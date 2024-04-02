30 Things From Wayfair If You’re In Need Of A Serious Home Refresh

We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

1. distressed accent mirror for that final OOTD check before you head out the door, but make it ✨magic forest fairy vibes✨.

The mirror on the wall over a dresser

2. And a whimsical cat tree because your feline friends called and they also want in on those magic forest vibes.

Flower-shaped cat tree with two platforms and a cubby

3. Chenault bath rug soft enough to be pup-approved but absorbent enough to keep you from slipping when getting out of your morning shower.

Small dog sitting on the bathroom rug

Textured green bath mat on a bathroom floor

Kelly/Wayfair, Wayfair

Promising review: "Extremely soft and comfortable to stand on. And they do not slip around which is excellent for safety reasons. I have the 17x47 in front of the vanity & the 20x32 in front of the changing room bench. They are so comfortable that my dogs will come to the cold basement bathroom and curl up on them." — Kelly

Price: $9.50+ (available in four sizes and nine colors)

4. An embroidered throw pillow to brighten up your fav chair and provide you some back support when you inevitably end up slouching while scrolling your FYP.

Decorative pillow with textured diamond pattern on a window seat

5. shoe storage cabinet giving you another flat surface to show off trinkets while also tidying up the shoe graveyard near your front door.

Drawer-style shoe organizer with various sneakers displayed for easy selection and storage

6. two-drawer file cabinet on wheels because tax season sucks, but it sucks *less* if you can roll out all your receipts and paperwork in your handy-dandy (cute) filing cabinet.

Bedside table with lamp and plant beside a bed, featuring minimalist design ideal for home decor

7. A stunning upholstered headboard — it's not listed in the product description, but I'm pretty sure this thing is guaranteed to make you dream about your latest romantasy book.

Patterned bed headboard with a forest and animal design in a bedroom setting

8. A quirky but classy giraffe lamp even your poshest friends can't call weird because the color scheme is immaculate.

Gold giraffe lamp base with a navy lampshade on a wooden table.

9. out and small, warm lights scattered throughout the room are in. set of two adjustable wall sconces because if you haven't heard, big overhead lights areand small, warm lights scattered throughout the room are

Wall-mounted brass lamp with a wicker shade in a room with wallpaper

10. from her Wayfair home line. I trust Kelly Clarkson with my fav songs and now also my wall decor. trio of framed canvas prints that are A) adorable and B) Kelly Clarkson approved because they'reI trust Kelly Clarkson with my fav songs and now also my wall decor.

Framed botanical prints above a wooden cabinet with assorted potted plants displayed on it

11. And this velvet office chair also from Clarkson's home line where you can sit and think about how much we as a society owe her for suggesting that Taylor Swift re-record her masters. (Thank you, Kelly.)

A pink tufted office chair with gold accents beside a desk

12. faux sure don't need another real plant to look after, but greenery brightens up any room! A fake eucalyptus plant because youdon't need another real plant to look after, but greenery brightens up any room!

Artificial green plant in a white textured pot, displayed on a stack of books on a wooden table

13. down alternative mattress topper to lengthen the life of your mattress by making you 10 times more comfortable for way less than the price of a whole new sleeping setup.

White mattress topper on bed

14. set of four rattan boxes for corralling your art projects, extra desk supplies, or the cute popcorn buckets you keep buying at the theater.

Three wicker storage baskets in ascending sizes with various items, such as yarn and envelopes, neatly arranged inside them

15. flying pig figurine so you can manifest all those things everyone promised would happen when swine took flight. "When Pigs Fly" is now!

Metallic flying pig sculpture on a wall shelf

16. Bridgerton comes back this summer. mailbox that can hold your mail or all your Lady Whistledown papers whencomes back this summer.

Vintage-style mailbox adorned with floral and bird design, labeled "POST" on top

17. An air purifier reviewers have bought in multiples they love it so much! With spring coming, do yourself the favor of the ultimate refresh and say goodbye to gross pollen and dander flying around your house. (Looking at you, cottonwood trees.)

The air purifier

18. bookshelf so you can finally have a place to display all those books that BookTok made you buy instead of keeping them in stacks on your nightstand.

A bookshelf with a mix of books and decorative items, next to a standing globe

Metal bookends shaped like figures sitting on stacks of books by a window

20. and be the best accessory for your next broadway-scale production of "It's a Hard Knock Life." rolling laundry hamper that wants to help you with your choresbe the best accessory for your next broadway-scale production of "It's a Hard Knock Life."

Laundry cart with "INDUSTRIAL 2.5 BBL" text next to a washer and dryer

21. Gilmore Girls rewatch. retro light-up coffee sign reminiscent of Luke's Diner vibes that wants to bear witness to your nextrewatch.

Vintage coffee shop sign with neon-style lights against a brick wall, ideal for home decor

22. and your clutter by hiding storage bins beneath! storage bench which will help you take a load off your feetyour clutter by hiding storage bins beneath!

The bench with two wicker baskets underneath and a pillow and blanket atop it

23. Some room-darkening curtains for blocking out the light as sunrises start getting earlier and earlier so you can catch some more ZZZs.

Floral patterned curtains framing a glass door leading to a balcony

24. Night Court.) And a cute macrame moon hanging to brighten your room back up again. (This one's great for any ACOTAR girlies who wish their house looked more like the.)

Wall-mounted moon macrame art piece with tassels, near a cozy home decor setup

25. bath caddy because self-care is all the more caring when it comes with a delightfully aesthetic accessory for your soaks.

Wooden bath tray over a white tub, with a towel, in a bathroom. Perfect for a relaxing bath experience

26. double-bordered table cloth for transforming your perfectly good table that just needs a little lemony "oomph" to feel new again.

Dining table with a fruit-themed tablecloth and set with dishes and oranges in a bright room

27. An orthopedic pet bed humans are raving about because it's dumb cute and comes with their pups' (and cats!) stamps of approval.

Dog resting on a cozy pet-sized sofa

Dog sitting on a modern pet-sized sofa

Anonymous/Wayfair, Rio/Wayfair

Promising review: "Love it and my cats love it! They live on this thing and it looks super cute in my house. I've had it for almost two years now and it has survived well from all the scratching." —Melissa

Price: $95.99 (available in two colors)

28. and adds sparkle magic to your space. Make your home one step closer to [insert your name here]'s Dream House and put these EVERYWHERE. rainbow privacy window decal that keeps out prying eyesadds sparkle magic to your space. Make your home one step closer to [insert your name here]'s Dream House and put these EVERYWHERE.

Window with privacy film casting a rainbow-like effect in a room

29. soft throw blanket to snuggle up in as a reward for a job well done in revamping your home.

A cozy room with a plush sofa adorned with a faux fur throw and soft pillows, next to a wooden side table with a tulip vase

The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.