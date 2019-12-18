100+ Super-Quick Dinners That Are So Much Better Than Takeout

Imagine this: it's 4 p.m., you’ve had a busy day, and you're still not sure what you're making for dinner. You could easily just throw in the towel and grab some take-out or order delivery or you could try any one of the amazingly quick and easy dinner recipes. It’ll most likely save you some money and some calories to boot!

Whether you’re eating solo or cooking for a family, preparing weeknight dinners shouldn't have to be a big to-do. All you need is an easy-to-follow recipe that doesn't take hours to make, and that's exactly what these deliver. These full-of-flavor recipes developed and tested by the Woman's Day Test Kitchen are unbelievably tasty and oh-so-satisfying without taking a ton of time to prep or cook. So you can have a good-for-you meal on the table in less time than it would take delivery to show up.