29 Things People Said Are "Boomer Personality Traits" That Are Funny Because They're True

The following is a list of "boomer personality traits" that people have come up with throughout the years. Remember that they're *mostly joking,* and that a millennial edition will be coming out soon.

Enjoy!

1.Holding up the drive-thru:

Boomers think holding up the drive-thru line is a personality trait 05:31 PM - 21 Dec 2019

2.Complaining about people using their phones:

I hate boomers whose singular personality trait is complaining about people using their phones. 12:30 AM - 18 Feb 2020

3. Hating electric cars:

I wish someone would tell my boomer friends on Facebook that hating electric cars is not a personality trait — madeline (@pharmmads) October 7, 2022

4. Not knowing how to use computers:

why do boomers love to act like being technologically illiterate is a personality trait — Kasie (@kasieallen) July 2, 2021

5. Meticulously manicured lawns:

The boomer urge to make a meticulously manicured lawn my defining personality trait. — EstebanRaboner (@EstebanRaboner) August 22, 2022

6.Salt:

Boomers think that salt is a personality trait 05:21 AM - 16 Dec 2019

7.Drinking black coffee:

i’m tired of boomers acting like drinking coffee straight is a personality trait 02:35 AM - 21 May 2020

8.Drinking out of the garden hose:

Why do boomers think “I drank out of the garden hose” is a personality trait? 02:33 PM - 18 Jun 2020

9.Complaining to service workers:

Boomers think complaining to service workers is a personality trait 06:04 PM - 13 Mar 2020

10.Not having social media accounts:

Boomers think not having a social media account is a personality trait 09:48 PM - 05 Aug 2020

11.Drinking eight cups of coffee out of styrofoam cups a day:

Boomers think drinking eight styrofoam cups of coffee every day is a personality trait 04:34 AM - 21 Feb 2020

12.Saying "If I sit down, I might not be able to get back up:"

Boomers love saying “if I sit down I might not get back up :p” ok Bethel arthritis is not a personality trait 10:20 PM - 06 Dec 2019

13.Being scared of iOS updates:

baby boomers really think that being scared of ios updates is a personality trait 11:31 AM - 25 Sep 2019

14.Eating only meat and cheese:

i’m so tired of boomers acting like eating only meat and cheese is a personality trait 12:56 AM - 11 Sep 2019

15. Not liking modern music:

I swear boomers think not liking modern music is like some god-tier personality trait.. — Ryc Pleto™ (@UrbanSoulSpeaks) October 10, 2022

16.Growing up with only three television channels:

boomers really think its a personality trait to have only 3 channels growing up 05:17 PM - 30 Aug 2019

17.Being early:

Baby boomers favorite personality trait is being aggressively early to everything 02:37 PM - 02 Sep 2019

18.Not caring about the environment:

Why do baby boomers think not caring about the environment is a personality trait 11:36 PM - 05 Aug 2019

19.Not knowing how to rotate a pdf:

Baby Boomers act like not knowing how to rotate a pdf is a personality trait 09:19 PM - 21 Oct 2018

20.Being obsessed with the Beatles:

i hate baby boomers because they think being obsessed with the beatles/the rolling stones/ACDC/any other 'rock' band is a personality trait 11:27 PM - 14 May 2019

21.Not buying name brand electronics:

Boomers think not buying name brand electronics is a personality trait. 10:19 PM - 09 Mar 2019

22. Eating steak:

Boomers think that eating steak is a fuckin personality trait — Nathan (@expensivepizza) November 14, 2018

23. Being an alumni:

Sorry boomers, being an alumni isn’t a personality trait — Nickmin (@nickmin1123) August 8, 2019

24. Paying with checks:

Baby Boomers think that not having a debit card and paying with checks is a personality trait — lulu (@lulu052997) December 26, 2019

25. Never downloading TikTok:

why do boomers on Facebook think that not ever downloading TikTok is a personality trait — carter 🍂🌲🍁 (@HargroveCarter) July 22, 2020

26. Excessive use of exclamation points:

why do boomers think excessive use of genuine exclamation points is a personality trait — zoloft stan acc | AWS (@notallsharks) August 10, 2020

27. Hating their spouse:

Boomers really made hating their spouse an entire personality trait and genre of comedy and got away with it — Will (@WillemDaFro) January 13, 2022

Sharing pictures of animals on Facebook with the caption "I bet I won't even get one share":

baby boomers’ only personality traits are sharing pictures of animals with the caption “i bet i won’t even get one share” and liking their own posts on facebook 02:42 AM - 27 Jan 2019

28.Getting married at 18:

Why do boomers think getting married at 18 is a personality trait??! Honey, that’s the patriarchy 04:10 AM - 07 May 2020

29.And lastly, making fun of ripped jeans:

Can someone tell baby boomers that making fun of ripped jeans isn’t a personality trait 02:26 AM - 04 Feb 2019

