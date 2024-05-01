This $4.1M waterfront SC home for sale has a huge 3-story wall of windows. Take a look
To wash the windows of this South Carolina home, you’ll want to bring a ladder.
A big one.
Nestled by Lake Keowee at 510 S Point Blvd., Sunset, the unique single-family home is listed by Lisa Vogel with Sotheby’s International Realty.
According to the listing, the $4.1 million, 6,000 square-foot custom home has five bedrooms, four bathrooms and is on 1.9 wooded acres with 369 feet of shoreline.
Upon entering, visitors are inundated with the home’s most striking feature — a three-story wall composed of windows in the great room. The wall, which reaches the home’s soaring cathedral and beamed ceiling, provides a wealth of natural light and breathtaking views of the lake.
But that’s not all the luxury home has to offer.
The great room includes a stone fireplace and a dining area with direct access to a soaring, double screened-in porch with a wood burning fireplace and an outdoor dining spot. Connected to the great room is a spacious gourmet Jenn-Air kitchen.
Also, the entire home is supported by smart-home automation and a video security system.
The home’s upper level has two master en-suites with a landing that overlooks the main living space below. To reach the different levels, make use of the elevator for convenient access.
In the terrace level there’s a wet bar, media area and lots of room for pool/ping pong and other games. There’s also a walk-out hot tub and covered stone patio, two additional en-suite bedrooms and an en-suite bunk room with four queen-sized beds.
Enjoy the home’s landscaping while sitting in a beautiful screened in deck with an outdoor fireplace. A catwalk extends to an outdoor grilling area and garage. Another outdoor patio area includes a hot tub and an outdoor shower.
Nearby is a private, natural sandy beach and a custom-engineered, covered dock.
The seller is willing to negotiate a turnkey/furnished option, the listing states.