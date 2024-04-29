These 3 Texas universities among most prettiest campuses on Architectural Digest list

Marley Malenfant , Austin American-Statesman
·2 min read
Texas has some of the most beautiful colleges in the U.S. The architecture that went into building these universities has plenty of history behind it. Architectural Digest did a ranking of the 64 prettiest college campuses in the nation.

Here’s how Texas held up.

Architectural Digest's most prettiest universities in Texas

  • No. 14 Baylor University: The university was named after the former Texas governor who later became president of the university.

  • No. 16 Rice University: The university was founded in 1891 and endowed by Houston businessman William Marsh Rice. The Rice Institute (as it was then named) opened its doors in 1912. It became a university in 1960. In 1963 the first space science department in the United States was established at Rice.

  • No. 25 Southern Methodist University: SMU was designed by the Chicago branch of the architectural firm Shepley, Rutan and Coolidge. Robert Stewart Hyer (1860-1929), the first President of SMU, chose Georgian architecture after the Thomas Jefferson-designed architecture of the University of Virginia in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Here's a list of more colleges and universities on the list

  • University of Hawaii at Mānoa

  • St. John’s College Santa Fe

  • St. Olaf College 

  • Brown University

  • Mount Holyoke College

  • University of Vermont

  • Swarthmore College

  • Trinity College

  • United States Naval Academy

  • Lewis & Clark College

  • Belmont University

  • Sewanee: the University of the South 

  • Wake Forest University

  • College of the Holy Cross

  • Vanderbilt University

  • Furman University 

  • Indiana University Bloomington

  • Washington University in St. Louis

  • Northwestern University

  • University of Mississippi 

  • University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill

  • University of Washington

  • Columbia University

  • Salve Regina University 

  • University of Pennsylvania

  • University of Missouri

  • Rhodes College

  • University of California, Berkeley 

  • Cornell University

  • University of Notre Dame

  • University of Chicago

  • Vassar College

  • University of Colorado Boulder

  • Duke University

  • Georgetown University

  • Harvard University

  • University of Virginia

  • University of California, Los Angeles

  • Dartmouth College 

  • William & Mary 

  • Flagler College 

  • Colgate University

  • Kenyon College

  • Stanford University

  • Berry College

  • Princeton University

  • Yale University

  • Florida Southern College

  • Pratt Institute

  • University of San Diego

  • Bard College 

  • Carnegie Mellon University

  • University of California, Santa Cruz

  • University of Richmond

  • Williams College

  • Wellesley College

  • Howard University

  • Johns Hopkins University

  • Bryn Mawr

  • Spelman College

  • Massachusetts Institute of Technology

