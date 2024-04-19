4/20 is almost here: 10 places to celebrate the weed holiday in Rochester

April brings spring flowers and a leaf-based celebration to Rochester, as residents gear up to light up for 4/20 on Saturday, a cult favorite holiday among marijuana enthusiasts.

The annual event is said to have its origins in a group of California teenagers who’d gather after school to smoke at 4:20 p.m. in the 1970s, although no one knows for sure. Soon the band The Grateful Dead picked up the term, and it quickly became slang for smoking weed among celebrities and college students alike.

Now, bars, clubs, restaurants and dispensaries across New York are hosting events for the occasion. New York’s legalized recreational cannabis industry continues to roll onward, with 100 legal brick-and-mortar dispensaries now open in the state.

10 ways to celebrate 4/20 in the Rochester area

If you’re into pot, here are a few Rochester events you could attend on Saturday:

Three Heads Brewing, Rochester

Three Heads Brewing is hosting its annual 420 party on Saturday with band Public Water Supply. They will plan to open their patio for the summer.

When: Saturday, April 20, doors open at 7 p.m.

Where: Three Heads Brewing, 186 Atlantic Ave., Rochester

Tickets: $20. Get them here.

RISE cannabis dispensary in Henrietta will be having a discount on all products Saturday, with music and food in the parking lot.

Johnny's Pub, Rochester

Johnny’s Pub will host a 4/20 party with cover band The Transport, playing post-2000s rock and pop hits.

When: Saturday, April 20, music starts at 8 p.m.

Where: Johnny’s Pub, 1382 Culver Road, Rochester

Finger Lakes Cannabis Co., Victor

Finger Lakes Cannabis Co. will host a 4/20 party with food, drinks and live music from Swinging Richards and Into the Now. Food provided by Canandaigua Mexican restaurant Rio Tomatlan.

When: Saturday, April 20, 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Where: FingerLakes Cannabis Co, 5 Railroad St., Victor

Tickets: $10, plus a $2.51 processing fee. Get them here.

Got cones for April 20? Rochester residents, many of them, will celebrate "4/20" — the stoner holiday — with tinctures, gummies, blunts, bud and dab.

Stem Rochester, Rochester

Stem Rochester will host “Glass and Grass,” a 4/20 event featuring vendors selling edibles, cannabis smoking items and more, as well as tattoo artists, food and beverages. The event will commemorate the opening the Good Life Collective, a cannabis retail dispensary at 155 Monroe Ave., Rochester.

When: Saturday, April 20, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Where: Stem Rochester, 149 Monroe Avenue, Rochester

A view inside Elevate Cannabis, a New York State licensed dispensary in Mount Vernon, March 5, 2024.

California Brew Haus, Rochester

California Brew Haus will host its “420 Special @ The Brew Haus” with a lineup of bands.

When: Saturday, April 20, doors at 7 p.m., music at 8 p.m.

Where: California Brew Haus, 402 West Ridge Road, Rochester

Kingdom Wellness and Dispensary, Gates

Kingdom Wellness and Dispensary in Gates will be having a 420 BOGO Mega Sale this weekend, selling its products for buy one, get one half off.

When: Friday, April 19 at 11 a.m. to Saturday, April 20 at 7 p.m.

Where: Kingdom Wellness and Dispensary, 3035 Buffalo Road, Gates

A detail on the wall at RISE, a marijuana dispensary operating in Henrietta. There are scores of THC events and parties in the region planned for the weed holiday on Saturday April 20 — 4/20.

The Normal, Lima

The Normal in Lima will host a 4/20-themed one-year anniversary party, complete with food specials, a fresh cocktail menu, giveaways and a DJ.

When: Saturday, April 20, 4:20 p.m. to 11 p.m. 21+ after 8 p.m.

Where: The Normal, 1887 Rochester St., Lima

It's a special weekend for stoners and also newer marijuana enthusiasts.

MJ Dispensary, Brighton

MJ Dispensary will host the first RochesterFirst 420CannaCider Festival with Blue Toad Hard Cider, featuring food, vendors, live music and games.

When: Saturday, April 20, noon to 6 p.m.

Where: The Genesee Valley Regional Market at 900 Jefferson Rd, Suite 902, Brighton

Lovin' Cup, Henrietta

Lovin’ Cup will host a swingin’ 420 party with local band Pass X The Krooks.

When: Saturday, April 20 at 8 p.m.

Where: Lovin’ Cup, 300 Park Point Drive, Henrietta

Tickets: $5 at the door

Aurora Brewing Company, Perinton

Aurora Brewing Company’s Rochester taproom will host a 4/20 event with Big Logic Duo playing some Grateful Dead and other songs “you’d only admit you like when you’re stoned,” according to their Facebook event. The brewing company will release three new beers for the occasion: Strawbonic Chronic, Bluebonic Chronic, and Sticky Green.

When: Saturday, April 20, 4 to 7 p.m.

Where: 604 Pittsford Victor Road, Perinton

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: 420 events in Rochester: 10 places to celebrate the weed holiday