These 3 Texas universities among most prettiest campuses on Architectural Digest list
Texas has some of the most beautiful colleges in the U.S. The architecture that went into building these universities has plenty of history behind it. Architectural Digest did a ranking of the 64 prettiest college campuses in the nation.
Here’s how Texas held up.
Architectural Digest's most prettiest universities in Texas
No. 14 Baylor University: The university was named after the former Texas governor who later became president of the university.
No. 16 Rice University: The university was founded in 1891 and endowed by Houston businessman William Marsh Rice. The Rice Institute (as it was then named) opened its doors in 1912. It became a university in 1960. In 1963 the first space science department in the United States was established at Rice.
No. 25 Southern Methodist University: SMU was designed by the Chicago branch of the architectural firm Shepley, Rutan and Coolidge. Robert Stewart Hyer (1860-1929), the first President of SMU, chose Georgian architecture after the Thomas Jefferson-designed architecture of the University of Virginia in Charlottesville, Virginia.
Here's a list of more colleges and universities on the list
University of Hawaii at Mānoa
St. John’s College Santa Fe
St. Olaf College
Brown University
Mount Holyoke College
University of Vermont
Swarthmore College
Trinity College
United States Naval Academy
Lewis & Clark College
Belmont University
Sewanee: the University of the South
Wake Forest University
College of the Holy Cross
Vanderbilt University
Furman University
Indiana University Bloomington
Washington University in St. Louis
Northwestern University
University of Mississippi
University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
University of Washington
Columbia University
Salve Regina University
University of Pennsylvania
University of Missouri
Rhodes College
University of California, Berkeley
Cornell University
University of Notre Dame
University of Chicago
Vassar College
University of Colorado Boulder
Duke University
Georgetown University
Harvard University
University of Virginia
University of California, Los Angeles
Dartmouth College
William & Mary
Flagler College
Colgate University
Kenyon College
Stanford University
Berry College
Princeton University
Yale University
Florida Southern College
Pratt Institute
University of San Diego
Bard College
Carnegie Mellon University
University of California, Santa Cruz
University of Richmond
Williams College
Wellesley College
Howard University
Johns Hopkins University
Bryn Mawr
Spelman College
Massachusetts Institute of Technology
This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: 3 Texas universities among most prettiest on Architectural Digest list