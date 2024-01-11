This 430-Acre Private Island in The Bahamas Can Be Yours for $45 Million

Royal Island, a swanky Caribbean oasis in The Bahamas, awaits its next king or queen and their lucky retinue of family and friends.

Less than a 20-minute boat ride from the picturesque North Eleuthera, famous for its pink sand beaches, the 430-acre private island is asking for a whopping $45 million, The Daily Mail reported. However, you can’t really put a price on paradise, can you?

Altogether, the palatial spread has five residences, a private gym, a yoga center, a spa, and a large oval-shaped swimming pool. The turnkey property also comes with its furnishings, so essentially all you have to do is wire the purchase funds and pack your toothbrush.

In 2021, Royal Island appeared in season one of the travel-centric Netflix series The World’s Most Amazing Vacation Rentals, hosted by Megan Batoon, Jo Franco, and Million Dollar Listing New York star Luis D. Ortiz. Awarded as one of the top resorts on the planet by Condé Nast Traveler, the idyllic private island was bookable earlier this year for a hefty $18,500 per night, Forbes reported.

Surrounded by nothing but crystal-clear turquoise waters, the secluded island makes for the perfect party pad and can host up to 18 people at once.

Royal Island will accommodate 18 guests among its five one-bedroom beachfront villas and separate guest house. Each of the tropical-inspired bungalows is nestled among the lush greenery and sports vaulted ceilings, an en suite bathroom, and a spacious wraparound deck for languidly gazing out toward the ocean.

“Royal Island, as set up currently, is excellent for private gatherings,” notes the listing, which is held by Vladi Private Islands. A perfect party pad for hosting friends and family, the secluded island has its own bar and restaurant within the grounds.

There are plenty of ways to keep busy during the day, but, naturally, the highlights of the property are the water sports. Think everything from snorkeling to paddleboarding, jet skiing, and kayaking.

Of course, if you’re looking to create an even more epic escape, the island getaway was granted preemptive approval in 2007 for additional development, including an expansive marina. There are also plans for an 18-hole waterfront golf course; however, the sky is really the limit here. And if you’re ever worried about feeling too isolated, rest assured you’re approximately 40 miles northeast of Nassau, the capital of The Bahamas.

