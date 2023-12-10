47 Photos That Prove Americans *Might" Be The Stupidest People On The Internet

1.This person forgot everyone on the internet isn't American.

2.This person accused Italians of "jumping the border" into America.

3.This person refused to believe that Georgia is the name of a country as well as a US state.

4.This person thought the US was "the only capitalist nation on Earth."

5.This person's first thought at the words "Notre Dame" was the US college football team.

6.This was posted on r/NoStupidQuestions, but I gotta be honest...this may be a stupid question.

7.This question actually made me lose IQ points.

8.I, too, hope this person is kidding.

9.This person realllyyyyy didn't understand Celsius.

10.And this person complained that someone on TikTok was using Celsius, even though people worldwide use TikTok and it's not even an American company.

11.This person forgot there were other languages than English.

12.Kevin McCarthy posted one of the stupidest things I've ever read about American history.

13.Seriously — American education has failed us all.

14.And this person specifically forgot about Spanish, one of the most commonly spoken languages in the world.

15.This person forgot about the country of Spain.

16.This person argued that a Black man from the UK was "African American."

17.As did this person.

18.And this dum-dum suggested that only Americans can be white.

19.This idiot claimed that "most history is US history." The US is under 300 years old.

20.There's no proof this person is American, but based on the fact that the train guy mentions the US (and also because of the stupidity of the question), I'm willing to bet they are.

21.This person assumed the other person was American just because they spoke English and had an online name spelled in English.

22.This American refused to believe they had an accent.

23.This American decided Reddit was only for Americans, and that even subreddits about different countries, for people in those countries, should be in English.

24.This American had some trouble with military time.

25.This American thought we were the only country to use the dollar sign.

26.This person thought Americans wrote the dictionary.

27.This idiot called American English "the original."

28.And this person suggested Americans invented the English language.

29.This person forgot that other countries list the day before the month, as it should be.

30.This person called a Mexican person a "troll" for disagreeing on what Mexican food should be.

31.This person took issue with the spelling and pronunciation of aluminum, based entirely on the false claim that it was invented by an American.

32.This person suggested Europeans don't text, and provided a totally logical and 100% true reason why not.

33.This person decided that any US law applied worldwide.

34.This may be one of the stupidest things I've seen posted on the internet.

35.This person suggested the US is the oldest country on Earth, then thought Iran and Japan were continents.

36.This person posted a comment on a video of a British person asking them to sound less British.

37.This person vastly unrepresented Europe's size.

38.And this person also falsely claimed the US is larger than Europe.

39.This American took issue with Bonfire Night because it reminded them of the KKK, despite the fact that it was established long before the KKK...then also claimed most people on TikTok were American. Again, TikTok isn't even an American company.

40.This person forgot that the drinking age isn't 21 everywhere.

41.This person really tried — and really, really failed — to make a point.

42.This person accused someone else of being "exactly the problem," forgetting that Amber alerts are only called that in the US.

43.This person clearly didn't realize that 1, 2, 3, 4, etc. are Arabic numerals.

44.This person complained about visiting Niagara Falls on the Canadian side, accusing Canadian businesses of trying to "rip [them] off" by charging them in Canadian dollars. In Canada.

45.This person got angry an Armenian band was raising money for (checks notes) Armenia.

46.This person claimed pizza was invented in the US.

47.And finally, this person complained about there not being an American flag emoji, despite the fact that A) there is one, and B) it's not on the first screen because they're done by alphabetical order.