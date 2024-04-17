46 dogs seized from Pawtucket house will soon be ready for adoption. How you can help.

PAWTUCKET – Forty-six dogs seized on Monday of last week from a condemned Senate Street house were medically cleared on Friday, the police said in an update Tuesday evening.

Caring for the dogs and giving them a checkup was a labor-intensive job – it took an hour-and-a-half to shave each dog to prepare them for exams – and the Rhode Island Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals and several other rescue agencies stepped in to help the Pawtucket Animal Shelter by taking some of the dogs and providing them with veterinary care.

Here's the dog after its shaving.

Most of the dogs will be available for adoption soon, according to police Lt. Joseph Skahan, the police department's animal shelter liaison. The Pawtucket animal shelter is currently accepting applications as pawtucketanimalshelter.com.

Agencies who have helped care for the animals are seeking donations, volunteers, foster homes, and adoption applications at their websites: potterleague.org, rispca.org, parl.org and fohari.org.

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: 46 dogs seized from Pawtucket house nearly ready for adoption