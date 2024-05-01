This $4.1M waterfront SC home for sale has a huge 3-story wall of windows. Take a look

To wash the windows of this South Carolina home, you’ll want to bring a ladder.

A big one.

Nestled by Lake Keowee at 510 S Point Blvd., Sunset, the unique single-family home is listed by Lisa Vogel with Sotheby’s International Realty.

According to the listing, the $4.1 million, 6,000 square-foot custom home has five bedrooms, four bathrooms and is on 1.9 wooded acres with 369 feet of shoreline.

Upon entering, visitors are inundated with the home’s most striking feature — a three-story wall composed of windows in the great room. The wall, which reaches the home’s soaring cathedral and beamed ceiling, provides a wealth of natural light and breathtaking views of the lake.

An overhead look of the main room and tall windows.

But that’s not all the luxury home has to offer.

The great room includes a stone fireplace and a dining area with direct access to a soaring, double screened-in porch with a wood burning fireplace and an outdoor dining spot. Connected to the great room is a spacious gourmet Jenn-Air kitchen.

An image showing part of the great room, kitchen and dining area.

Also, the entire home is supported by smart-home automation and a video security system.

The home’s upper level has two master en-suites with a landing that overlooks the main living space below. To reach the different levels, make use of the elevator for convenient access.

In the terrace level there’s a wet bar, media area and lots of room for pool/ping pong and other games. There’s also a walk-out hot tub and covered stone patio, two additional en-suite bedrooms and an en-suite bunk room with four queen-sized beds.

An image of the game and entertainment room.

Enjoy the home’s landscaping while sitting in a beautiful screened in deck with an outdoor fireplace. A catwalk extends to an outdoor grilling area and garage. Another outdoor patio area includes a hot tub and an outdoor shower.

A screened-in patio area with a fireplace.

Nearby is a private, natural sandy beach and a custom-engineered, covered dock.

The home’s covered dock by the lake.

The seller is willing to negotiate a turnkey/furnished option, the listing states.