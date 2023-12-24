36 restaurants open on Christmas for a stress-free holiday

It’s the most wonderful time of the year — but the stress of the season might leaving you exhausted with no desire to feed the family after all the prep work.

The good news? There are enough restaurants open on Christmas to give even those on Santa’s “naughty” list plenty of options.

Whether you are seeking a quick bite to eat or would prefer a sit-down restaurant that offers all the trimmings of a large Christmas meal, there is an establishment open to meet your needs.

Applebee’s

You could be eatin’ good in the neighborhood at select Applebee’s locations this Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Check with your local restaurant as hours may vary.

Bar Louie

This Christmas, Bar Louie is open and ready to greet you with open arms and delicious gastrobar fare. On Christmas Eve, it will be open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., and on Christmas Day, it will be open from 4 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Benihana

If hibachi sounds like a fun alternative to the traditional Christmas dinner, you’re in luck! Contact the location nearest you for reservations.

Boston Market

Many Boston Market locations will be open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, so leave the carved meats to the pros, sit back and enjoy your day.

Bravo! Italian Kitchen

For those craving Roman-style dishes, including made-from-scratch flatbreads, pastas and more, Bravo! Italian Kitchen will be open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Holiday catering packages, platters and catering meals will also be available for dine-in, curbside, pick-up and delivery. Click here for menu details and packages.

Brio Italian Grille

Also open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Brio Italian Grille will serve its chef-driven menu of Tuscan dishes. Holiday catering packages, platters and catering meals will also be available for dine-in, curbside, pick-up and delivery. Click here for menu details and packages.

Buca di Beppo

Buca di Beppo will be open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day from 11 a.m. to 8 pm, serving its beloved menu of signature Italian specialties inspired by traditional recipes. Holiday catering packages, platters and catering meals will also be available for dine-in, curbside, pick-up and delivery. Click here for menu details and packages.

Burger King

Burger King’s holiday hours vary by location, so it’s best to check with your nearest restaurant for specific hours. BK’s store locator can help with that.

Chart House

On Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, you can make a reservation at Chart House for a three-course prix-fixe meal full of your favorite Chart House dishes.

Chevys Fresh Mex

Chevys Fresh Mex will be open for Christmas brunch from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and serving $5 margaritas and beers. Participating locations include: South San Francisco, California; Vallejo, California; Sacramento, California; Fairfield, California; Arlington, Virginia; Elk Grove, California; Emeryville, California; Greenbelt, Maryland; Orlando/Millenia, Florida; Miami, Florida; O’Fallon, Illinois; Olivette, Missouri; Roseville, California; Santa Rosa, California; and Union City, California.

The regular menu will be available from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Del Frisco’s Grille

Jingle all the way to your nearest Del Frisco’s Grille for a holiday meal that is sure to delight. The restaurant chain is offering diners whole Maine lobster, 16-ounce dry-aged rib-eye, a “winter warmer” cocktail and more.

Denny’s

As it has been for 70 years, Denny’s is open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, 24 hours a day. Guests can enjoy Salted Caramel Banana Pancakes, Brioche French Toast and Strawberry Stuffed French Toast. Denny’s is also lowering the price of its Original Grand Slam (two buttermilk pancakes, two bacon strips, two sausage links and two eggs), starting as low as $5.99 (cost varies by location).

Domino’s

If you’ve got a pizza craving on Christmas, check your local Domino’s to see if they are open. Most are independently owned, so hours may vary.

Dunkin’

Start your Christmas morning the right way with a dozen doughnuts and some hot coffee. Most Dunkin’ locations are open on Christmas Day. Check the Dunkin’ mobile app or store locator to confirm if your local store is open before visiting.

Eddie Merlot’s

Make your reservation at Eddie Merlot’s on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. It’ll be serving up its hand-cut steaks, fresh seafood, signature cocktails and more. See the full menu here.

El Torito

El Torito is offering all-you-can-eat brunch from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Christmas Day, featuring a tri-tip and ham carving station, omelets made to order, a taco station, a dessert bar, unlimited Champagne, and $5 margaritas and beers. It costs $38 for adults and $12 for kids (except for Redondo Beach, Monterey and Marina del Rey, where it’s $40 for adults and $12 for kids).

The regular menu will be available from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Fogo de Chão

It’s steakhouse season! Fogo de Chão will be open regular hours on Christmas. Find your nearest restaurant location and its hours here.

Golden Corral

According to a representative for the nationwide restaurant chain, Golden Corral hours will vary by location on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Guests can call their nearest location or check the website to confirm. Some locations will be closed on Dec. 25 and others will be operating with reduced hours.

