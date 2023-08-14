34 Ridiculous Incentives Jobs Offered Instead Of Raises

·5 min read
34 Ridiculous Incentives Jobs Offered Instead Of Raises

For some reason, employers seem to have this idea that the way to reward employees is not with upward mobility, better benefits, or higher pay, but instead with meaningless incentives employees don't actually want.

Here are 34 ridiculous incentives employers have offered instead of higher wages.

1.This company gave their employee an extra 10-minute break as a reward for work well done...but the 10 minutes had to be asked for a day in advance and could not be added to existing breaks.

"You won an extra 10 min break!"
u/No-Satisfaction-749 / Via reddit.com

2.This workplace gave employees a single mint for generating an extra $6 million in sales.

"For your.... EncourageMint"
u/Lilgermanboy321 / Via reddit.com

3.This company gave good employees "work bux" (with cringey bitmojis on them, no less) that could be used to redeem top ramen and granola bars.

Work bux
u/familiar-face123 / Via reddit.com

4.And this job gave out Monopoly money that could be used at the company's "store" of random items...which were "prohibitively expensive" according to the original poster: "There's close to 400 Bux in the picture, and I couldn't afford anything but free snacks," they wrote.

Monopoly money
u/TrashbagTatertots / Via reddit.com

5.This boss gave their employee a singular banana to celebrate their first year at the company.

A banana
u/MR_CeSS_dOor / Via reddit.com

6.Here's the huge reward (sarcasm) that ER workers got for their worst month since COVID times. Because hot dogs are a great reward for literally saving lives every day.

A hot dog plate
u/Low_Signature_7771 / Via reddit.com

7.Instead of giving out raises, this employer gave out cups filled with 100 Grand Bars then put this tongue-in-cheek note on it.

"I know you wanted money... you'll just have to settle for 100 grand!"
u/Quiiem / Via reddit.com

8.This employer gave employees a literal rock as an appreciation gift.

"You rock!"
u/nhge / Via reddit.com

9.I thought I couldn't top the last one, but I'm pretty sure this is the worst employee appreciation gift of all time.

"I know this bag looks empty, but it's actually filled with our love"
u/crudolph0828 / Via reddit.com

10.This boss promised drumsticks for Employee Appreciation Day and brought in...these.

A tiny ice cream cone
u/StrangeQuark1221 / Via reddit.com

11.And this employer showed how much they appreciated their employees with an orange (that I'm pretty sure might actually be a clementine) and a bad pun.

"ORANGE you the best!"
u/indianyellow_ / Via reddit.com

12.This massive hospital also gave out gifts for longterm service. Don't worry, you only have to work there for THIRTY YEARS to qualify for a $100 bonus!

A list of bonuses by year
u/bornin_1988 / Via reddit.com

13.This employee got a coupon for being a loyal employee who never missed a day of work for five years.

Coupons for free breakfast or coffee
u/Ushan_De_Lucca / Via reddit.com

14.This employer gave out a stuffed animal to adults as an incentive.

"winner gets this bad boy:"
u/The_BiReaper / Via reddit.com

15.This is the fancy "free lunch" workers at a college dorm were provided with for working a 12-hour shift.

Chips, an apple, and a bottle of water in a box
u/AngryRaccoon44 / Via reddit.com

16.This is the nice free lunch workers got at another job for a 12-hour shift.

A sandwich with no meat or sides
u/revo_kid / Via reddit.com

17.This workplace offered a special reward of a WHOLE FIVE DOLLARS (!!!!) for a month of perfect work!

New Cashier Productivity Incentive
u/moneyfish / Via reddit.com

18.These employees got everything they'd ever wanted from their employers — a pizza party and a nice email!

An email from an employer
u/jonmpls / Via reddit.com

19.These employees also didn't get raises, but look how much pizza they each got!

A thin slice of pizza
[deleted] / Via reddit.com

20.Don't worry — this workplace also gave out a pizza cutter, so you can cut your tiny pizza into even smaller pieces!

A pizza cutter
u/twashbud101 / Via reddit.com

21.This workplace didn't give out pizza as a bonus, but instead something that was somehow worse.

A fake pizza
u/CradleOfCranch / Via reddit.com

22.This workplace also threw a pizza party, but made employees pay for it.

"Pizza party, but employees will 'pitch in on the cost'"

If the font is too small, the above says:

"Pizza party, but employees will 'pitch in on the cost.'

You read that right.. Engineering manager wants to have a pizza party so people can 'connect'… BUT WAIT! He wants us to 'pitch in' on the total cost. Oh, it’s scheduled for a Friday, too, in case you were wondering. Laugh out loud with me, would you?"

u/CorrectIllustrator15 / Via reddit.com

23.And this employer made people pay just to attend the company holiday party.

Tickets charging to attend the company holiday party
u/kansai828 / Via reddit.com

24.This employee found FIFTEEN MILLION DOLLARS in missing funds and was rewarded with...a letter.

A "Well Done" letter to an employee
u/dontcommentreed / Via reddit.com

25.And this employee got a $15 gift card for helping generate $27 billion in profit.

A gift card for $15
u/Nearby-Bedroom7652 / Via reddit.com

26.This workplace offered some truly awesome prizes for good work! (Sarcasm again.)

"Attention Associates!"
u/exoticats / Via reddit.com

27.Though I gotta say, these prizes for Employee Appreciation Day — which include "a head of lettuce" — are even worse.

A list of prizes for employees
u/meatkazoo420 / Via reddit.com

28.This company gave out free beanies instead of raises.

Free beanies for employee appreciation
u/TwilekVampire / Via reddit.com

29.This employer had a candy drawer to reward hard workers, and then put only candy an 80-year-old would enjoy inside.

Hard candies in a drawer
u/Foreign_Lifeguard_10 / Via reddit.com

30.Instead of getting raises to, y'know, afford to buy food, NHS workers apparently got advice on how to access a food bank.

"Your Financial Wellbeing Guide"
u/bethisdank / Via reddit.com

31.This employer gave out candy for a special occasion...and then threatened employees who might dare to take more than a single fun-size piece. Because nothing says employee appreciation like increased surveillance!

"Take one (1) piece of candy please."
u/free_range_discoball / Via reddit.com

32.This person got a voucher for £2.50 for a job well done.

This voucher entitles the bearer to obtain food from the canteen...
u/Vast-Membership3581 / Via reddit.com

33.This workplace gave their employee a prepaid AMEX card that didn't even work to celebrate five years at the company.

An AmEx card
u/Eagle4523 / Via reddit.com

34.And finally, this employee got a silver coin for working through the pandemic.

"In appreciation for your dedicated efforts during the COVID-19 Pandemic."
u/katrinamelissa / Via reddit.com

H/T: r/ABoringDystopia, r/mildlyinfuriating, r/antiwork, r/facepalm

