35 Jokes About The State Of The Union That Are Way, Way Funnier Than They Should Be

The State of the Union was last night, which is basically the Super Bowl for people obsessed with the news.

CNN

Because my timeline is full of nerds crackin' jokes, I've compiled some of the best ones. Enjoy.

1.

2.

It's me. Hi. I'm the problem. It's me. pic.twitter.com/PbiV6Mnaoh — Melissa Murray (@ProfMMurray on Threads 🧵) (@ProfMMurray) March 8, 2024

3.

me texting “lol that is so funny” https://t.co/aX2u81rPML — Adam Smith (@asmith83) March 8, 2024

4.

Pretty sure this is one of the Lollipop Kids https://t.co/99yeX23SMp — pourmecoffee (@pourmecoffee) March 8, 2024

5.

My toddler when he sees a dog he’s never seen before pic.twitter.com/fLtthbp53p — Matt Margolis (@ItsMattsLaw) March 8, 2024

6.

Why is Marjorie Taylor Greene dressed like the road manager for satan’s traveling accordion band? pic.twitter.com/4HHMotOytx — Renee (@PettyLupone) March 8, 2024

7.

when you’re in an argument and they’re low key making good points pic.twitter.com/lHvfiQA2rd — Jessica (Ka) Burbank (@JessicaLBurbank) March 8, 2024

8.

Does the back of Biden's blazer have a screen playing Pornhub? pic.twitter.com/8mVe7z6WiM — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) March 8, 2024

9.

Wow. Is that a Subzero refrigerator with matching panels? Opening price point is more than $10,000 before customization. https://t.co/IvtiprL3st — Jen Taub (@jentaub) March 8, 2024

10.

11.

12.

Absolutely nothing creepier than a republican theater kid pic.twitter.com/REp9XMgmug — GL (@gldivittorio) March 8, 2024

13.

This is what the Republican nominee for President is currently doing. pic.twitter.com/fFpS9Ts28O — chris evans (@notcapnamerica) March 8, 2024

14.

men will look at you like this when they lean in to kiss you pic.twitter.com/hYbzQVBzFb — Joshua Rush (@JoshuaRush) March 8, 2024

15.

The drunk uncle trying to vibe with us on the shuttle back from the wedding he wasn't technically invited to https://t.co/9BG8t8rdeR — Betches News (@Betches_Sup) March 8, 2024

16.

When your son is home checking your browsing history pic.twitter.com/pKLlfk7XR9 — B.W. Carlin (@BaileyCarlin) March 8, 2024

17.

When your face comes up on the Jumbotron pic.twitter.com/A6UJjmMmWP — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) March 8, 2024

18.

jessie, i sent the wrong batch to Joe, we got to stop him pic.twitter.com/OuuLvXB0Qz — Ebolaman (@ebolaman131) March 8, 2024

19.

It is so weird that they all dress like Trump now. https://t.co/P6nIxlXhtv — Tim Miller (@Timodc) March 8, 2024

20.

Me in the audience when Nicole Kidman says “We come to this place for magic” pic.twitter.com/Asn6RXDXJ5 — Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) March 8, 2024

21.

Renewing your wedding vows like pic.twitter.com/jpZryjEuve — organizermemes (panda era) (@OrganizerMemes) March 8, 2024

22.

when the bar closes but the afters are just starting pic.twitter.com/ewHR93VYDH — Josh Sorbe (@joshsorbe) March 8, 2024

23.

24.

WHERE ARE THE CALLBACKS BEING POSTED??? KATIE IS LIKE FREAKING OUT!!! pic.twitter.com/0S9kiAK4jA — Michael Ian Black (@michaelianblack) March 8, 2024

25.

me and my nemesis waiting for some other folks to hop on the zoom pic.twitter.com/WrHwRSHWVG — Jason Sparks (real) (@sparksjls) March 8, 2024

26.

when she saw him and he saw her. pic.twitter.com/ANJPmnALK4 — Florida Chris (@chrislongview) March 8, 2024

27.

not sensing a lot of warmth here pic.twitter.com/W47iD7iLs1 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 8, 2024

28.

29.

Mike Johnson trying to decide how to respond to critiques of Putin. pic.twitter.com/anC2UcF2hn — Tim Miller (@Timodc) March 8, 2024

30.

When HR gets added to the calendar invite pic.twitter.com/uHAhusqgyA — The Random Recruiter (@randomrecruiter) March 8, 2024

31.

absolutely bonkers outfit. no notes. https://t.co/rZlNOp5ONS — Paul McCallion (@OrangePaulp) March 8, 2024

32.

Obsessed with the way she’s whispering as if this isn’t even her house. She just broke into someone’s kitchen and started hissing about Chinapic.twitter.com/dGxYGRRDWx — Vinny Thomas (@vinn_ayy) March 8, 2024

33.

Is Sheila Jackson Lee wearing a RING POP? pic.twitter.com/hsc0oZWCMB — Noah Mitchell (@noahmtweets) March 8, 2024

34.

35. And lastly...

Ok but actually me at every party I’ve ever been to pic.twitter.com/vx44ZpUKS7 — Amanda Ach (@amandaach) March 8, 2024

