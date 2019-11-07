41 Delicious Sweet Potato Recipes You'll Want In Your Life ASAP

One of the best things about fall — besides the beautiful foliage, of course — is the endless amount of sweet potatoes you get to enjoy, whether you’re making them at home or ordering them at your favorite restaurant. They’re versatile, delicious, easy to cook, and a healthy alternative to other side dishes. Not only that, they’re also cheap and easy to find at your local grocery store or farmer’s market during the colder months.



So, this year, spruce things up in the kitchen and try a couple of new ways to make this fall root vegetable with our sweet potato recipes. From mashed and roasted sweet potatoes to sweet potato casseroles and pies, these sweet potato recipes prove that there are so many ways to include this fall delicacy in your meals — whether you’re looking for a new recipe to try this Thanksgiving or simply want to get your kids to eat their veggies.

