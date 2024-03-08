35 Jokes About The State Of The Union That Are Way, Way Funnier Than They Should Be
The State of the Union was last night, which is basically the Super Bowl for people obsessed with the news.
Because my timeline is full of nerds crackin' jokes, I've compiled some of the best ones. Enjoy.
1.
Deleting Hinge.... again. https://t.co/83xGlhzwVi
— FGvW (@FatGirlvsWorld) March 8, 2024
CSPAN/Twitter: @FatGirlvsWorld
2.
It's me. Hi. I'm the problem. It's me. pic.twitter.com/PbiV6Mnaoh
— Melissa Murray (@ProfMMurray on Threads 🧵) (@ProfMMurray) March 8, 2024
MSNBC/Twitter: @ProfMMurray
3.
me texting “lol that is so funny” https://t.co/aX2u81rPML
— Adam Smith (@asmith83) March 8, 2024
CSPAN/Twitter: @asmith83
4.
Pretty sure this is one of the Lollipop Kids https://t.co/99yeX23SMp
— pourmecoffee (@pourmecoffee) March 8, 2024
5.
My toddler when he sees a dog he’s never seen before pic.twitter.com/fLtthbp53p
— Matt Margolis (@ItsMattsLaw) March 8, 2024
6.
Why is Marjorie Taylor Greene dressed like the road manager for satan’s traveling accordion band? pic.twitter.com/4HHMotOytx
— Renee (@PettyLupone) March 8, 2024
7.
when you’re in an argument and they’re low key making good points pic.twitter.com/lHvfiQA2rd
— Jessica (Ka) Burbank (@JessicaLBurbank) March 8, 2024
8.
Does the back of Biden's blazer have a screen playing Pornhub? pic.twitter.com/8mVe7z6WiM
— The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) March 8, 2024
9.
Wow. Is that a Subzero refrigerator with matching panels? Opening price point is more than $10,000 before customization. https://t.co/IvtiprL3st
— Jen Taub (@jentaub) March 8, 2024
10.
honestly, so real. pic.twitter.com/T99rEFYGNd
— Annie Wu⸆⸉ (all socials: @annie_wu_22) (@Annie_Wu_22) March 8, 2024
11.
You’re telling me this isn’t an episode of Veep? #SOTU2024 pic.twitter.com/PCL1WpiwiP
— Kelley 🌙 (@kelleymcgrathx) March 8, 2024
12.
Absolutely nothing creepier than a republican theater kid pic.twitter.com/REp9XMgmug
— GL (@gldivittorio) March 8, 2024
13.
This is what the Republican nominee for President is currently doing. pic.twitter.com/fFpS9Ts28O
— chris evans (@notcapnamerica) March 8, 2024
14.
men will look at you like this when they lean in to kiss you pic.twitter.com/hYbzQVBzFb
— Joshua Rush (@JoshuaRush) March 8, 2024
15.
The drunk uncle trying to vibe with us on the shuttle back from the wedding he wasn't technically invited to https://t.co/9BG8t8rdeR
— Betches News (@Betches_Sup) March 8, 2024
CSPAN/Twitter: @Betches_Sup
16.
When your son is home checking your browsing history pic.twitter.com/pKLlfk7XR9
— B.W. Carlin (@BaileyCarlin) March 8, 2024
17.
When your face comes up on the Jumbotron pic.twitter.com/A6UJjmMmWP
— The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) March 8, 2024
MSNBC/Twitter: @TheDailyShow
18.
jessie, i sent the wrong batch to Joe, we got to stop him pic.twitter.com/OuuLvXB0Qz
— Ebolaman (@ebolaman131) March 8, 2024
19.
It is so weird that they all dress like Trump now. https://t.co/P6nIxlXhtv
— Tim Miller (@Timodc) March 8, 2024
CNN/Twitter: @Timodc
20.
Me in the audience when Nicole Kidman says “We come to this place for magic” pic.twitter.com/Asn6RXDXJ5
— Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) March 8, 2024
MSNBC/Twitter: @ditzkoff
21.
Renewing your wedding vows like pic.twitter.com/jpZryjEuve
— organizermemes (panda era) (@OrganizerMemes) March 8, 2024
22.
when the bar closes but the afters are just starting pic.twitter.com/ewHR93VYDH
— Josh Sorbe (@joshsorbe) March 8, 2024
23.
Biden shaking hands after the #SOTU pic.twitter.com/WMoGc9t0Oe
— organizermemes (panda era) (@OrganizerMemes) March 8, 2024
24.
WHERE ARE THE CALLBACKS BEING POSTED??? KATIE IS LIKE FREAKING OUT!!! pic.twitter.com/0S9kiAK4jA
— Michael Ian Black (@michaelianblack) March 8, 2024
25.
me and my nemesis waiting for some other folks to hop on the zoom pic.twitter.com/WrHwRSHWVG
— Jason Sparks (real) (@sparksjls) March 8, 2024
26.
when she saw him and he saw her. pic.twitter.com/ANJPmnALK4
— Florida Chris (@chrislongview) March 8, 2024
27.
not sensing a lot of warmth here pic.twitter.com/W47iD7iLs1
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 8, 2024
28.
https://t.co/nWRCT4Ooww pic.twitter.com/4OwbR1d40j
— Keith (@nagy_minaj) March 8, 2024
Getty Images/ Twitter: @nagy_minaj
29.
Mike Johnson trying to decide how to respond to critiques of Putin. pic.twitter.com/anC2UcF2hn
— Tim Miller (@Timodc) March 8, 2024
30.
When HR gets added to the calendar invite pic.twitter.com/uHAhusqgyA
— The Random Recruiter (@randomrecruiter) March 8, 2024
31.
absolutely bonkers outfit. no notes. https://t.co/rZlNOp5ONS
— Paul McCallion (@OrangePaulp) March 8, 2024
32.
Obsessed with the way she’s whispering as if this isn’t even her house. She just broke into someone’s kitchen and started hissing about Chinapic.twitter.com/dGxYGRRDWx
— Vinny Thomas (@vinn_ayy) March 8, 2024
33.
Is Sheila Jackson Lee wearing a RING POP? pic.twitter.com/hsc0oZWCMB
— Noah Mitchell (@noahmtweets) March 8, 2024
34.
Relatable. https://t.co/DoLkHqLh8e
— Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett (@RepJasmine) March 8, 2024
35. And lastly...
Ok but actually me at every party I’ve ever been to pic.twitter.com/vx44ZpUKS7
— Amanda Ach (@amandaach) March 8, 2024