recipe ice cream. Although they have locations on the island as well as in Bluffton and Beaufort, the Hilton Head Location can be found in Shelter Cove Towne Centre at 28 Shelter Cove Lane suite 112b.