40 Forgotten Pandemic Trends From 4 Years Ago That Feel Like They Are From An Alternate Universe
It's still blowing our minds that we are four years out from the p*ndemic!
Because "pandemic nostalgia" is super in right now, let's take a look at all of the forgotten trends of the time...
1.Making dalgona coffee:
2.People doing the "Pillow Challenge" on Insta:
3. The "nature is healing" meme:
with everyone on lockdown, the lime scooters are finally returning to the river. nature is healing, we are the virus. pic.twitter.com/I0IbCfiMnj
— ronnie (@taladorei) March 26, 2020
4.Changing your Zoom background to something "quirky":
5. Changing your Zoom avatar to something like a potato:
my boss turned herself into a potato on our Microsoft teams meeting and can’t figure out how to turn the setting off, so she was just stuck like this the entire meeting pic.twitter.com/uHLgJUOsXk
— clegg (@PettyClegg) March 30, 2020
@PeggyClegg / Via Twitter: @PettyClegg
6.And obviously, the dreaded Zoom Happy Hour:
7.Obsessing over Tiger King:
8.And also Carole Baskin:
9. Celebrities making songs about washing your hands:
Gloria Gaynor washing her hands to I Will Survive is the hand washing video I didn’t know I needed pic.twitter.com/3HotD7RsS6
— grant👨🏻🦱 (@urdadssidepiece) March 12, 2020
@GloriaGayner / Via Twitter: @urdadssidepiece
10. Hoarding toilet paper:
OK Seattle, I literally just needed like a roll of toilet paper? 🧻 🤷🏻♀️ pic.twitter.com/oMiGBoCdgR
— Jess T-R (@torrezriley) March 3, 2020
@Torrezriley / Via Twitter: @torrezriley
11.Hoarding meat:
12. Basically, hoarding basically everything except Corona beer:
Corona: The perfect drink for social distancing because no one wants it #coronavirusuk pic.twitter.com/NWUH2Ck9i4
— James Hurley (@jameshurley_) March 21, 2020
13. Stores being sold out of all bottled water except Dasani:
Y’all. Is Dasani really that bad?! This is literally the only water left of the shelves. 🤣😂 pic.twitter.com/Dfkk2P3Nip
— Ty Jackson (@Ty__Land) March 12, 2020
@TY__Land / Via Twitter: @Ty__Land
14.Not being able to find hand sanitizer anywhere:
15. The former Governor of New York's daily presentations:
It’s Saturday. Wear a Mask. pic.twitter.com/9dvJ0Gxu4z
— Archive: Governor Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) June 27, 2020
16. Everyone joining TikTok and doing dances, like the "Blinding Lights" dance:
17. March 1 vs. April 1 memes:
march 1 / april 1 pic.twitter.com/3zZpyutTGd
— no (@zedonarrival) April 1, 2020
18.Buying a Peloton:
19.Getting a quarantine dog or cat:
20.Baking sourdough bread:
21.Making fun of celebrities for doing embarrassing things:
22.Buying a Nintendo Switch and playing Animal Crossing:
23. Clapping for essential workers:
I hope this video of Priyanka clapping gets referenced on the WAP remix pic.twitter.com/BhceyDrymr
— Frank Costa (@feistyfrank) August 19, 2020
@NickJonas / Via Twitter: @feistyfrank
24. Making fun of celebrities for clapping to empty fields for essential workers:
when Priyanka Chopra asked Nick Jonas to record a video of her clapping her hands on her balcony pic.twitter.com/uLYq7AJCRR
— Hurt CoPain (@SaeedDiCaprio) March 24, 2020
25.Becoming addicted to online shopping:
26. Doing lots of puzzles:
Throwback to that time I spent the first months of the pandemic working on a 9,120-piece puzzle. 😵💫 pic.twitter.com/WHJBLLs17c
— Jennifer Public Radio (@AmbientSynthy) February 21, 2022
27. Hyper realistic cakes:
These Are All Cakes pic.twitter.com/ejArkJHaid
— Tasty (@tasty) July 8, 2020
@Tasty/ @redrosecake_tubageckil / Via Twitter: @tasty
28. The memes about thinking everything is a cake:
I know a cake when I see one. https://t.co/iS3y3BPywD
— 🤙🏽🎟 TeeJay™ 🎒🤟🏽 (@AintEeenTrippin) July 12, 2020
29. Never knowing what day of the week it was:
When someone asks me what day of the week it is pic.twitter.com/tNH5QNucyC
— R4 (@kupiy) May 9, 2020
30. The "hope this email finds you well" meme:
"hope this email finds you well" pic.twitter.com/GtR4NhxLLF
— emmad - عماد (@emmadmazhari) July 12, 2020
31.Love is Blind:
32. Cottagecore:
I am living my cottage core fantasy today. pic.twitter.com/Wb3klm5D0W
— Veronika (@mediocre_legend) May 2, 2020
33.Tie dye:
34.Cutting your own bangs:
35.And gay guys buzzing their hair off:
36. Taylor Swift Folklore/woods memes:
Taylor Swift out here really doing the most during a pandemic pic.twitter.com/nX1qBVvwgt
— Nora Dominick (@noradominick) July 23, 2020
NBC / Via Twitter: @noradominick
37. Celebrities doing random online events:
4 years ago today, Charli XCX does a Instagram Live DJ set for Grindr. pic.twitter.com/XQg2plaMzE
— hourly charli xcx (@hourlyXCX) March 27, 2024
Grindr/ Twitter: @hourlyXCX
38. Everyone you know doing Instagram Lives:
Jill Zarin is doing an Instagram Live with Cindy Barshop and everyone thinks it’s Carole Radziwill. pic.twitter.com/eNdfjXkyJm
— Brendan (@notbrendan) July 3, 2020
39.Buying Crocs unironically:
40.And lastly, the #2020challenge: