40 Forgotten Pandemic Trends From 4 Years Ago That Feel Like They Are From An Alternate Universe

It's still blowing our minds that we are four years out from the p*ndemic!

Because "pandemic nostalgia" is super in right now, let's take a look at all of the forgotten trends of the time...

1.Making dalgona coffee:

2.People doing the "Pillow Challenge" on Insta:

3. The "nature is healing" meme:

with everyone on lockdown, the lime scooters are finally returning to the river. nature is healing, we are the virus. pic.twitter.com/I0IbCfiMnj — ronnie (@taladorei) March 26, 2020

4.Changing your Zoom background to something "quirky":

5. Changing your Zoom avatar to something like a potato:

my boss turned herself into a potato on our Microsoft teams meeting and can’t figure out how to turn the setting off, so she was just stuck like this the entire meeting pic.twitter.com/uHLgJUOsXk — clegg (@PettyClegg) March 30, 2020

6.And obviously, the dreaded Zoom Happy Hour:

7.Obsessing over Tiger King:

8.And also Carole Baskin:

9. Celebrities making songs about washing your hands:

Gloria Gaynor washing her hands to I Will Survive is the hand washing video I didn’t know I needed pic.twitter.com/3HotD7RsS6 — grant👨🏻‍🦱 (@urdadssidepiece) March 12, 2020

10. Hoarding toilet paper:

OK Seattle, I literally just needed like a roll of toilet paper? 🧻 🤷🏻‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/oMiGBoCdgR — Jess T-R (@torrezriley) March 3, 2020

11.Hoarding meat:

12. Basically, hoarding basically everything except Corona beer:

Corona: The perfect drink for social distancing because no one wants it #coronavirusuk pic.twitter.com/NWUH2Ck9i4 — James Hurley (@jameshurley_) March 21, 2020

13. Stores being sold out of all bottled water except Dasani:

Y’all. Is Dasani really that bad?! This is literally the only water left of the shelves. 🤣😂 pic.twitter.com/Dfkk2P3Nip — Ty Jackson (@Ty__Land) March 12, 2020

14.Not being able to find hand sanitizer anywhere:

15. The former Governor of New York's daily presentations:

It’s Saturday. Wear a Mask. pic.twitter.com/9dvJ0Gxu4z — Archive: Governor Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) June 27, 2020

16. Everyone joining TikTok and doing dances, like the "Blinding Lights" dance:

17. March 1 vs. April 1 memes:

march 1 / april 1 pic.twitter.com/3zZpyutTGd — no (@zedonarrival) April 1, 2020

18.Buying a Peloton:

19.Getting a quarantine dog or cat:

20.Baking sourdough bread:

21.Making fun of celebrities for doing embarrassing things:

22.Buying a Nintendo Switch and playing Animal Crossing:

23. Clapping for essential workers:

I hope this video of Priyanka clapping gets referenced on the WAP remix pic.twitter.com/BhceyDrymr — Frank Costa (@feistyfrank) August 19, 2020

24. Making fun of celebrities for clapping to empty fields for essential workers:

when Priyanka Chopra asked Nick Jonas to record a video of her clapping her hands on her balcony pic.twitter.com/uLYq7AJCRR — Hurt CoPain (@SaeedDiCaprio) March 24, 2020

25.Becoming addicted to online shopping:

26. Doing lots of puzzles:

Throwback to that time I spent the first months of the pandemic working on a 9,120-piece puzzle. 😵‍💫 pic.twitter.com/WHJBLLs17c — Jennifer Public Radio (@AmbientSynthy) February 21, 2022

27. Hyper realistic cakes:

These Are All Cakes pic.twitter.com/ejArkJHaid — Tasty (@tasty) July 8, 2020

28. The memes about thinking everything is a cake:

I know a cake when I see one. https://t.co/iS3y3BPywD — 🤙🏽🎟 TeeJay™ 🎒🤟🏽 (@AintEeenTrippin) July 12, 2020

29. Never knowing what day of the week it was:

When someone asks me what day of the week it is pic.twitter.com/tNH5QNucyC — R4 (@kupiy) May 9, 2020

30. The "hope this email finds you well" meme:

"hope this email finds you well" pic.twitter.com/GtR4NhxLLF — emmad - عماد (@emmadmazhari) July 12, 2020

31.Love is Blind:

32. Cottagecore:

I am living my cottage core fantasy today. pic.twitter.com/Wb3klm5D0W — Veronika (@mediocre_legend) May 2, 2020

33.Tie dye:

34.Cutting your own bangs:

35.And gay guys buzzing their hair off:

36. Taylor Swift Folklore/woods memes:

Taylor Swift out here really doing the most during a pandemic pic.twitter.com/nX1qBVvwgt — Nora Dominick (@noradominick) July 23, 2020

37. Celebrities doing random online events:

4 years ago today, Charli XCX does a Instagram Live DJ set for Grindr. pic.twitter.com/XQg2plaMzE — hourly charli xcx (@hourlyXCX) March 27, 2024

38. Everyone you know doing Instagram Lives:

Jill Zarin is doing an Instagram Live with Cindy Barshop and everyone thinks it’s Carole Radziwill. pic.twitter.com/eNdfjXkyJm — Brendan (@notbrendan) July 3, 2020

39.Buying Crocs unironically:

40.And lastly, the #2020challenge: