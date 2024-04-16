These 3 NC beach towns are among the prettiest in the South, says Southern Living

Southern Living named three North Carolina beach towns among the most beautiful coastal towns in the South.

Wilmington, Southport and Beaufort were ranked among the 10 prettiest coastal towns in the south. The top spot went to Fairhope, Alabama.

To read the full report, visit southernliving.com.

Wilmington, N.C., skyline

Prettiest beach towns in NC for a summer trip

Here’s what Southern Living said of the three spots:

▪ Wilmington: Ranked the second-prettiest beach town in the South. The coastal spot was also named Southern Living’s #1 southern city on the rise.

“The charismatic city of Wilmington is tucked between the Cape Fear River and the Atlantic Ocean, meaning you’ll have not one but two waterways — with two entirely different feels — to enjoy,” Southern Living wrote.

“In the city you can watch boats dock along the 1.75-mile-long River Walk, while you decide which seafood restaurant on the boardwalk will offer the best views. A tiny bit outside of town, get to known Wilmington’s Atlantic side through its three beach communities: Kure Beach, Carolina Beach, and Wrightsville Beach.”

Wilmington is a two hour drive from Raleigh. Learn more about the city at wilmingtonnc.gov/visitors.

▪ Southport: Ranked the fifth-prettiest coastal town in the South.

“This tiny harbor town finds its home near the Cape Fear River outlet and is a certified nautical-themed dream. The best place to enjoy the sights may be from the 9-acre Waterfront Park dotted with porch swings, benches and a beloved fishing pier,” Southern Living wrote.

“It could also be at one of many dockside seafood restaurants known for the fresh oysters and accessibility by land or sea. A quick ferry ride will take you to explore other beaches and areas of the Brunswick Islands including remote Bald Head Island (where cars aren’t allowed) and Oak Island.”

Southport is a two and a half hour drive from Raleigh. Learn more about the city at cityofsouthport.com.

Downtown Beaufort.

▪ Beaufort: Ranked the tenth-prettiest coastal town in the South.

“A former fishing village, over the years Beaufort has transformed into exactly the kind of seaside retreat that we yearn to return to year after year. The Beaufort Inlet, Newport River, and North River each claim a portion of this salty little maritime community,” Southern Living wrote.

“While it’ll be hard to tear your eyes away from the waterfront scenery, the 12-block historic district with its intricate architecture, cheery shops, and mouth-watering restaurants make a pretty compelling distraction.”

Beaufort is about a three hour drive from Raleigh. Learn more about the town at beaufortnc.org/visitors-section.

Triangle town named one of best places to live in the US (It’s not Raleigh)

$100K+ job openings in NC: Some fully remote jobs let you live out of state