29 Things People Said Are "Boomer Personality Traits" That Are Funny Because They're True

BuzzFeed
·5 min read
12

The following is a list of "boomer personality traits" that people have come up with throughout the years. Remember that they're *mostly joking,* and that a millennial edition will be coming out soon.

Enjoy!

1.Holding up the drive-thru:

Kckate16 / Getty Images
Kckate16 / Getty Images

2.Complaining about people using their phones:

3. Hating electric cars:

Twitter: @pharmmads

4. Not knowing how to use computers:

Twitter: @kasieallen

5. Meticulously manicured lawns:

Twitter: @EstebanRaboner

Yuliya Starikova / Getty Images
Yuliya Starikova / Getty Images

6.Salt:

Studio4 / Getty Images
Studio4 / Getty Images

7.Drinking black coffee:

8.Drinking out of the garden hose:

Thanasis Zovoilis / Getty Images
Thanasis Zovoilis / Getty Images

9.Complaining to service workers:

10.Not having social media accounts:

11.Drinking eight cups of coffee out of styrofoam cups a day:

Nano / Getty Images
Nano / Getty Images

12.Saying "If I sit down, I might not be able to get back up:"

13.Being scared of iOS updates:

Space_cat / Getty Images
Space_cat / Getty Images

14.Eating only meat and cheese:

15. Not liking modern music:

Twitter: @UrbanSoulSpeaks

16.Growing up with only three television channels:

Daniel Allan / Getty Images/Image Source
Daniel Allan / Getty Images/Image Source

17.Being early:

18.Not caring about the environment:

19.Not knowing how to rotate a pdf:

Shoaib Majeed / Getty Images
Shoaib Majeed / Getty Images

20.Being obsessed with the Beatles:

21.Not buying name brand electronics:

22. Eating steak:

Twitter: @expensivepizza

Curtoicurto / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Curtoicurto / Getty Images/iStockphoto

23. Being an alumni:

Twitter: @nickmin1123

24. Paying with checks:

Twitter: @lulu052997

25. Never downloading TikTok:

Twitter: @HargroveCarter

26. Excessive use of exclamation points:

Twitter: @notallsharks

Prostock-studio / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Prostock-studio / Getty Images/iStockphoto

27. Hating their spouse:

Twitter: @WillemDaFro

Sharing pictures of animals on Facebook with the caption "I bet I won't even get one share":

Elena Zaretskaya / Getty Images
Elena Zaretskaya / Getty Images

28.Getting married at 18:

29.And lastly, making fun of ripped jeans:

Lucy Lambriex / Getty Images
Lucy Lambriex / Getty Images

Recommended Stories