33 Hysterical Things People Posted On Twitter This Month So Far That I'll Be Laughing At 'Til April

It's that time of the month again! The time where I share the funniest tweets from the most recent weeks. Please enjoy this month's selection of amazing Twitter jokes.

And follow the accounts that made you laugh so your Twitter timeline will be even better!

1.

Imagine something funny. Now imagine if it wasn’t. Not so funny now is it? — e 🇵🇸 (@tms_75) March 11, 2024

Twitter: @tms_75

2.

Dudes will be like "You didn't deserve to be hurt like that.... you deserve to be hurt like THIS" — Noor ✭ (@Noorthevirgo) March 11, 2024

Twitter: @Noorthevirgo

3.

Spirit flight attendant just said “and to those of you who said you’d never fly with us ever again, welcome back” ☠️🤡 — katie jo(hantgen) (@katiejoyofosho) March 10, 2024

Twitter: @katiejoyofosho

4.

I haven’t worn a trench coat since a random man in his 60s said to me “what are you looking for detective” 😭😭 — OFFICIALGRACIE (@OfficialGracie) March 10, 2024

Twitter: @OfficialGracie

5.

True Life: I Survived Telling My Friends I’m Not Coming Out Tonight pic.twitter.com/vSEciQxrUw — 🤠 (@bblackgoldd) March 9, 2024

ABC / Twitter: @bblackgoldd

6.

Yall: I wouldn’t wish this on my worst enemy Me: pic.twitter.com/qKXnbO5xZ2 — Kay (@KaylarWill) March 7, 2024

Nickelodeon / Twitter: @KaylarWill

7.

the log truck driver in final destination 2 pic.twitter.com/kzbz286jZh — shivers (@thecroakerqueen) March 7, 2024

Paramount Pictures / Twitter: @thecroakerqueen

8.

Being queer summed up pic.twitter.com/9npiInHAt8 — ginger rail (@attemptingbutch) March 6, 2024

Twitter: @attemptingbutch

9.

when coworkers start asking about my weekend plans I feel like I’m talking to cops — first ethical space cowboy (@cowboybecsbop) March 5, 2024

Twitter: @cowboybecsbop

10.

(on a first date watching her bowl her ball right into the gutter) hey something just came up i have to leave it was nice meeting you — Chris (@citehchris) March 5, 2024

Twitter: @citehchris

11.

I think parents did a shitty job of conveying how much they were going through as adults. Because if I knew you was getting disrespected & harassed all day then maybe I’d be more eager to defrost the meats. — 🇬🇩 (@OhCoco) March 5, 2024

Twitter: @OhCoco

12.

once i see you can’t spell, I lose entrance… — mk (@onemeaux) March 5, 2024

Twitter: @onemeaux

13.

Hate the concept of “catching up” like… you just had to be there idgaf — timmygami eyes (@deliclit) March 13, 2024

Twitter: @deliclit

14.

Twitter.com / Twitter: @88hdee

15.

nothing more embarrassing than killing the chat on a gc.. and sometimes its so bad no one says anything for like 6 hours and ur message is just.. sitting there… i get shivers. — janito (@yassnito) March 14, 2024

Twitter: @yassnito

16.

never let ur job prevent you from acting unemployed — abrish (@cxrnerrstone) March 13, 2024

Twitter: @cxrnerrstone

17.

me on top for ten secs n thats it https://t.co/fE4CHJh2x6 — n (@nydiarubyr) March 12, 2024

SKIMS / Twitter: @nydiarubyr

18.

Job sent out a rejection email 10 seconds after the interview call ended, never been this gagged before pic.twitter.com/uAuwKOyVbx — Chuu 3 (@Chuu4Lenin) March 13, 2024

Lifetime / Twitter: @Chuu4Lenin

19.

they kill you in ny if you’re not poly — saint leeb (@leebyyy) March 10, 2024

Twitter: @leebyyy

20.

me when i rediscover bread and butter every 3 months pic.twitter.com/bytdq6rZHN — anania (@Anania00) March 4, 2024

Twitter: @Anania00

21.

Key Mcduffie / Twitter: @o4iezaz

22.

I’m trying to be on my phone less to focus on being on my computer more I hope you understand — tara (@proletarat) March 8, 2024

Twitter: @proletarat

23.

how it feels like to fight the urge to DOORDASH pic.twitter.com/bhG9SZfFh9 — ميرا (@soenbyvibes) March 12, 2024

Hulu / Twitter: @soenbyvibes

24.

Just saw someone wearing a shirt that says “London, Paris, and New York.” I love that. Those are some of the biggest cities out there — donald boat (@laserboat999) March 7, 2024

Twitter: @laserboat999

25.

this comment on the inside out 2 poster is killing me pic.twitter.com/s25zdBCLfA — isaiah’s #1 fan (me shoobie) (@soncadventure2) March 7, 2024

Disney / Twitter: @soncadventure2

26.

Twitter: @venusflowermp3

27.

this site has broken me pic.twitter.com/kXREO94Qwq — tennessee moltisanti (@tn_mltsnti) March 5, 2024

Twitter: @tn_mltsnti

28.

They look like they just saw her across the theater concessions and loved her vibe pic.twitter.com/YGj9Q9sgor — rev (@whyrev) March 4, 2024

Cinepolis / Twitter: @whyrev

29.

this is what going to the grocery store on the weekend feels like pic.twitter.com/U2BjMrwt6Q — wiLL (@willfulchaos) March 9, 2024

FX / Twitter: @willfulchaos

30.

How about you develop some male pattern kindness — Meth In June (@Meth_In_June) March 5, 2024

Twitter: @Meth_In_June

31.

ppl hate zelle because they’d have to face the facts lmao — 🐅 (@sweetsinting) March 3, 2024

Twitter: @sweetsinting

32.

gr*bh*b officially got me y’all after 345 orders refunded i’m banned :/ — iris ❤︎ ‧₊˚ (@irisdelany) March 4, 2024

Twitter: @irisdelany

33.

Everything runs out at once. You are knocked breathlessly to the ground by having to replace laundry detergent. You are out of spinach. No:..no you’re out of hand soap…. Oh my god. I’m so sorry. You are out of olive oil. When your house of cards stood tall did you feel strong — KILLER MEG (Interdimensional entity..) (@horse_feedbag) March 7, 2024

Twitter: @horse_feedbag