The 37 best Easter decor ideas for every part of your home

Spring is nearly upon us, folks. The days are getting longer, the sun is shining more and that means Easter is right around the corner. Whether you’re going to be up at the crack of dawn hunting for eggs with your kiddos, heading to church or whipping up brunch for all your friends and family, Easter is a beautiful holiday to celebrate — not to mention a fun one to decorate for around the home.

And unlike the heavy reds and greens of Christmas, Easter decorations are chock full of pastel hues, which are lighter and airier and thus perfectly matched for the spring season. From hanging wreaths and garlands to bunny figurines galore, Easter decor is a great way to freshen the mood in your home with a whimsical touch.

We’ve found the best Easter decor ideas to liven up your space this holiday.

Best Easter table decorations

La Jolie Muse Cupcake Stand





Combining form and function, this sweet cupcake stand is perfect for hosting all varieties of treats. The glazed ceramic stand will add just the right amount of whimsy to your table or countertop this Easter.



$33 at Amazon

World Market Pastel Blue Bunny Embroidered Table Runner





Bursting with springtime hues, this 72-inch runner will add the finishing touch to your Easter tablescape this year. We love the subtle bunny ear silhouette and the colorful fringed tassels.



$35 at World Market

Williams Sonoma Sculptural Bunny Family Serving Bowl





Pretty much everything Williams Sonoma churns out is going to be sophisticated and luxurious, and that includes this beautiful stoneware bowl. Depicting a family of rabbits gathering ’round — plus one delicate butterfly — the glossy bowl has a basketweave exterior and is perfect for displaying fruit or serving up your Easter brunch dishes.



$100 at Williams Sonoma

Pottery Barn Easter Egg Appetizer Plates, Set of 4





Add a pop of color to your Easter table this year with these sweet, egg-shaped appetizer plates from Pottery Barn. The set includes one pink, blue, yellow and green plate, each of which has iced-cookie details and a matte glazed finish.



$50 at Pottery Barn

World Market Pastel Pink Beaded Bunny Shaped Napkin Ring





Was there ever a cuter napkin ring? We think not. Handmade in India, each ring combines glass beads and a fluffy pom-pom tail that will add a dash of cuteness to your Easter dinner.



$5 at World Market

Sur La Table Easter Bunny Napkins, Set of 4





Cloth napkins are the ultimate hosting flex, and this adorable, bunny-bedecked set from Sur La Table will get the job done this Easter. The lightweight cotton napkins are ultra-absorbent and can be thrown in the washing machine when they get dirty.



$20 at Sur La Table

Williams Sonoma Famille Rose Bunny Dinner Plates, Set of 4





Anchor your Easter table with this stunning set of Famille Rose Bunny Dinner Plates. Inspired by 18th-century Chinese porcelain, the hand-finished plates’ pastel floral design will be the perfect accent to your standard white tableware.



$80 at Williams Sonoma

World Market Green Cabbage Layered Placemat





Layers are key to a successful tablescape, and we love the leafy vibes this cabbage placemat from World Market gives off. Placed under your plates and alongside candles, cutlery and more, the mats will channel springtime in the best way possible.



$13 at World Market

Best hanging Easter decorations

World Market Faux Floral and Easter Egg Twig Wreath





We love how bright and cheerful this rainbow-hued wreath is. Mixing speckled eggs and faux lamb’s ear leaves, the wreath is 17 inches in diameter, making it big enough to be hung on a wall or door.



$30 at World Market

Williams Sonoma Easter Carrot Live Wreath





Not as blatant as a bunny-shaped wreath, this handcrafted carrot option from Williams Sonoma is a playful nod to the holiday. Made from dried wheat and corn husks, the wreath can hang easily from doors and on walls and is topped off with a sweet white ribbon.



$90 at Williams Sonoma

Pottery Barn Kids Felted Egg Easter Garland





Perfect for hanging on a mantle or in a nursery, this felted egg garland is handmade in a Fair Trade Certified-facility in Nepal — and the result couldn’t be cuter. Over 60 inches in length, the pure wool garland features eggs bedecked with sweet details like polka dots and hand-stitched flowers.



$39 at Pottery Barn Kids

Anny Baby Decor Easter Garland





Homespun and delicate, this 45-inch-long Easter garland is handmade by Etsy shop owner Anna Nazarchuk in Ukraine and takes a couple of weeks to ship… so, order soon to get it here in time for the holiday!



From $37 at Etsy

The Lakeside Collection Cottontail Easter Bunny Wreath





This just in: We all need a bunny-shaped boxwood wreath in our home! Accented with a burlap bow and ears, the wreath’s cutest detail, however, is that big ol’ hydrangea tail.



$39 at Amazon

World Market Natural Twig Bunny Wreath





Ultra-affordable, this handcrafted twig-and-lavender wreath from World Market will add a rustic touch wherever it lands.



$13 at World Market

Best Easter home decor

Threshold Designed With Studio McGee Shaped Crochet Egg Throw Pillow





Seasonal throw pillows are a great way to lighten and brighten a room, and we love this egg-shaped option from Shea McGee’s Target collection. Available in three colors, the crocheted pillows are neutral while still being festive.



$25 at Target

Terrain Wood Nesting Easter Bunnies





Part game, part decoration, these wooden nesting bunnies are a great way to keep kiddos entertained this Easter holiday. We love the sweet felt ears and those cute pom pom tails.



$28 at Anthropologie

Uncommon Goods Happy Bunny Vase Created by Jaime Bliss





Fresh flowers are a must-have for any celebration, and if you can put them in a bunny-shaped vase this Easter, all the better. Handmade and painted by potter Jaime Bliss in Connecticut, the vase is sure to elicit some oohs and ahhs this Easter.