Hard Rock Cafe

If you would rather rock around the Christmas tree than the kitchen, head to the nearest Hard Rock Cafe. Nothing says holiday spirit quite like a hamburger, fries and no cleanup.

Huddle House

Huddle House is open on Christmas, with hours that vary by location. Enjoy its Prime Rib Tips menu items, including the prime rib tips omelet, stuffed hash browns, sandwich or dinner entrée, available until Jan. 2, 2024.

IHOP

If starting the holiday means eating a big plate of pancakes, IHOP is open on both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Just double check the hours at your nearest location.

Kona Grill

Kona Grill, favored for its menu of contemporary American favorites and sushi, will be celebrating on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day at all locations nationwide. Menu items will include honey-glazed ham, prime rib surf and turf, and turkey. See the full menu here.

Krystal

Krystal restaurants will be open on Christmas Day, with hours varying by location. It has been offering digital deals all month long — and on Monday, Dec. 25, you can get two Chili Cheese Pups for $3.

McDonald’s

Most McDonald’s are open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, but you should check with your local store to confirm before heading out. Hours vary by location.

Morton’s The Steakhouse

This Christmas, Morton’s is offering a Chateaubriand Holiday Dinner for Two ($179), which includes a winter salad, Chateaubriand (a delectable cut of filet), the choice of many accompaniments (Baked Corn Souffle, Creamed Spinach and more), as well as dessert (Sticky Toffee Bread Pudding, Bananas Foster Cheesecake and more). View the full menu here. Hours and availability vary by location.

Perkins Restaurant & Bakery

Get ready to indulge in a festive feast this holiday season at Perkins Restaurant & Bakery, which is open on Christmas Day. Hours vary by location. Its new holiday menu features Prime Rib, Cinnamon Roll French Toast Platter, Turkey Dinner and Oreo Cookie Silk Pie. You ou can also enjoy a variety of pies from their Holiday Bake Shop, such as the Pecan and Pumpkin Pie, Homestyle Apple, Chocolate French Silk Cherry Pie, Pecan Pie, Pumpkin Pie, and no-sugar-added Wildberry.

Red Lobster

Select Red Lobster locations will be open on Christmas Day, Dec. 25, for dine-in and to-go. Guests can see which locations will be open along with the hours of operation here.

Romano’s Macaroni Grill

If pasta is on your Christmas list this year, Romano’s Macaroni Grill is serving up a full spread this year. Open on both Christmas Eve (11 a.m. to 9 p.m.) and Christmas Day (12 p.m. to 8 p.m.), guests can enjoy Italian classics.

Ruth’s Chris Steak House

Open Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, Ruth’s Chris will offer patrons a full holiday spread. You can find your preferred location’s holiday hours here.

Serafina

Serafina is open 365 days per year — and Christmas is no exception. Starting Sunday, Dec. 24 through Monday, Dec. 25, certain Serafina locations will be offering festive Italian dishes during regular store hours.

These locations, however, will either be closed or have special hours: Meatpacking (closes at 7 p.m. on Dec. 24), 79th Coffee Shop (closed Dec. 24 and 25), 84th (closes at 5 p.m. on Dec. 25), 110 University Pl. (closes at 5 p.m. on Dec. 24) and Serafina Osteria (closed Dec. 24 and 25).

Shoney’s

Treat your whole family to a hot meal with no dishes to deal with afterward at Shoney’s this year. Get all your homestyle holiday favorites — think cornbread stuffing and roasted turkey — at an “All-You-Care-To-Eat, Freshly Prepared Christmas Day Feast” at select locations, starting at 11 a.m. local time.

Sizzler

All Sizzler locations will be open for business on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, serving its traditional menu. All locations will be operating under normal hours, but hours may vary by location. Click here to find your nearest Sizzler location.

Starbucks

If you’re planning to swing by Starbucks on Christmas Day, your best bet is to check to see if your local store will be open before heading out because, according to a Starbucks spokesperson, “Store hours vary by location and stores may occasionally adjust their hours based on business and customer needs.”

STK Steakhouse

The steakhouse chain will be open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day to help guests satisfy their holiday hunger. It’s offering its signature prime rib and turkey, but the full menu is also available. Learn more here.

Waffle House

The 24/7/365 chain is an easy choice for a Christmas Eve or Christmas Day meal. After all, waffles are a good way to kick off any holiday. Find your nearest location here.

Wendy’s

Many Wendy’s locations will be open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, but restaurant hours may vary depending on location. Customers can visit Wendy’s location finder for the most up-to-date information on the location nearest to them.

This article was originally published on TODAY.com