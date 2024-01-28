31 American Things That Confuse The Absolute Heck Out Of British People

There was some drama between the US and UK last week!

Microstockhub / Getty Images/iStockphoto
An American professor suggested adding a pinch of salt to a cup of tea, and Brits lost their minds.

Screenshot of a headline saying "Perfect cup of tea needs a pinch of salt and squeeze of lemon, says US chemist"

People were pissed.

"Who the fuck would put salt in tea?"
Twitter: @irgarner

The US Embassy even had to issue a statement condemning the recipe.

Twitter: @USAinUK

They said, "We want to ensure the good people of the UK that the unthinkable notion of adding salt to Britain's national drink is not official United States policy. And never will be."

Zerbor / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Because I love a good "US vs. UK" moment, here are some American things that confuse the hell out of British people.

1. When Americans say what grade they are in to describe how old they are.

Twitter: @Ryanjw7699

2. Beans on toast.

Twitter: @promiiseok

3. Sweet potato casserole.

4. The way Americans heat up water in microwaves.

Twitter: @poedxmerons

5. The National Anthem.

Twitter: @BEJEWELEDLEAH

6. The fact that Americans call it "math" instead of "maths."

Twitter: @GrrrantFaulkner

7. When Americans say "Wanna grab a coffee."

Twitter: @Fazerella

8. Why Americans call it gas when it's a liquid?

Twitter: @AnotherGuest55

9. Why Americans are so friendly and chatty in general.

Twitter: @M1dnight_madman

10. Why Americans always joke about marmite.

Twitter: @Joe_The_Brit

11. Why Americans care about the Royal Family.

Twitter: @seongfilms

12. Summer camp.

Twitter: @naomi_rovnick

13. The fact that Americans wear things that say London and Oxford and Brits wear things that say New York and Chicago.

Twitter: @_Georgia_Owen

14. Halloween.

Twitter: @stefanrw1

15. The way Americans call pizza, "pie."

Twitter: @ferreroroch96

16. The fact that Americans find British accents sexy.

Twitter: @valenthusiast

17. The use of "xx."

Twitter: @jujujupiterr

18. The whole kettle vs. teapot conundrum.

Twitter: @djin_and_tonic

19. The legal drinking age.

Twitter: @everqlows

20. Wee vs. pee.

Twitter: @chipzkii

21. School dances.

Twitter: @Rhianna_Jayyy

22. The way Americans struggle to understand British accents.

Twitter: @hadalshark

23. "Chip chip."

Twitter: @MsBramble

24. The fact that Americans call it "horseback riding" instead of "horse riding."

Twitter: @GWSFINN

25. Clapping and cheering at movie theaters.

Twitter: @corrieguard

26. The way Americans carry shopping bags.

Twitter: @PaulChantler

27. The way Americans think talking in British accents is funny.

Twitter: @bennysweatpants

28. The way Americans tell non-Americans what specific state they're from as if the non-American has any idea where that is.

Twitter: @havesomeblue

29. "Lovers' lanes."

Twitter: @VisionsOfJack

30. "On line" vs. "In line."

Twitter: @Richthekeeper

31. And lastly, toasting marshmallows.

Twitter: @Maybank1970