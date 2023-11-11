29 Things People Said Are "Boomer Personality Traits" That Are Funny Because They're True
The following is a list of "boomer personality traits" that people have come up with throughout the years. Remember that they're *mostly joking,* and that a millennial edition will be coming out soon.
Enjoy!
1.Holding up the drive-thru:
Boomers think holding up the drive-thru line is a personality trait
2.Complaining about people using their phones:
I hate boomers whose singular personality trait is complaining about people using their phones.
3. Hating electric cars:
I wish someone would tell my boomer friends on Facebook that hating electric cars is not a personality trait
— madeline (@pharmmads) October 7, 2022
4. Not knowing how to use computers:
why do boomers love to act like being technologically illiterate is a personality trait
— Kasie (@kasieallen) July 2, 2021
5. Meticulously manicured lawns:
The boomer urge to make a meticulously manicured lawn my defining personality trait.
— EstebanRaboner (@EstebanRaboner) August 22, 2022
6.Salt:
Boomers think that salt is a personality trait
7.Drinking black coffee:
i’m tired of boomers acting like drinking coffee straight is a personality trait
8.Drinking out of the garden hose:
Why do boomers think “I drank out of the garden hose” is a personality trait?
9.Complaining to service workers:
Boomers think complaining to service workers is a personality trait
10.Not having social media accounts:
Boomers think not having a social media account is a personality trait
11.Drinking eight cups of coffee out of styrofoam cups a day:
Boomers think drinking eight styrofoam cups of coffee every day is a personality trait
12.Saying "If I sit down, I might not be able to get back up:"
Boomers love saying “if I sit down I might not get back up :p” ok Bethel arthritis is not a personality trait
13.Being scared of iOS updates:
baby boomers really think that being scared of ios updates is a personality trait
14.Eating only meat and cheese:
i’m so tired of boomers acting like eating only meat and cheese is a personality trait
15. Not liking modern music:
I swear boomers think not liking modern music is like some god-tier personality trait..
— Ryc Pleto™ (@UrbanSoulSpeaks) October 10, 2022
16.Growing up with only three television channels:
boomers really think its a personality trait to have only 3 channels growing up
17.Being early:
Baby boomers favorite personality trait is being aggressively early to everything
18.Not caring about the environment:
Why do baby boomers think not caring about the environment is a personality trait
19.Not knowing how to rotate a pdf:
Baby Boomers act like not knowing how to rotate a pdf is a personality trait
20.Being obsessed with the Beatles:
i hate baby boomers because they think being obsessed with the beatles/the rolling stones/ACDC/any other 'rock' band is a personality trait
21.Not buying name brand electronics:
Boomers think not buying name brand electronics is a personality trait.
22. Eating steak:
Boomers think that eating steak is a fuckin personality trait
— Nathan (@expensivepizza) November 14, 2018
23. Being an alumni:
Sorry boomers, being an alumni isn’t a personality trait
— Nickmin (@nickmin1123) August 8, 2019
24. Paying with checks:
Baby Boomers think that not having a debit card and paying with checks is a personality trait
— lulu (@lulu052997) December 26, 2019
25. Never downloading TikTok:
why do boomers on Facebook think that not ever downloading TikTok is a personality trait
— carter 🍂🌲🍁 (@HargroveCarter) July 22, 2020
26. Excessive use of exclamation points:
why do boomers think excessive use of genuine exclamation points is a personality trait
— zoloft stan acc | AWS (@notallsharks) August 10, 2020
27. Hating their spouse:
Boomers really made hating their spouse an entire personality trait and genre of comedy and got away with it
— Will (@WillemDaFro) January 13, 2022
Sharing pictures of animals on Facebook with the caption "I bet I won't even get one share":
baby boomers’ only personality traits are sharing pictures of animals with the caption “i bet i won’t even get one share” and liking their own posts on facebook
28.Getting married at 18:
Why do boomers think getting married at 18 is a personality trait??! Honey, that’s the patriarchy
29.And lastly, making fun of ripped jeans:
Can someone tell baby boomers that making fun of ripped jeans isn’t a personality trait