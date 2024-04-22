This 4-Speed Tenth-Anniversary Trans Am Is Selling At The Big Boy Toy This Weekend

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

The auction takes place in Clayton, Indiana and online.

Up for auction is a striking 1979 Pontiac Trans Am Coupe, a classic symbol of American muscle that continues to captivate enthusiasts. This particular model is equipped with a robust 6.6-liter 400 cubic inch BOP V8 engine, paired with a four-speed manual transmission that promises a dynamic driving experience. Its sleek silver exterior is complemented by the iconic T-tops, offering a perfect blend of style and performance.

The vehicle comes loaded with features including air conditioning, heat, power windows, power locks, and power steering, ensuring a comfortable ride without sacrificing the raw appeal of a vintage sports car. It also features power brakes for enhanced safety and control. The odometer on this well-preserved Trans Am shows just 4,110 miles, claimed as actual by the owner, which highlights its well-maintained condition and adds to its collectibility.

This 1979 Trans Am not only embodies the spirit of its era but also holds the promise of a true matching numbers vehicle, making it a highly desirable piece for collectors and enthusiasts alike. Whether it's displayed in a showroom or taken on the road for weekend drives, this Pontiac Trans Am represents a remarkable piece of automotive history.

The Annual Big Boy Toy Auction will start at 9 a.m. ET on April 27th. The sale takes place online and live in Clayton, Indiana. With many great classic cars and trucks, and a great collection of automobilia, you do not want to miss this auction. If you need assistance registering for online bidding, please email info@freijeauctioneers.com Please note that you can use our auction platform at a lower cost or Proxibid.