$70 at Uncommon Goods

Pottery Barn Kids White Sabrina Easter Baskets





Like something straight out of a storybook, this wicker basket is a bestseller from Pottery Barn Kids. Having tested the goods, we can attest that the baskets, which come in white and natural finishes, are durable enough to withstand years of egg hunts and are utterly charming to look at on Easter morning.



From $35 at Pottery Barn Kids

Creative Co-op Resin Rabbit Table Lamp





Baby bunny alert! Perfect for a nursery or playroom, this sweet lamp is available in whitewashed or bronze-hued resin and comes with a sand-colored linen shade.



$54 at Amazon

Shitailu Artificial Easter Egg Twig Branches, 26 Pieces





We love a seasonal spray, and these Easter egg-adorned branches are just the thing. Whether you have them take center stage on a dining table or tuck them onto a mantle, the faux stems will bring all the spring vibes to your space.



$20 at Amazon

Williams Sonoma Alabaster Eggs, Set of 6





Never underestimate the power of a pretty bowl filler. These glossy Alabaster Eggs can be grouped in a centerpiece or scattered atop a table runner to add depth and vivid color to your Easter decor.



$50 at Williams Sonoma

Best Easter bunny figurines

Ballard Designs Chinoiserie Bunny





These terra cotta glazed bunnies come in two styles — standing and sitting — and feature the prettiest hand-painted blue flowers and trailing vines.



From $30 at Ballard Designs

Crate & Barrel Wood Bunny





Scandinavian-inspired, this abstract bunny is sure to blend with every type of décor. Available in three sizes, the bunny is crafted from whitewashed mango wood.



From $20 at Crate & Barrel

Cailini Coastal Wicker Decorative Bunny, Set of 2





Posh and sophisticated, these resin wicker bunnies are meant to be displayed! Whether you place them on a coffee table or bookshelf, they’ll give off a sedate take on the Easter holiday.



$68 at Cailini Coastal

Hodao Easter Bunny Figurines





Ultra-realistic, this pair of cute bunnies is perfect for collectors or anyone looking to boost their holiday decoration haul. Also available as singles or in a gray colorway, the bunnies are just under 5 inches tall.



$20 at Amazon

Threshold Large Standing Wooden Decorative Bunny





This minimalist figurine looks authentic enough to have been found inside an upstate New York boutique — not on a Target shelf! The good news is it only costs 20 bucks, and there's a coordinating sitting bunny if you’re in the market for two.



$20 at Target

Best Easter kitchen products

Williams Sonoma Peter Rabbit Cookie Jar





Timely for the Easter holiday but cute enough to keep on the counter all spring, this stoneware cookie jar from Williams Sonoma is part of the brand’s Peter Rabbit collection, which includes coordinating napkins, dinnerware and more.



$80 at Williams Sonoma

Rifle Paper Co. Happy Easter Tea Towel





Tea towels are like throw pillows for the kitchen — a cheap and easy way to refresh your décor seasonally. We love all things Rifle Paper Co., including this cotton towel that features the brand’s signature vibrant designs.



$20 at Rifle Paper Co.

Sur La Table Mini Bunny & Chick Spatulas, Set of 2





This springtime-themed set of two spatulas from Sur La Table is worth the purchase. Featuring curved corners — great for bowl scraping! — and removable heads for putting in the dishwasher, the spatulas bear sweet drawings of a bunny and chicks.



$19 at Sur La Table

Williams Sonoma Easter Cookie Cutters, Set of 8





Nothing brings family members together quite like a big baking session, and this set of eight spring-themed cookie cutters is perfect for filling baskets with Easter-themed cookies this year.



$10 at Williams Sonoma

Nordic Ware Bunny Cakelet Pan





We dare you to find a cuter cakelet pan! This sturdy cast aluminum option from Nordic Ware — maker of the original Bundt pan — features six baby bunnies in three adorable poses, which are sure to be the highlight of your Easter soiree.



$34 at Amazon

$40 at Sur La Table

Best outdoor Easter decorations

Design Toscano Carotene the Rabbit Garden Statue





There’s no better holiday for garden statues than Easter, which is exactly why this lifelike rabbit is a must-have. Coming in at 12 inches tall and weighing three pounds, the resin statue is sweet and mischievous all at once.



$40 at Amazon

$40 at Target

$47 at Wayfair

Terrain Sitting Bunny Iron Stake





Perfectly aged, this vintage-esque bunny iron stake comes in four colors, all of which will look adorable when perched on your planter or flower beds.



$22 at Anthropologie

Grandin Road Saved by a Hare Sculpture





One of Grandin Road’s most popular outdoor pieces, this sweet sculpture depicting four playful bunnies is great for placing on steps, a porch edge, a garden table — or even indoors. The purposefully distressed sculpture harkens Easter vibes but will bring a smile to your face year-round.



$127 at Grandin Road

Pottery Barn Kids Peter Rabbit Outdoor Egg Hunt Signs, Set of 6





Your egg hunt will be Instagram-worthy this year with this set of Peter Rabbit-themed wooden stakes from Pottery Barn Kids. Displaying cute sayings like “Follow Me,” “This Way” and “Keep Hopping,” the signs are perched atop wooden stakes that can be placed throughout your yard.



$60 at Pottery Barn Kids

Anthropologie Hare & There Door Mat





Greet your guests at the front door with this darling welcome mat that is as sweet as it is durable, thanks to its natural coconut fiber composition.



$48 at Anthropologie

Pottery Barn Kids Outdoor Light-Up Easter Egg Garland





We love some twinkling outdoor lights — and if they’re encased in an Easter egg garland? Even better! Whether you drape it over a doorway or hang it in a tree, the 76-inch-long garland is battery-operated (three AAs) and features five pastel eggs.



$79 at Pottery Barn Kids

