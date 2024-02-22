The 29 Absolute Funniest Reactions To The AT&T Cell Outage That Everyone Is Talking About

I'm sure you're all well aware of the widespread cell outage in the US right now.

Cellular tower with various antennas overlooking a rural landscape
Picture Alliance / dpa/picture alliance via Getty Images

The disruption has largely hit AT&T customers, and it seems like everyone online is trying to figure out what's going on.

Twitter: @DustinGroveTV

Because people tend to cope with mildly terrifying things with comedy, let's look at the funniest reactions to this strange occurrence...

1.

Twitter: @Stolenmemesrus

2.

Netflix/ Twitter: @variantpolarize

3.

NBC/ Twitter: @Tim_D88

4.

Twitter: @mCase513

5.

Twitter: @_bigbam_

6.

Twitter: @megoing

7.

Twitter: @duolingo

8.

Twitter: @REALSUGARB0MB

9.

MTV/ Twitter: @paindropsnroses

10.

Warner Bros/ Twitter: @kristy_dots

11.

Twitter: @KaylaBraxtonWWE

12.

Twitter: @benji0rdie

13.

NBC/ Twitter: @chrissyparadis

14.

HBO/ Twitter: @kwprime

15.

TNT/ Twitter: @_Xins

16.

Netflix/ Twitter: @Pizza__Dad

17.

Twitter: @SmlTwnBro

18.

First We Feast/ Twitter: @angelamaay

19.

Hulu/ Twitter: @stevetapernacle

20.

Twitter: @TheChicagoDogs

21.

Twitter: @Brock_Teee

22.

Hulu/ Twitter: @holapossito

23.

Twitter: @Bussin_Dustin

24.

Twitter: @notcapnamerica

25.

Fox/ Twitter: @prob1984

26.

Twitter: @m0ralh4zard

27.

Twitter: @matt1775725420

28.

Twitter: @lisagreeneusa

29. And lastly...

Comedy Central/ Twitter: @o_line