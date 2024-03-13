33 "Before And After" Photos That Are Just So Interesting To Look At

1.A Ken doll from 1985 next to a Ken doll from a few years ago:

Two Ken male dolls side by side, one with a patterned top, reflecting different generations of toys for Parents category
u/deleted / Via reddit.com

2.A modern tomato next to a tomato grown from 150-year-old seeds:

Two tomatoes of differing sizes on a wooden surface, with one showing signs of overripeness
u/jambags / Via reddit.com

3.And a building in New York before and after being power washed:

Two individuals in yellow raincoats on a building's fire escape

4.A box of Nerds candy from 1984 (discovered under someone's floorboard) and a box from recent years:

Two boxes of Nerds candy, one cherry cola flavored and one seriously strawberry flavored
u/AlexStrange- / Via reddit.com

5.A stack of dollar bills after being in circulation vs. a stack of brand new ones:

Two stacks of money bands on a green sofa, implying financial planning for parents
u/Chiefpigloo / Via reddit.com

6.And hundred dollar bills from 1977, 2003, and 2017:

Three variously positioned US $100 bills on a dark surface
u/Reasonable-JPEG / Via reddit.com

7.An Ancient Greek stadium before and after it was excavated by archaeologists:

Top: Overgrown field with trees. Bottom: Ancient amphitheater ruins with columns

8.A historical medical journal documenting the before and after of a tumor removal in the 17th century:

Illustration of two people with medical facial swellings from a historical medical text
Bildagentur-online / Bildagentur-online/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

9.And — much more recently — two MRIs of someone's brain before and after surgery to remove a tumor from their temporal lobe:

Two side-by-side MRI brain scans with red circles highlighting areas of interest
dslryan / Via reddit.com

10.New chocolate chips vs. older ones (the change in color is called blooming and comes from being exposed to warm temperatures...they're still fine to eat!):

Bulk dispenser filled with chocolate chips, labeled at the bottom. Ideal for baking with kids
u/ChairsAreIdiots / Via reddit.com

11.A reservoir in Glossop, England in 2022 (during a drought) and the same reservoir in 2023 after heavy rainfall:

Before and after views of a landscape with a river; lower levels of water visible in the first, restored levels in the second
Christopher Furlong / Getty Images

12.And a college student's notes before and after they started taking ADD medication:

Handwritten notes with diagrams on notebook paper, related to biology and study topics
u/Cli33ord / Via reddit.com

13.A new sewing needle vs. one used for four months:

Two sewing needles close-up with one slightly in front of the other
u/cecikierk / Via reddit.com

14.A 300-year-old sword before and after being restored:

Side-by-side comparison of a metal object before and after restoration

15.And — wow! — a viking axe before and after being restored:

Two images of an axe; top shows a corroded state, bottom displays intricate designs after restoration

16.A new TV remote vs. one used by a smoker:

Two television remotes side by side, one clean and the other covered with grime
u/deleted / Via reddit.com

17.A stuffed animal loved on for years vs. a brand new version of the same stuffed animal:

Two plush cheetah toys sitting side by side
u/ProfessionalFox9617 / Via reddit.com

18.And a dog before and after getting groomed:

Two side-by-side photos of the same fluffy white dog before and after grooming
u/DixiewreckedGA / Via reddit.com

19.A well-worn key vs. a freshly cut one for the same vehicle:

Three keys on a surface, two with oversized decorative heads, one with a blue tag attached
u/deleted / Via reddit.com

20.An actor in Turkey before and after putting on makeup for a play version of Victor Hugo's novel The Hunchback of Notre Dame:

Person in makeup chair before and after prosthetic transformation for a character
Anadolu / Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

21.And Iskenderun, Turkey on February 5, 2023 after a 7.8-magnitude earthquake and a year later:

Before and after photos of a city's rebuilding progress, showing a cleared highway previously covered in rubble
Burak Kara / Getty Images

22.A 1988 Toyota Hilux and the 2012 version of the same truck (it really shows you how much larger trucks have gotten over the years):

Two pickup trucks parked inside a warehouse, with various items and equipment in the background
u/Flames_kid / Via reddit.com

23.The camera size of an original iPhone (right) vs. an iPhone 13 Pro:

Two Apple iPhones of different models lying on a patterned surface
u/Redstone41 / Via reddit.com

24.And one terabyte of external hard drive storage in 2009 vs. in 2022:

A standing external hard drive leaning against an upright computer monitor on a wooden surface
u/ThePazzoDrago / Via reddit.com

25.A baseball cap after being worn while working outdoors for a year vs. a brand new one:

Two worn baseball caps with carhartt logos on a table, indicating parenting and everyday life
u/GEN_DISCOMFORT / Via reddit.com

26.A week before someone's wisdom teeth extraction vs. one week after:

Two dental X-rays showing upper and lower teeth, used in discussing children's dental health
nookisaclasstraitor / Via reddit.com

27.And a patient's iliac artery before and after an angioplasty procedure:

Two close-up images showcasing the difference in texture, with the left being smoother compared to the right's granular appearance
Bsip / BSIP/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

28.A transparent phone cover after four years of use vs. a brand new one:

Two smartphone cases, one clear and one opaque with wear, on a surface
u/mangowhymango / Via A

29.An aged shopping cart wheel next to a brand new one:

Close-up of a stroller's worn-out left wheel beside an intact right wheel, highlighting the need for maintenance
u/PabloPipe / Via reddit.com

30.And a guy's room before and after a girl said she would come over, LOL:

Before and after photos of a room; the first cluttered with trash, the second tidy with a desk setup
u/Beneficial_One9639 / Via reddit.com

31.A five-year-old wok vs. a new version of the same brand:

Two frying pans on a stove, one appears well-used with scratches, the other is newer
u/linyx-_- / Via reddit.com

32.A cat before and after being rescued off the street:

Two photos of the same white cat, one before and one after grooming, looking fluffier post-groom

33.And Bubbles, a neglected Labrador Retriever with a skin condition before and after he was brought into a shelter and given some love and treatment:

Side-by-side photos of the same dog before and after adoption, the latter showing improved health and a bandana
Houston Chronicle / Houston Chronicle via Getty Imag