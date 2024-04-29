These 3 Texas universities among most prettiest campuses on Architectural Digest list

Texas has some of the most beautiful colleges in the U.S. The architecture that went into building these universities has plenty of history behind it. Architectural Digest did a ranking of the 64 prettiest college campuses in the nation.

Here’s how Texas held up.

Architectural Digest's most prettiest universities in Texas

No. 14 Baylor University: The university was named after the former Texas governor who later became president of the university.

No. 16 Rice University : The university was founded in 1891 and endowed by Houston businessman William Marsh Rice. The Rice Institute (as it was then named) opened its doors in 1912. It became a university in 1960. In 1963 the first space science department in the United States was established at Rice.

No. 25 Southern Methodist University: SMU was designed by the Chicago branch of the architectural firm Shepley, Rutan and Coolidge. Robert Stewart Hyer (1860-1929), the first President of SMU, chose Georgian architecture after the Thomas Jefferson-designed architecture of the University of Virginia in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Here's a list of more colleges and universities on the list

University of Hawaii at Mānoa

St. John’s College Santa Fe

St. Olaf College

Brown University

Mount Holyoke College

University of Vermont

Swarthmore College

Trinity College

United States Naval Academy

Lewis & Clark College

Belmont University

Sewanee: the University of the South

Wake Forest University

College of the Holy Cross

Vanderbilt University

Furman University

Indiana University Bloomington

Washington University in St. Louis

Northwestern University

University of Mississippi

University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill

University of Washington

Columbia University

Salve Regina University

University of Pennsylvania

University of Missouri

Rhodes College

University of California, Berkeley

Cornell University

University of Notre Dame

University of Chicago

Vassar College

University of Colorado Boulder

Duke University

Georgetown University

Harvard University

University of Virginia

University of California, Los Angeles

Dartmouth College

William & Mary

Flagler College

Colgate University

Kenyon College

Stanford University

Berry College

Princeton University

Yale University

Florida Southern College

Pratt Institute

University of San Diego

Bard College

Carnegie Mellon University

University of California, Santa Cruz

University of Richmond

Williams College

Wellesley College

Howard University

Johns Hopkins University

Bryn Mawr

Spelman College

Massachusetts Institute of Technology

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: 3 Texas universities among most prettiest on Architectural Digest list