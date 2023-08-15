32 Absolutely Perfect Texts That Make Me Laugh Uncontrollably No Matter How Many Times I've Seen Them

BuzzFeed
·1 min read
0

1.The horse text:

Twitter: @otter_weekend
Twitter: @otter_weekend

2.The popular singer text:

reddit.com
reddit.com

3.The deal of a lifetime text:

reddit.com
reddit.com

4.The extremely bad timing text:

reddit.com
reddit.com

5.The animal brawl text:

Twitter: @thehitwom4an
Twitter: @thehitwom4an

6.The sunflower seed text:

reddit.com
reddit.com

7.The Do Not Disturb text:

reddit.com
reddit.com

8.The meeting text:

reddit.com
reddit.com

9.The miracle of life text:

reddit.com
reddit.com

10.The most profound text:

reddit.com
reddit.com

11.The Timmy text:

reddit.com
reddit.com

12.The quick word from our sponsors text:

reddit.com
reddit.com

13.The delibery text:

reddit.com
reddit.com

14.The happy new year text:

reddit.com
reddit.com

15.The deep question text:

person asks if butterflies get humans in their stomach when nervous
Twitter: @jadelftv

16.The decision text:

person who thinks roe vs wade is a boxing match

C'mon man.

reddit.com

17.The twin text:

person who says they had twins and someone asks how many babies is that
reddit.com

18.The WYM text:

person who doesn't know what wym means
reddit.com

19.The quick photo text:

person asking for a photo of an item for sale and the seller sends a picture of themselves
reddit.com

20.The heartfelt message from Grandpa text:

grandpa responding to an ill pet announcement with a pic of brisket
reddit.com

21.The mower text:

person tryiing to sell a lawn mower for 20 thousand
reddit.com

22.The sentimental text:

Text messages from an old person that's about remembering their granddaughter while on the toilet
Twitter: @ashIeykate

23.The Joe text:

wrong number to a person asking for joe and the other person says joe mama
reddit.com / Via u/JerryBean-

24.The old friend text:

someone embarasses themselves in the bahtroom
reddit.com

25.The portrait text:

person drawing a funny portrait of a stranger
reddit.com

26.The Amazon text:

person returning a product their child purchased called extreme fart pack
reddit.com

27.The Murf text:

reddit.com
reddit.com

28.The Arkansas text:

person saying arkansas for no reason
reddit.com

29.The testing text:

person who thinks a pregnancy test is a covid test
reddit.com

30.The mood text:

mom asking what does mood af mean and the person explains it and they ask why did you comment that under a video of a gorilla throwing shit
me.me

31.The son text:

westborofaptist.tumblr.com
westborofaptist.tumblr.com

32.And the grandma text:

POWERFUL.

POWERFUL.

reddit.com

Recommended Stories