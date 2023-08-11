39 Self-Absorbed People Who Forgot That Other People Matter, Too

1. This person who DEFINITELY thought they were the main character — look at their car, where they parked, and their license plate:

2. This guy, who at least described himself accurately...he DOES sound like a nightmare:

3. This guy, who I can't say I'd want to meet either.

4. This person, who blocked the view of everyone behind her at a concert:

5. This grandmother, who got mad that she hadn't been wished happy birthday yet...at 7 a.m.:

6. The person, who decided to put this plaque up on public property:

7. This woman, who decided to post a picture of her great-grandson under a more distant family member's birth announcement:

8. These guys who took up multiple parking spots just to do their workouts:

9. The person who thought this was normal...and seemed incapable of thinking of movie theater employees:

10. This person, who similarly dumped their trash in the plane aisle, not giving a crap about flight attendants:

11. And these people, who left their airplane row like this for others to clean up:

12. This person, who decided to use a cart retrieval as a bike rack so no one could get a cart:

13. This neighbor, who got mad a person kept parking in front of their building...on PUBLIC street parking:

14. This person, who bragged about cruising in the left lane just because they thought other people's frustrations were funny:

15. This woman, who stopped traffic on the highway to twerk on her car:

16. This person, who threw a gender reveal and got blue confetti all over their neighbor's driveway and car, then refused to clean it up:

17. This man, who not only didn't understand climate change, but decided it was good, actually, because he thought it made his life better:

18. This family, who blocked FIFTEEN seats with their bags at a full terminal at the airport:

19. This woman, who took up the armrest of the person in front of her WITH HER BARE FEET for an entire five-hour flight:

20. And this woman, who did this with her hair:

21. One more plane one — this person, who blasted a movie at full volume without headphones on their phone:

22. This rich neighbor, who didn't care that workmen were blocking everyone else's houses, and got passive aggressive about them not being able to afford to renovate their homes:

23. And this neighbor, who did something similar, completely blocking the one-lane road to multiple houses with their car, since they couldn't park in their driveway due to fresh cement:

24. This guy, who hoarded practically all the dumbbells in the gym so that no one but him could use them:

25. This man and his group, who (according to the caption) cut in line to take photos at the top of this mountain, then took 30 minutes to take photos without letting anyone else take a turn:

26. This person, who opened up a fire hydrant for their dog to play in, giving all their neighbors awful water pressure:

27. This woman, who called people incessantly if they didn't immediately pick up, because nothing could possibly be more important than talking to her:

28. Okay, I lied about already having the last plane pic...this person, who really takes the cake for rude plane passengers:

29. And this person, who I really hope missed their flight:

30. This person, who used their phone at full brightness in a crowded movie theater:

31. This influencer, who used a local reservoir to take pics of them with their dog...despite the fact that no dogs are allowed because the water in the reservoir is used for drinking water for over 50,000 people:

32. This guy, or really anyone who blasts music on a speaker in a public space:

33. This person, who wanted car safety regulations everywhere to be changed to something less safe for her own comfort:

34. This person, who blocked the entrance to a store because they didn't want their car to get wet:

35. This woman, who made a huge mess of a shoe store and bragged about it on Snapchat:

36. This person, who blocked a whole walkway on a hike so they could lounge in their hammock:

37. This car toting a U-Haul, which managed to take up no less than EIGHT parking spots:

38. Even worse, this car that took up four handicap spots:

39. And finally, this person, who blocked traffic to get in the drive-thru lane at Dunkin Donuts instead of just pulling into the parking lot and going inside: