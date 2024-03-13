33 "Before And After" Photos That Are Just So Interesting To Look At

1.A Ken doll from 1985 next to a Ken doll from a few years ago:

2.A modern tomato next to a tomato grown from 150-year-old seeds:

3.And a building in New York before and after being power washed:

4.A box of Nerds candy from 1984 (discovered under someone's floorboard) and a box from recent years:

5.A stack of dollar bills after being in circulation vs. a stack of brand new ones:

6.And hundred dollar bills from 1977, 2003, and 2017:

7.An Ancient Greek stadium before and after it was excavated by archaeologists:

8.A historical medical journal documenting the before and after of a tumor removal in the 17th century:

Bildagentur-online / Bildagentur-online/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

9.And — much more recently — two MRIs of someone's brain before and after surgery to remove a tumor from their temporal lobe:

10.New chocolate chips vs. older ones (the change in color is called blooming and comes from being exposed to warm temperatures...they're still fine to eat!):

11.A reservoir in Glossop, England in 2022 (during a drought) and the same reservoir in 2023 after heavy rainfall:

Christopher Furlong / Getty Images

12.And a college student's notes before and after they started taking ADD medication:

13.A new sewing needle vs. one used for four months:

14.A 300-year-old sword before and after being restored:

15.And — wow! — a viking axe before and after being restored:

16.A new TV remote vs. one used by a smoker:

17.A stuffed animal loved on for years vs. a brand new version of the same stuffed animal:

18.And a dog before and after getting groomed:

19.A well-worn key vs. a freshly cut one for the same vehicle:

20.An actor in Turkey before and after putting on makeup for a play version of Victor Hugo's novel The Hunchback of Notre Dame:

Anadolu / Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

21.And Iskenderun, Turkey on February 5, 2023 after a 7.8-magnitude earthquake and a year later:

Burak Kara / Getty Images

22.A 1988 Toyota Hilux and the 2012 version of the same truck (it really shows you how much larger trucks have gotten over the years):

23.The camera size of an original iPhone (right) vs. an iPhone 13 Pro:

24.And one terabyte of external hard drive storage in 2009 vs. in 2022:

25.A baseball cap after being worn while working outdoors for a year vs. a brand new one:

26.A week before someone's wisdom teeth extraction vs. one week after:

27.And a patient's iliac artery before and after an angioplasty procedure:

Bsip / BSIP/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

28.A transparent phone cover after four years of use vs. a brand new one:

u/mangowhymango / Via A

29.An aged shopping cart wheel next to a brand new one:

30.And a guy's room before and after a girl said she would come over, LOL:

31.A five-year-old wok vs. a new version of the same brand:

32.A cat before and after being rescued off the street:

33.And Bubbles, a neglected Labrador Retriever with a skin condition before and after he was brought into a shelter and given some love and treatment:

Houston Chronicle / Houston Chronicle via Getty Imag