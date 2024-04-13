38 Common American Sayings That Make Absolutely No Sense To Non-Americans

Hey, hi, hello fellow Americans.

I've got a list of things that you most likely say that confuse the heck out of non-Americans around the world.

Buckle up because here we go....

1.When a television show says it's on at "8/7c."

2.When someone identifies as a "hockey mom."

3.When real estate listings say the house has "2.5 baths."

4.When someone says they're "transferring to a 4 year school."

5.When Americans say "bite me."

6.When someone is "grounded."

7.When Americans say "I do not disagree."

8.The term "dive bar."

9.The term "running errands."

10.When Americans use the phrase "government name."

11.When Americans say they're going to "freshen up."

12.The term "corny."

13.When Americans say they "haven't done __ in a minute."

14.When Americans call someone a "tool."

15.What "tailgating" is.

16.When Americans say "period" after a sentence.

17.When Americans say "sidebar" during a conversation.

18.When Americans say they have "finals."

19.When Americans say someone has been "drinking the Kool Aid."

20.When Americans say "I'm just sayin'."

21.When Americans use "blocks" as a form of measurement.

22.When Americans say "what's the 411 on that."

23.What pudding is.

24.When Americans wish someone a "happy belated."

25.When Americans use "football fields" as a form of measurement.

26. When Americans say they are from the "tri-state area."

Twitter: @MAEC360TA

27. When Americans say "eat me."

Twitter: @andrewjwoods

28. When Americans say they want creamer in their coffee.

Twitter: @_mexxan

29. When Americans talk about "fake cheese."

Twitter: @sechanini

30. When Americans talk about the taste of McDonald's Sprite.

Twitter: @anto123arci

31. When Americans answer with "I'm good" to basically every question.

Twitter: @mrbiblejesus

32. When Americans say they just did their taxes.

Twitter: @reenythegenie

33. When American recipes call for "one stick of butter."

Twitter: @gIossfms

34. When Americans say they are getting the "Sunday scaries."

Twitter: @findingmalo

35. When Americans refer to the UK as "across the pond."

Twitter: @dwinwediblino

36. When Americans say "holy cow."

Twitter: @llleeds69

37. The amount of times Americans use "like."

Twitter: @DaGirlShellyann

38. And lastly, grits. Just, like, what are they?!?!

Twitter: @kingneilz1