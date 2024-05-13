35 Times Customers Proved Beyond A Shadow Of A Doubt That They Are 100% The Dumbest People On The Planet

If you have ever worked in the service industry, it's no secret that one of the absolute worst parts of the job is the wide variety of customers you come across literally EVERY single day.

Here's proof that customers can be some of, and just might be, the dumbest people on the planet:

1.On pizzas:

Meme with a man giving a disbelieving look in response to a question about the size of a 12-inch pizza
Twitter: @jkax18

2.On pancakes:

Social media post sharing a customer service experience with text: "Had the dumbest customer Ever!! He says, 'If I order 2 Pancakes, how many will I get?'" Expressive emojis included
Facebook

3.On fish:

A tweet joking about a customer who asked which fish a filet mignon comes from
Twitter

4.On cocktails:

A screenshot of a text message joking about a guest misunderstanding a shrimp cocktail as a drink
Facebook

5.On sizing:

Tweet showing confusion over someone asking which coffee size is larger, medium or large
Twitter

6.On blue cheese:

Text about a customer not realizing a salad ordered with blue cheese would have mold. Customer asked for a manager
Facebook

7.On pricing:

"He didn't buy the item."
Twitter: @glaciaca

8.On doneness:

Tweet recounting a customer ordering a dozen chicken wings "medium-rare," expressing disbelief
Twitter

9.On fine wines:

A screenshot of a social media post sharing a humorous story about a customer misunderstanding the pronunciation of 'Corkage Fee.'
Facebook

10.On mozzarella sticks:

"A customer asked me what kind of cheese is in our mozzarella sticks... Ummm"
Twitter: @acciopatronus10

11.On wings:

Screenshot of a social media post discussing a humorous exchange about the temperature of boneless wings
Facebook

12.On precise amounts:

The image shows a tweet reading a humorous statement about a silly question regarding a 2-piece meal
Twitter: @kamb0

13.On steak cuts:

Tweet expressing disbelief over a customer not knowing the size difference between a 6oz and 8oz filet
Twitter

14.On fine dining:

A screenshot of a social media comment where a user jokes about confusing 'lettuce' with 'l'e tu che'
Facebook

15.On shades:

person thinking lighter wiine meant weight
Facebook

16.On mimosas:

"She was not joking."
Twitter: @juris_sequoia

17.On shrimp:

A Facebook post sharing a story about a guest who ordered Baked Parmesan Shrimp and later said they were allergic to small shrimp
Facebook

18.On pasta:

Tweet  joking about someone asking if pasta salad contains pasta
Twitter

19.On those subtle differences

Social media post mocking a customer's question about portion sizes, humorously stating the obvious difference
Twitter

20.On BLTs:

Conversation about a BLT, one person is allergic to bacon, implying the food won't be great for them
Facebook

21.On deals:

"Can I still have it?"
Twitter

22.On hardware stores:

"Man, y'all don't know how to treat customers."
Twitter

23.On seafood:

A screenshot of a message recounting a story about a guest's reaction to seafood stew ingredients
Facebook

24.On mixed drinks:

Text from an online conversation joking about ordering a drink with Tito's vodka at a bar
Facebook

25.On convenience:

Twitter post reacting humorously to a typical drive-thru order request
Twitter

26.On gluten free dishes:

Post sharing a humorous exchange about a guest's gluten allergy and ordering an IPA beer
Facebook

27.On eating outside:

"Get out."
Twitter: @bitchywaiter

28.On Uncle Arnie:

Facebook post discussing what an Arnold Palmer drink is
Facebook

29.On axes:

customer complaining a knife is too sharp
Twitter: @knifenerd

30.On nachos and burgers:

Facebook post sharing a humorous conversation about not having a kitchen but providing menus to local places
Facebook

31.On delicious drinks:

Image of a social media sharing a humorous anecdote about a bartender's literal interpretation of a virgin martini order
Facebook

32.On garden salads:

A screenshot of a social media post sharing a humorous exchange about a garden salad without cheese
Facebook

33.On Dunkin Donuts:

Image about a customer asking if Dunkin' sells donuts
Facebook

34.On mochas:

"And he was like no I want a mocha."
Twitter: @lucipurrrrr666

35.And on flying:

"I just replied if we stopped we'd be dead hun"

Sheesh.

Twitter: @yorkiepuddingg