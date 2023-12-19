2nd Annual I AM the SOLUTION Natural Health Summit returns to Rockledge on Feb. 3

Lillian McDermott is pleased to announce the "I AM the SOLUTION Natural Health Summit" will be held Saturday, Feb., 3, 2024, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Space Coast Health Foundation. Registration opens at 7:30 am.

The summit will bring together speakers and vendors that provide the tools and knowledge to empower attendees to take control of their health and restore their lives.

The summit’s speakers will offer listeners the opportunity to learn, grow and get excited about how their body can heal naturally. The featured world-renowned speakers include Joel Fuhrman, MD; Thomas Levy, MD, JD; Bradley Nelson, DC; and more.

Dr. Bradley Nelson is the author of The Emotion Code, a method that makes it possible for anyone to release their emotional baggage for a happier and healthier life.

“Do you feel older than your age? Do you think this is the best you’ll ever feel? Have you tried to improve how you feel but have failed?” asks McDermott. “Attending this summit will make us aware of how we give up our power, help us choose to be part of our own solution and take our health back.”

Attendees that purchase a VIP ticket will receive preferred designated seating, a swag bag of goodies, a specially prepared healthy lunch, and exclusive discount offers from event vendors.

Event Location: Space Coast Health Foundation, 1100 Rockledge Blvd. Rockledge. Cost: $99, VIP: $159. For more information and to register, visit lillianmcdermott.com/iats-nhs-02-03-24/

Get your tickets before Dec. 31 and receive a $24 Discount!

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: I AM the SOLUTION Natural Health Summit coming to Rockledge on Feb. 3, 2024