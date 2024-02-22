The 29 Absolute Funniest Reactions To The AT&T Cell Outage That Everyone Is Talking About

I'm sure you're all well aware of the widespread cell outage in the US right now.

Picture Alliance / dpa/picture alliance via Getty Images

The disruption has largely hit AT&T customers, and it seems like everyone online is trying to figure out what's going on.

I’m surprised this AT&T outage is still a problem all these hours later! pic.twitter.com/dTQWmqFQj1 — Dustin Grove (@DustinGroveTV) February 22, 2024

Twitter: @DustinGroveTV

Because people tend to cope with mildly terrifying things with comedy, let's look at the funniest reactions to this strange occurrence...

1.

Twitter: @Stolenmemesrus

2.

Netflix/ Twitter: @variantpolarize

3.

All the boomers with land line phones this morning. 15 years in the making for them. #ATTdown #outage pic.twitter.com/cYPm8Do3HV — Tim Dougherty (@Tim_D88) February 22, 2024

NBC/ Twitter: @Tim_D88

4.

they finally got their revenge on AT&T for killing them off pic.twitter.com/DOBggThXWw — MJC 🏳️‍🌈 (@mCase513) February 22, 2024

Twitter: @mCase513

5.

AT&T trying to figure out what’s wrong this morning pic.twitter.com/JQGUOjdzIU — 🅱️🅰️Ⓜ️ (@_bigbam_) February 22, 2024

Twitter: @_bigbam_

6.

I use Tracfone😏. Me watching everyone complain about att being down pic.twitter.com/EVxXFq2Vim — Michael (@megoing) February 22, 2024

Twitter: @megoing

7.

hey @ATT need a streak freeze? — Duolingo (@duolingo) February 22, 2024

Twitter: @duolingo

8.

Everyone with #ATT waking up this morning and trying to remember if they paid their bill this month #outage #ATTdown #attoutage pic.twitter.com/elFmtdvUUa — SUGARBOMB (@REALSUGARB0MB) February 22, 2024

Twitter: @REALSUGARB0MB

9.

MTV/ Twitter: @paindropsnroses

10.

Me after sending my final texts and leaving my WIFI riddled home to run errands on ATT’s “America’s Oregon Trail provider” wireless network. #ATT #ATTdown #attoutage pic.twitter.com/ib8tpBTgAX — Kristy Mullican (@kristy_dots) February 22, 2024

Warner Bros/ Twitter: @kristy_dots

11.

Me with Verizon while everyone on my timeline with AT&T is losing their freaking minds. #outage pic.twitter.com/7GKuTUrEUx — Kayla Braxton (@KaylaBraxtonWWE) February 22, 2024

Twitter: @KaylaBraxtonWWE

12.

Me trying to get in touch with @ATT this morning to see how this will reflect on my bill #CyberAttack pic.twitter.com/AqrFOO7wIf — benji (@benji0rdie) February 22, 2024

Twitter: @benji0rdie

13.

iPhone users stuck in SOS mode waking up like… #outage pic.twitter.com/FN3AkIZiTb — chrissy paradis (@chrissyparadis) February 22, 2024

NBC/ Twitter: @chrissyparadis

14.

HBO/ Twitter: @kwprime

15.

Metro PCS after not being apart of the problem 😭 #outage pic.twitter.com/yliBJbMsRK — ‏ً (@_Xins) February 22, 2024

TNT/ Twitter: @_Xins

16.

What was it like the day of the Verizon At&t and T-mobile all having a nationwide outage #outage pic.twitter.com/y1ejKsHMrz — Pizza Dad (@Pizza__Dad) February 22, 2024

Netflix/ Twitter: @Pizza__Dad

17.

iPhone 15 on AT&T users the last 5 hours #Outage pic.twitter.com/dfu5AME9Al — Mario A. Esquivel (@SmlTwnBro) February 22, 2024

Twitter: @SmlTwnBro

18.

ATT still isn’t working like 6 hours later????? pic.twitter.com/s3bF46kLjQ — Angela (@angelamaay) February 22, 2024

First We Feast/ Twitter: @angelamaay

19.

Hulu/ Twitter: @stevetapernacle

20.

Twitter: @TheChicagoDogs

21.

Apparently ATT needs to pay their phone bill. — Brock (@Brock_Teee) February 22, 2024

Twitter: @Brock_Teee

22.

alright ATT it’s not funny anymore… pic.twitter.com/v71maPZClN — KP (@holapossito) February 22, 2024

Hulu/ Twitter: @holapossito

23.

Twitter: @Bussin_Dustin

24.

The Verizon girlies watching ATT customers having a struggle morning pic.twitter.com/lrOlY7rCgF — chris evans (@notcapnamerica) February 22, 2024

Twitter: @notcapnamerica

25.

Fox/ Twitter: @prob1984

26.

Me sitting at home on WiFi and watching people melt down with internet withdrawal due to the AT&T #outage pic.twitter.com/nwttdQokGo — efitz (@m0ralh4zard) February 22, 2024

Twitter: @m0ralh4zard

27.

Twitter: @matt1775725420

28.

Americans are flocking to Twitter to find out why AT&T is experiencing an outage. #outage pic.twitter.com/z1T7MbXb5g — 𝗟𝗶𝘀𝗮 𝗚𝗿𝗲𝗲𝗻𝗲 💗 (@lisagreeneusa) February 22, 2024

Twitter: @lisagreeneusa

29. And lastly...

Hey, @att did you try unplugging it, waiting 10 seconds and plugging it back in yet? #noservice pic.twitter.com/D1MZKhwFFo — Caroline 🐀 (@o_line) February 22, 2024

Comedy Central/ Twitter: @o_line