31 WTF Photos That Raise A LOT Of Questions That Demand Answers

1.First, why would you swap out vegetarian food with meat? Are you THAT much of an asshole?

2.And — this one is less upsetting, but still... — why would you wear a "my ideal weight is Travis Kelce on top of me" shirt in public?

3.Why would you put this on your car? Do you pick up your kids FROM SCHOOL with that on the back?

4.And why would you brag about your homeschooled children being essentially illiterate?

5.Why would you sell urine online as hair conditioner? And why would you use the term — gag — "urine angels"?

6.Speaking of urine, why would you pee outside your window? Especially when it trickles down to your poor neighbor downstairs?

7.Why would you, sir, and you, madam, pull this malarkey for all to see?

8.And why would you stick this gross flag on your truck? Did you not notice it misspelled "racist"? Or is that how you think it's spelled?

9.Why oh why would you give this to your father-in-law? And just how colossally awkward was the unwrapping?

10.How exactly did this concept come to you? And what made you think, you know what...I'm going all in?

11.And bro...monsieur orange...why would you wear this atrocity in public?

12.Why would you stick your bare foot in the air like this? And why would you rub it all over — blerg — a TOUCH screen?

13.Why would you serve your chili in the most disgusting way possible?

14.And why would you snort cocaine right out in the open at a restaurant?

15.Why would you put all your sexual business out there on Facebook? Especially tied into an anecdote about your kid?

16.And why would you share this anecdote about your kid peeing outside...and include a photo of it?

17.Why oh why would you lick the gum wall — a wall where thousands of people have stuck their USED gum?

18.And Ashley — damn it, Ashley! — why would you write all over this observation tower in Puerto Rico?

19.Hey Florida man, why would you wear this in public? In front of children no less?

20.And why would some grown-ass people leave their table looking like this?

21.Why would you use THIS photo to try to sell this bunk bed? Like, do you really expect it to sell this way?

22.And — while I agree with the message — why would you put this on your toilet?

23.Why would you turn a perfectly nice dresser into a "Marlboro" dresser? And have you got a SINGLE offer on this (let alone one for $100)?

24.And — speaking of Facebook Marketplace — why would you sell a tiny bottle of spaghetti sauce with a dildo?

25.Why did you think this was soooooo clever that you had to put it on your car? Have your parents seen it?

26.And why — for soooo many reasons — would you drive around in this car?

27.Why — considering all of the things in this man's life — would you decide on this cake topper? And did he have, like, grandkids at the party asking what "Viagra" was?

28.Why, Ben, would you think you can get away with this?

29.And why would you decide to walk through wet cement?

30.I get tips are important...but why would you ask for them in such a crass way?

31.And lastly why...just why?

HT: r/trashy