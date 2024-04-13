38 Common American Sayings That Make Absolutely No Sense To Non-Americans
Hey, hi, hello fellow Americans.
I've got a list of things that you most likely say that confuse the heck out of non-Americans around the world.
Buckle up because here we go....
1.When a television show says it's on at "8/7c."
WHAT DO AMERICANS MEAN WHEN A SHOW IS ON AT LIKE FUCKIN “8/7c” WHAT IS THAT????
2.When someone identifies as a "hockey mom."
What does it mean when Americans say they are a "hockey mom"? Their child plays hockey and they take them to practices?
3.When real estate listings say the house has "2.5 baths."
What do Americans mean by 2.5 baths?
4.When someone says they're "transferring to a 4 year school."
what do americans mean when they say “transfer to a 4 year school”? i thought all universities there are 4 years
5.When Americans say "bite me."
What do Americans mean when they say "bite me"?Are they vampires?
6.When someone is "grounded."
@_Yumekii_ what do americans mean with 'grounded'? 😔
7.When Americans say "I do not disagree."
Current status: googling what do Americans mean when they say "I do not disagree"
8.The term "dive bar."
What do americans mean when they say dive bar? Is our equivalent just a pub?
9.The term "running errands."
What do Americans mean when they say "running errands"? This has always baffled me.
10.When Americans use the phrase "government name."
What do Americans mean by "Government name"? I thought your parents named y'all over there
11.When Americans say they're going to "freshen up."
What do Americans mean in tv/films when they sexily say, "I'm just going to... freshen up 😏" Are they washing their nethers or what?
12.The term "corny."
What do Americans mean when they say something is corny ??
13.When Americans say they "haven't done __ in a minute."
"Havent done ________ in a minute" what do americans mean by this :l
14.When Americans call someone a "tool."
What do Americans mean when they say someone is a tool? It seems like an insult, but tools are useful.
15.What "tailgating" is.
What do Americans mean when they say ‘tailgate’?
16.When Americans say "period" after a sentence.
What do americans mean when they say period after a sentence or something? Is it just like saying full stop? I'm confused :'D
17.When Americans say "sidebar" during a conversation.
What do Americans mean when they say Sidebar
18.When Americans say they have "finals."
What do Americans mean when they say "finals"?
19.When Americans say someone has been "drinking the Kool Aid."
What do americans mean when they say someone's been 'drinking kool aid'?
20.When Americans say "I'm just sayin'."
What do Americans mean when they say "I'm just sayin'"? I hear it a lot on podcasts.
21.When Americans use "blocks" as a form of measurement.
What does it mean when Americans go 'Its two blocks away' what's a block?
22.When Americans say "what's the 411 on that."
What does it mean when Americans say "and that's the 411 on that"?
23.What pudding is.
Just realised I have no idea what Americans mean when they say "pudding".
24.When Americans wish someone a "happy belated."
I never actually knew why ppl say "happy belated"... Lol like what does that really mean and why do americans say it
25.When Americans use "football fields" as a form of measurement.
Why do Americans measure everything in "football fields" long? What does that mean to anyone else in the world?
26. When Americans say they are from the "tri-state area."
As a European, what do Americans mean when they say "tri-state area"?
— DJ Smokey (@MAEC360TA) February 9, 2024
27. When Americans say "eat me."
Been bugging me for years, but what do Americans mean, when they say 'Eat me!'?
— andrew woods 🇺🇦 (@andrewjwoods) July 15, 2022
28. When Americans say they want creamer in their coffee.
what do americans mean when they put creamer in their coffee. do they have milk?
— megan mcg (@_mexxan) February 12, 2021
29. When Americans talk about "fake cheese."
what do americans mean when they say “fake cheese”
— ᵇaddie 𓆩♡𓆪 (@sechanini) June 18, 2023
30. When Americans talk about the taste of McDonald's Sprite.
what do americans mean when they say that mcdonald’s sprite tastes different
— anto123arci 🇮🇹 (@anto123arci) September 26, 2023
31. When Americans answer with "I'm good" to basically every question.
What do Americans mean when they answer ‘I’m good’ to almost every question?
— Bible Jesus (@mrbiblejesus) January 30, 2024
32. When Americans say they just did their taxes.
What do Americans mean when they say I just did my taxes? What is there to do??
— Mehreen (@reenythegenie) February 25, 2021
33. When American recipes call for "one stick of butter."
what do americans mean when they say one stick of butter we use this big ass block of butter
— n 🍉 (@gIossfms) June 17, 2021
34. When Americans say they are getting the "Sunday scaries."
What do Americans mean by “[insert day] scaries? Is it like bad mood?
— pen affleck 🫶🏾 (@findingmalo) May 27, 2022
35. When Americans refer to the UK as "across the pond."
Do americans really say "across the pond"??
— angie (@dwinwediblino) April 4, 2020
36. When Americans say "holy cow."
Do Americans really say "Holy cow"I need to know.
— Meursault. (@llleeds69) October 2, 2022
37. The amount of times Americans use "like."
Do Americans really say "like" every 10 seconds, or is it a reality TV show thing ?
— C.C 🇻🇨🇹🇹 (@DaGirlShellyann) September 25, 2023
38. And lastly, grits. Just, like, what are they?!?!
What do Americans mean by grits? Cuz I thought it was oats but then wtf is Parmesan cheese grits???
— Bounty Lime🍻 (@kingneilz1) May 5, 2022